  Farooq Abdullah Dancing At Capt Amarinder Singh's Granddaughter's Wedding

ફારૂક-અમરિંદરનો ડાન્સ વાયરલ:ગુલાબી આંખે જો તેરી દેખી... ગીત પર જોરદાર ઠુમકા માર્યા ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લાએ, ડાન્સ કરતા કરતા અમરિંદરને પણ ખેંચી લાવ્યા

3 કલાક પહેલા
પંજાબના મુખ્યમંત્રી કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહની પૌત્રીના લગ્નમાં ડાન્સ કરતા ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લા. - Divya Bhaskar
પંજાબના મુખ્યમંત્રી કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહની પૌત્રીના લગ્નમાં ડાન્સ કરતા ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લા.
  • પંજાબના CM કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહની પૌત્રી સહરઈંદ્ર કૌરના લગ્ન ગત રવિવારે નવી દિલ્હીમાં થયા હતા.
  • ફારૂકની જિંદાદિલી જોઈને લગ્નમાં હાજર અનેક લોકોએ તેમને સાથ આપ્યો હતો.

જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને નેશનલ કોન્ફરન્સના નેતા ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લા આમ તો રાજકીય નિવેદનોને કારણે હંમેશા ચર્ચા રહે છે, પરંતુ દિલ્હીમાં તેમનો અલગ જ અંદાજ જોવા મળ્યો. પંજાબના મુખ્યમંત્રી કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહની પૌત્રીના લગ્નમાં ફારૂક ફિલ્મી ગીત પર જોરદાર ઠુમકા લગાવ્યા હતા. નાચતા નાચતા ફારૂક કેપ્ટનનો પણ હાથ પકડીને લાવ્યા અને તેમની સાથે ડાન્સ કરવા લાગ્યા. ફારૂકનો ડાન્સનો આ વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઘણો જ વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે.

અમરિંદરની પૌત્રીના લગ્નમાં પહોંચ્યા હતા ફારૂક
પંજાબના CM કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહની પૌત્રી સહરઈંદ્ર કૌરના લગ્ન ગત રવિવારે નવી દિલ્હીમાં થયા હતા. કાર્યક્રમમાં કેપ્ટનના પરિવારના સભ્યોની સાથે સાથે અનેક નેતા પણ સામેલ થયા હતા. લગ્નમાં સંગીત કાર્યક્રમ દરમિયાન જ્યારે ગુલાબી આંખે જો તેરી દેખી... ગીત વાગ્યું તો ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લાએ ઠુમકા મારવાના શરૂ કર્યા. જે બાદ જ્યારે આજકલ તેરે મેરે પ્યાર કે ચર્ચે.. ગીત વાગ્યું તો તેઓ ડાન્સ કરતા કરતા અમરિંદરને પણ ખેંચી લાવ્યા. બ્લુ શેરવાનીમાં ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લા ઘણો સમય ડાન્સ કરતા રહ્યાં. લગ્નમાં હાજર લોકોને તેમનો વીડિયો બનાવ્યો હતો.

ફારૂકની જિંદાદિલી પર ફિદા થયા મહેમાન
ફારૂક અબ્દુલ્લા પર અનેક સર્જરી થઈ છે. તેમની ઉંમર પણ ઘણી વધારે છે. તેમછતાં ફારૂકની જિંદાદિલી જોઈને લગ્નમાં હાજર અનેક લોકોએ તેમને સાથ આપ્યો હતો. કેપ્ટન અમરિંદર સિંહે પણ ફારૂકના ડાન્સ દરમિયાન પરિવારના કેટલાંક લોકોને તેમનો સાથ આપવા માટે બોલાવ્યા. તમામે તાળીઓ વગાડીને તેમને પ્રોત્સાહન આપ્યું હતું.

