તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Farmers Protest Twitter Suspends Over 500 Accounts In India After Government Warning

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સરકારની નોટિસ પર ટ્વિટરનુ એક્શન:ખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 એકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશા માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદિત કન્ટેન્ટ વાળા હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી

16 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન સોશિયલ મીડિયા વિશે સરકારના કડક વલણના કારણે ટ્વિટરે 500 એકાઉન્ટ હંમેશા માટે સસ્પેન્ડ કરી દીધા છે. સરકારે ટ્વિટરને ઘણાં વિવાદિત એકાઉન્ટ્સ અને હેશટેગ હટાવવાની નોટિસ આપી હતી. તેના જવાબમાં ટ્વિટરે એક્શન લીધી છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા કંપનીએ બુધવારે આ માહિતી આપી છે. ટ્વિટે જણાવ્યુ છે કે, જે એકાઉન્ટ્સને સસ્પેન્ડ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, તે કંપનીની પોલિસીનું વાયોલેશન કરતી હતી.

ટ્વિટરે જણાવ્યું કે, ગયા સપ્તાહોમાં થયેલી હિંસાની ઘટનાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને વિવાદિત કન્ટેન્ટવાળી હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઓછી કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. કંપનીનું કહેવું છે કે, ભારતમાં પોતાના નિયમો લાગુ કરવા જે પગલાં લેવામાં આવ્યા છે તેમના વિશે રેગ્યુલર અપડેટ આપવામાં આવી રહી છે.

પત્રકાર, પોલિટિશિયનના એકાઉન્ટ્સ પર એક્શન નહીં
ટ્વિટરે એવું પણ જણાવ્યું છે કે, અમુક એકાઉન્ટ્સ એવા પણ છે જેમને ભારતમાં બ્લોક કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, પરંતુ તે અન્ય દેશમાંથી ઓપરેટ કરી શકાશે. તે સાથે જ કહ્યું છે કે, ન્યૂઝ મીડિયા, પત્રકાર, એક્ટિવિસ્ટ અને પોલિટિશિયન સાથે જોડાયેલા કોઈ પણ એકાઉન્ટ પર એક્શન લેવામાં આવ્યા નથી.

સરકારે ઉશ્કેરણી કરે તેવા એકાઉન્ટ્સ હટાવવા કહ્યું હતું
ન્યૂઝ એઝન્સીના સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સરકારે 2 દિવસ પહેલાં ટ્વિટરથી 1178 પાકિસ્તાની અને ખાલિસ્તાની એકાઉન્ટ્સ હટાવવા કહ્યું હતું. સરકારનું કહેવું હતું કે, આ એકાઉન્ટ્સ દ્વારા ખેડૂત આંદોલન સાથે જોડાયેલી માહિતી અને ઉશ્કેરણીવાળી કમેનટ્સ ફેલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે.
ટ્વિટરે જણાવ્યું કે, છેલ્લા 10 દિવસોમાં મિનિસ્ટ્રી ઓફ ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક્સ એન્ડ આઈટી તરફથી ઘણાં આદેશ મળ્યા હતા. જેમાં વિવાદિત એકાઉન્ટ્સ બ્લોક કરવાનું કહેવામાં આવ્યું હતું. તે સાથે જ ટ્વિટરે કહ્યું કે, ઓપન ઈન્ટરનેટ અને ફ્રી એક્સપ્રેશનને મજબૂતી આપતી વેલ્યુઝ માટે સમગ્ર દુનિયામાં જોખમ વધી રહ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો