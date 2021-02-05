તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Farmers Protest: Haryana Punjab Farmers Delhi Chalo March Latest News Today 5 February

ખેડૂત આંદોલનનો 72મો દિવસ:RLD આજે UP અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયત શરૂ કરશે; વિપક્ષની માગ- સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવે

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
કૃષિ કાયદા વિરુદ્ધ ખેડૂતો 26 નવેમ્બરથી દિલ્હીની સરહદ પર આંદોલન કરી રહ્યા છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડરની આ તસવીર ગુરુવારે લેવાઈ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
કૃષિ કાયદા વિરુદ્ધ ખેડૂતો 26 નવેમ્બરથી દિલ્હીની સરહદ પર આંદોલન કરી રહ્યા છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડરની આ તસવીર ગુરુવારે લેવાઈ હતી.

કૃષિ કાયદા વિરુદ્ધ દિલ્હીની સરહદ પર ચાલી રહેલા ખેડૂત આંદોલનને 72 દિવસ થઈ ગયા છે, જેને મજબૂત કરવાની કડીમાં આજથી ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયતોની સિરીઝ શરૂ કરાશે, જે ફેબ્રુઆરીના અંત સુધી ચાલશે. એનું આયોજન રાષ્ટ્રીય લોક દળ(RLD) તરફથી કરાઈ રહ્યું છે. RLDએ ગત સપ્તાહે ખેડૂત આંદોલનને સમર્થન આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

RLDના ઉપાધ્યક્ષ જયંત ચૌધરીએ ગુરુવારે કહ્યું હતું કે ખેડૂત પંચાયતોનો હેતુ સરકારને એ જણાવવાનું છે કે આ એક મોટું આંદોલન છે, જેમાં રાજકીય પક્ષોની જવાબદારી બને છે કે તે ખેડૂતો સુધી પહોંચે અન અન્ય લોકોને પણ આ મુદ્દાની સંવેદનશીલતા જણાવે.

વિપક્ષની માગ- ખેડૂતોના મુદ્દે સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા થાય
વિપક્ષના નેતા રસ્તાથી માંડી સંસદ સુધી સરકારને ઘેરવામાં લાગી ગયા છે. 9 વિપક્ષી દળોના 12 સાંસદોએ ગુરુવારે લોકસભા સ્પીકર ઓમ બિરલાને પત્ર લખીને કૃષિ કાયદા પર ગૃહમાં અલગથી ચર્ચાની માગ કરી છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર ખેડૂતોના જમાવડા અને પોલીસની તૈયારીઓને જોતાં વિપક્ષના નેતાઓએ પત્રમાં એવું પણ લખ્યું કે દિલ્હીની ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર ભારત-પાકિસ્તાન બોર્ડર જેવી જોવા મળી રહી છે.

વિપક્ષના એક ડેલિગેશને લોકસભા સ્પીકરને એ વાતની ફરિયાદ પણ કરી છે કે તેમને ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર ખેડૂતોને મળવાથી પોલીસે અટકાવી દીધા છે. અકાલી દળના સાંસદ અને પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી હરસિમરત કૌર બાદલના નેતૃત્વમાં 10 વિપક્ષી દળોના 15 નેતા ગુરુવારે ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પહોંચ્યા હતા, જે ખેડૂતોને મળવા માગતા હતા, પણ પોલીસે તેમને અટકાવી દીધા. એવામાં વિપક્ષના ડેલિગેશનને ગાઝીપુરથી પરત ફરવું પડ્યું હતું.

ચક્કાજામ અંગે ખેડૂત અને પોલીસ રણનીતિ બનાવી રહ્યા છે
સંયુક્ત ખેડૂત મોર્ચાએ 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી એટલે કે આવતીકાલે 3 કલાકના ચક્કાજામની જાહેરાત કરી છે. આ અંગે ખેડૂતનેતા અને સુરક્ષાદળ પોતપોતાની સ્ટ્રેટેજી બનાવી રહ્યાં છે. દિલ્હી-NCRમાં કેન્દ્રીય રિઝર્વ પોલીસ દળ(CRPF)ની 31 કંપનીની તહેનાતી 2 સપ્તાહ માટે વધારી દેવાઈ છે. દિલ્હીમાં તહેનાત CRPFના તમામ યુનિટ્સને કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે તે પોતાની બસો પર તારની જાળી લગાવી લે.

તો આ તરફ હરિયાણાના DGP મનોજ યાદવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે SP જિલ્લામાં ખેડૂતો સાથે વાત કરી રહ્યા છે, જેથી કોઈ મુશ્કેલી ન સર્જાય. પોલીસ તરફથી ટ્રાફિક એડવાઈઝરી પણ જાહેર કરાઈ છે. આનાથી લોકોને ઘરમાંથી નીકળતાં પહેલાં એ ખબર હશે કે તેમણે કયા રસ્તે જવાનું છે.

