ટ્રેક્ટર પરેડ હિંસા પર એક્શન:દિલ્હી પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા હિંસા મામલામાં આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા, બે દિવસમાં બીજી ધરપકડ

નવી દિલ્હી21 મિનિટ પહેલા
ખેડૂત આંદોલન સાથે જોડાયેલા ઈકબાલ સિંહ પર 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ દિલ્હીમાં યોજાયેલી ટ્રેક્ટર પરેડ દરમિયાન ઉપદ્રવીઓને ઉશ્કેરવાનો આરોપ છે(ફાઈલ તસવીર). - Divya Bhaskar
ખેડૂત આંદોલન સાથે જોડાયેલા ઈકબાલ સિંહ પર 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ દિલ્હીમાં યોજાયેલી ટ્રેક્ટર પરેડ દરમિયાન ઉપદ્રવીઓને ઉશ્કેરવાનો આરોપ છે(ફાઈલ તસવીર).

26 જાન્યુઆરીએ ખેડૂતોની ટ્રેક્ટર પરેડ દરમિયાન થયેલી હિંસાના મામલામાં બુધવારે સતત બીજા દિવસે દિલ્હી પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી કરી. પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા અને અન્ય સ્થળ પર થયેલી હિંસાના એક આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા છે. તેમની પર 50 હજાર રૂપિયાનું ઈનામ રાખવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ પહેલા પોલીસે પંજાબી સિંગર દીપ સિદ્ધુની પણ ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

દીપ સિદ્ધુની પોલીસે કરનાલ બાયપાસથી ધરપકડ કરી હતી અને મંગળવાર સવારે ધરપકડની માહિતી આપી હતી. સિદ્ધુ પર લાલ કિલ્લામાં ઉપદ્રવીઓને ઉશ્કેરવાનો આરોપ છે. ઉપદ્રવીઓએ કિલ્લાના પ્રાચીર પર ધાર્મિક ધ્વજ લગાવ્યો હતો અને હિંસા પણ કરી હતી.

દિલ્હી પોલીસે સોમવારે સિદ્ધુની ધરપકડ કરી છે

સિદ્ધુ અમેરિકાથી વીડિયો અપલોડ કરાવડાવી રહ્યો હતો
સિદ્ધુ લાલ કિલ્લાની ઘટના પછીથી ફરાર હતો, પણ તેમના ફેસબુક એકાઉન્ટ પર સતત વીડિયો અપલોડ થઈ રહ્યા હતા. ન્યૂઝ એજન્સીના સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સિદ્ધુ કેલિફોર્નિયામાં પોતાની એક મહિલા મિત્રના કોન્ટેક્ટમાં હતા, જે એક અભિનેત્રી છે. આ ફ્રેન્ડ દ્વારા સિદ્ધુ ફેસબુક પર વીડિયો અપલોડ કરાવડાવી રહ્યાં હતા. સાથે જ પોલીસને ગેરમાર્ગે દોરવા માટે વારં વાર લોકેશન બદલી રહ્યાં હતા. એટલા માટે સિદ્ધુની ભાળ આપવા માટે પોલીસે 1 લાખ રૂપિયાનું ઈનામ પણ જાહેર કર્યું હતું.

સિદ્ધને કોર્ટે 7 દિવસના પોલીસ રિમાન્ડ પર મોકલી દીધો. દિલ્હી પોલીસે 10 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ માંગ્યા હતા. પોલીસની દલીલ હતી કે સિદ્ધુ લાલ કિલ્લામાં હિંસા ઉશ્કેરવાના મુખ્ય આરોપીઓમાં સામેલ છે, પણ કોર્ટે એક સપ્તાહના જ રિમાન્ડ આપ્યા છે.

ખેડૂત આંદોલન 77 દિવસમાં 70 જીવ ગયા
સિંધુ બોર્ડર પર મંગળવારે એક ખેડૂતનું મોત થયું હતું. મૃતકનું નામ હરિંદર અને ઉંમર લગભગ 50 વર્ષ હતી. કૃષિ કાયદા વિરુદ્ધ ખેડૂત 26 નવેમ્બરથી દિલ્હીની સરહદ પર આંદોલન કરી રહ્યાં છે. આ દરમિયાન અલગ અલગ કારણોથી 70 ખેડૂતોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. અમુકે આપઘાત કરી લીધો તો અમુકના મોત બિમારીથી કે પછી ઠંડીના કારણે થયા.

