Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against Farm laws, enters 9th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.



Committee's Sukhvinder Singh says, "Agitation will continue till 5th Oct, we'll make further announcement on 4th Oct." pic.twitter.com/dfNil8KgRl