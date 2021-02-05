તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ખેડૂતોનું ચક્કાજામ આવતીકાલે:ખેડૂત નેતા રાકેશ ટિકૈતે કહ્યું- દિલ્હી, UPમાં રોડ જામ નહીં કરીએ; અહીં કેટલાક લોકો હિંસા ફેલાવી શકે છે

30 મિનિટ પહેલા
આ તસવીર RLDના ઉપાધ્યક્ષ જયંત ચૌધરીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કરી છે. આ તસવીર ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના શામલીની છે. જ્યાં શુક્રવારે ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થમમાં ખાપ પંચાયત બોલાવી હતી. અહીં ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના અધ્યક્ષ નરેશ ટિકૈત પણ પહોંચ્યા હતા
આ તસવીર RLDના ઉપાધ્યક્ષ જયંત ચૌધરીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કરી છે. આ તસવીર ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના શામલીની છે. જ્યાં શુક્રવારે ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થમમાં ખાપ પંચાયત બોલાવી હતી. અહીં ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના અધ્યક્ષ નરેશ ટિકૈત પણ પહોંચ્યા હતા

કૃષિ કાયદાના વિરોધમાં આંદોલન કરી રહેલા ખેડૂતો શનિવારે દેશભરમાં ચક્કાજામ કરશે. સંયુક્ત કિસાન મોરચાએ કહ્યું છે કે શનિવારે 12 વાગ્યાથી 3 વાગ્યા સુધી ચક્કાજામ થશે. જોકે, ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના પ્રવક્તા રાકેશ ટિકૈતે કહ્યું છે કે અમે ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ, ઉત્તરાખંડ અને દિલ્હીમાં રોડ જામ નહીં કરીએ. અહીંના જિલ્લામાં આધિકારીઓને એક આવેદન પત્ર સોંપવામાં આવશે. ટિકૈતે કહ્યું કે અમારી પાસે એ વાતના પૂરાવા છે કે કેટલાક લોકો અહીં હિંસા ફેલાવી રહ્યા છે.

ખેડૂતોના ચક્કાજામને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી દિલ્હી-NCRમાં કેન્દ્રીય રિઝર્વ પોલિસ દળ (CRPF)ની 31 બટાલિયની તૈનાતીને 2 સુધી લંબાવી દીધી છે. દિલ્હમાં ગોઠવવામાં આવેલ CRPFની તમામ યુનિટ્સને કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે તેઓ તેઓ પોતાની બસો પર લોખંડની જાળીઓ લગાવી દે. હરિયાણાના DGP મનોજ યાદવે કહ્યું કે SP જિલ્લામાં ખેડૂતો સાથે વાતચીત કરી રહ્યા છે,જેથી કોઈને ક્યાંય મુશ્કેલી ન પડે.પોલીસ તરફથી ટ્રાફિક એડવાઈઝરી પણ જારી કરવામાં આવશે.

UP,રાજસ્થાનમાં આજથી ખેડૂત પંચાયત
આંદોલનને મજબૂતી આપવા માટે આજથી ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ અને રાજસ્થાનમાં ખેડૂત પંચાયતોની સિરીઝ શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે, જે ફેબ્રુઆરીના અંત સુધી ચાલશે. તેનું આયોજન રાષ્ટ્રીય લોક દળ (RLD)ની તરફથી કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. RLDએ ગયા સપ્તાહે ખેડૂત આંદોલનને સમર્થન આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

RLDના ઉપાધ્યક્ષ જયંત ચૌધરીએ ગુરુવારે કહ્યું કે ખેડૂત પંચાયતોનો ઉદ્દેશ સરકારને એ કહેવાનો છે કે આ એક મોટું આંદોલન છે. તેમાં રાજકીય પક્ષોની જવાબદારી બને છે કે તેઓ ખેડૂતો સુધી પહોંચે અને અન્ય લોકોને પણ આ મુદ્દાની સંવેદનશીલતા જણાવે.

વિપક્ષની માગ- ખેડૂતોના મુદ્દે સંસદમાં અલગથી ચર્ચા થાય
વિપક્ષના નેતા રસ્તાથી માંડી સંસદ સુધી સરકારને ઘેરવામાં લાગી ગયા છે. 9 વિપક્ષી દળોના 12 સાંસદોએ ગુરુવારે લોકસભા સ્પીકર ઓમ બિરલાને પત્ર લખીને કૃષિ કાયદા પર ગૃહમાં અલગથી ચર્ચાની માગ કરી છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર ખેડૂતોના જમાવડા અને પોલીસની તૈયારીઓને જોતાં વિપક્ષના નેતાઓએ પત્રમાં એવું પણ લખ્યું કે દિલ્હીની ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર ભારત-પાકિસ્તાન બોર્ડર જેવી જોવા મળી રહી છે.

