તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Family Allegation Jai Shriram Was Killed On The Issue Of Speaking, Police Said This Is Not A Communal Matter

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દિલ્હીમાં યુવકની હત્યા:પરિવારના આરોપ- જય શ્રીરામ બોલવા મુદ્દે હત્યા કરવામાં આવી, પોલીસે કહ્યું- આ સાંપ્રદાયિક મામલો નહીં

દિલ્હી7 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મૃતકનું નામ રિંકુ શર્મા હતું. તે 25 વર્ષનો હતો. તે બજરંગ દળનો કાર્યકર હોવાનું જણાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. - Divya Bhaskar
મૃતકનું નામ રિંકુ શર્મા હતું. તે 25 વર્ષનો હતો. તે બજરંગ દળનો કાર્યકર હોવાનું જણાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે.

દિલ્હીના મંગોલપુરી વિસ્તારમાં બુધવારે છરી વડે હુમલો કરીને એક યુવકની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી હતી. હવે આ કેસમાં જુદા જુદા દાવા કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. માતાનો આરોપ છે કે તેમનો પુત્ર શેરીમાં જય શ્રીરામના નારા લગાવતો હતો, તેથી તેની હત્યા કરાઈ. જ્યારે, પોલીસ દાવો કરે છે કે મૃતક અને આરોપી મિત્રો હતા. જન્મદિવસની પાર્ટીમાં તેમણિ વચ્ચે ઝગડો થયો હતો. આ ઘટનાને સાંપ્રદાયિક રંગ આપવો જોઈએ નહીં.

મૃતકનું નામ રિંકુ શર્મા છે. તે બજરંગ દળનો કાર્યકર હોવાનું જનવાઈ રહ્યું છે. રિંકુના પરિવારજનો પણ દાવો કરે છે કે અગાઉ રિંકુએ ગયા વર્ષે 5 ઓગસ્ટે આ વિસ્તારમાં શ્રીરામ રેલીનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું. ત્યારે પણ આરોપી તરફથી વાંધા ઉઠાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ચાર આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી
પોલીસનું કહેવું છે કે રિંકુ તેના મિત્રની બર્થડે પાર્ટીમાંગયો હતો. ત્યાં મિત્રો સાથે તેનો ઝગડો થયો હતો. ઘરે પરત ફરતી વખતે છરીના ઘા ઝીંકી તેની હત્યા કરવામાં આવી હતી. આઉટર દિલ્હી પોલીસ ડીસીપી એ કોન કહે છે કે બધા લોકો એક જ વિસ્તારના રહેવાસી છે અને એક બીજાને ઓળખે પણ છે. ચાર આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમના નામ જાહિદ, મેહતાબ, દાનિશ અને ઇસ્લામ છે.

આ ઘટના સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહી
આ ઘટનાનેસાંપ્રદાયિક રંગ આપ્યા બાદ આ મામલો વેગ પકડી રહ્યો છે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #JusticeForRinkuSharma #HindusLivesMatter ટ્રેન્ડ થઈ રહ્યું છે. અભિનેત્રી કંગના રણોતે એક યુઝરની પોસ્ટને રી- પોસ્ટ કરી અને લખ્યું, માફ કરજો, અમે નિષ્ફળ થયાં.

કંગનાએ એક બીજી પોસ્ટને રી-પોસ્ટ કરતાં લખ્યું છે કે 'આ પિતાની પીડાને અનુભવો અને તમારા બાળકો અથવા પરિવારના સભ્યો વિશે વિચારો. વધી એક દિવસ, વધુ એક હિન્દુની ફક્ત જય શ્રી રામ કહેવા પર લિંચિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું. '

ભાજપના નેતા કપિલ મિશ્રાએ કહ્યું કે,પહેલા પણ આવી ઘટનાઓ બની હતી
દિલ્હીથી ભાજપના નેતા કપિલ મિશ્રાએ આ વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોસ્ટ કર્યો હતો. જેમાં તેઓ કહી રહ્યા છે કે જો રિંકુનું નામ રેહાન હોત તો તેની હત્યા દેશના સૌથી મોટા સમાચાર હોત. દરેક નેતા તેના ઘરે હોત. રિંકુ શર્માની હત્યા દિલ્હીમાં આવો પહેલો ગુનો નથી. અંકિત સક્સેના, ધ્રુવ ત્યાગી, ડો.નારંગ, રાહુલ, અંકિત શર્મા બધા આ રીતે માર્યા ગયા.

AAPએ સાંપ્રદાયિક રંગ ન આપવા અપીલ કરી
આ ઘટના અંગે આમ આદમી પાર્ટી (આપ)નું નિવેદન પણ આવ્યું છે. તેમાં કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે જેણે પણ આ કર્યું તેને સખત સજા થવી જોઈએ. જેલમાં ધકેલી દેવા જોઇએ. કડક કાનૂની કલમો હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી થવી જોઈએ. આ સાથે જ પાર્ટીએ આ મામલાને સાંપ્રદાયિક રંગ ન આપવા અપીલ કરી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો