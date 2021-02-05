તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Drugs Angle In Sushant's Death: Peddler Who Provided Dugs To Sushant Singh Rajput Arrested By NCB

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સુશાંતની મોત મામલે ડ્રગ્સ એંગલ:અભિનેતાને ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાઈ કરનાર ગોવાથી અરેસ્ટ, મોટી માત્રામાં ડ્રગ્સ મળ્યું; 2 વિદેશી નાગરિક પણ પકડાયા

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
14 જૂન 2020ના રોજ અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતનો મૃતદેહ તેના બાન્દ્રાવાળા ફ્લેટમાંથી મળી આવ્યો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
14 જૂન 2020ના રોજ અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતનો મૃતદેહ તેના બાન્દ્રાવાળા ફ્લેટમાંથી મળી આવ્યો હતો
  • આરોપીના ઘરે પોલીસ રેડમાં LSD અને 30 ગ્રામ ચરસ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું

નારકોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યૂરો (NCB)એ અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતને ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાઈ કરનાર પેડલરની ધરપકડ કરી લીધી છે. NCBના પ્રમુખ સમીર વાનખેડેએ સોમવારે જણાવ્યું કે, બોલિવૂડ અભિનેતા સુશાંત સિંહ રાજપૂતને ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાઈ કરનાક એક વ્યક્તિ સહિત 3 લોકોની ગોવાથી ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે.

સુશાંતને ડ્રગ્સ સપ્લાઈ કરનાર આરોપીની ઓળખ હેમંત શાહ ઉર્ફે મહારાજા તરીકે કરવામાં આવી છે. હેમંતનું નામ સુશાંત ડ્રગ્સ કેસમાં ધરપકડ થયેલા અનુજ કેસવાની અને રીગલ મહાકાલની પૂછપરછ દરમિયાન સામે આવ્યું હતું. બંને વિરુદ્ધ NCBએ થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં ચાર્જશીટ દાખલ કરી હતી. હેમંત મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશનો છે અને છેલ્લાં કેટલાક સમયથી ગોવામાં બિઝનેસ કરે છે. તેના ઘરે પણ પોલિસે રેડ પાડી હતી અને ત્યાંથી LSD અને 30 ગ્રામ ચરસ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

ગોવાથી મળ્યો મોટી માત્રામાં ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો
NCBની ગોવા સબ ઝોનલ યુનિટ અને મુંબઈ NCBની એક ઓપરેશન ટીમે માજલ વાડો, અસગાવમાં 7 અને 8 માર્ચની રાત્રે દરોડા પાડીને મોટો ડ્રગ્સનો જથ્થો જપ્ત કર્યો છે. તેમાં LSD (કોમર્શિયલ ક્વોન્ટિટિ), ચરસ 28 ગ્રામ, કોકીન 22 ગ્રામ, ગાંજો 1.1 કિલો અને 160 ગ્રામ સાઈકોટ્રૉપિક પદાર્થ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ સિવાય 500 ગ્રામ બ્લૂ ક્રિસ્ટલ સાઈકોટ્રોપિક પદાર્થ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

આ કેસમાં એક ડ્રગ પેડલર અને બે વિદેશી નાગરિકો, અગોચુકુ સોલોમન ઉબાબુકો (નાઈજીરિયા) અને જોન ઈન્ફિનિટી ડેવિડ (કાંગો)ની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી ચે. તેમની પાસેથી રૂ. 10 હજારની ભારતીય કરન્સી પણ મળી આવી છે.

સુશાંતનો કેસ NCB પાસે આ રીતે આવ્યો
સુશાંતની મોતના બે મહિના પછી તેમના પિતાએ પટનામાં કેસ દાખલ કરાવ્યો હતો. આ કેસ સુશાંતની ગર્લફ્રેન્ડ રિયા અને રિયાના પરિવારના સભ્યો સહિત 5 લોકો સામે કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ દરેક પર સુશાંતના 17 કરોડ લઈ લેવાનો આરોપ લગાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ત્યારપછી રિયાએ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં અરજી કરીને આ કેસ મુંબઈ ટ્રાન્સફર કરવા કહ્યું હતું.

કોર્ટે આ કેસ CBIને સોંપી દીધો હતો. અહીંથી જ એનફોર્સમેન્ટ ડિરેક્ટોરેટ (ED)ની એન્ટ્રી આ કેસમાં થઈ અને રિયાની વોટ્સએપ ચેટની તપાસથી ડ્રગ્સ એંગલ સામે આવ્યો છે. ડ્રગ્સ સાથે જોડાયેલી ચેટ મળ્યા પછી નારકોટિક્સ કંટ્રોલ બ્યૂરોની એન્ટ્રી થઈ અને બોલિવૂડમાં ચાલતા મોટા ડ્રગ્સનું રેકેડ પકડાયું હતું.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો