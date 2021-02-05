તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મમતાને વધુ એક ઝાટકો:હવે ગુજરાતી દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીએ રાજીનામું આપ્યું, ગૃહમાં કહ્યું- અફસોસ છે કે બંગાળમાં હિંસા અટકાવવામાં નિષ્ફળ રહ્યો છું

રાજ્યસભામાં બોલી રહેલા TMCના સાંસદ દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજ્યસભામાં બોલી રહેલા TMCના સાંસદ દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી.

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળનાં મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જીને મોટો ઝાટકો વાગ્યો છે. TMCના રાજ્યસભાના સાંસદ અને મમતા બેનર્જીના અંગત ગણાતા દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીએ ગૃહની કાર્યવાહી દરમિયાન રાજીનામું આપી દીધું છે. તેમણે મમતા બેનર્જી પર મોટો આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે મારા રાજ્યમાં હિંસા થઈ રહી છે અને હું કંઈ નથી કરી શકતો. અહીં આપણે લોકો એ અંગે કંઈ વાત નથી કરતા.

અટકળો

  • દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી લડી શકે છે રાજ્યસભાની ચૂંટણી
  • ગુજરાતથી લડી શકે છે રાજ્યસભાની ચૂંટણી
  • TMC માંથી રાજીનામું આપી ચૂક્યા છે ત્રિવેદી
  • 14 તારીખે ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ શકે છે ત્રિવેદી
  • કોલકાતામાં મોદીની હાજરીમાં જોડાવાની શક્યતા
  • ભાજપમાં જોડાયા બાદ લડી શકે છે રાજ્યસભા ચૂંટણી
  • ગુજરાતમાં બે રાજ્યસભા બેઠકોની છે ચૂંટણી
  • રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ બાદ દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીને મંત્રી બનાવાની શક્યતા
  • રેલવે કે નાણાં મંત્રાલય સોંપાય તેવી પૂરી શક્યતા
  • બંગાળની ચૂંટણીમાં જીત મેળવવા ભાજપની રણનીતિ

સૌથી સર્વોપરિ દેશ હોય છે
ત્રિવેદીએ શરૂઆતમાં કહ્યું કે, દરેક મનુષ્યના જીવનમાં એક સમય આવે છે, જ્યારે તેને અંતરઆત્માનો અવાજ સંભળાય છે. મારા જીવનમાં પણ આવો સમય આવ્યો છે. હું અહીં બેસીને વિચારી રહ્યો હતો કે આપણે રાજકારણમાં કેમ આવીએ છીએ. દેશ માટે આવીએ છીએ. સૌથી સર્વોપરિ દેશ હોય છે.બે દિવસ પહેલા વડાપ્રધાન અને ગુલામ નબી આઝાદ પણ દેશ માટે પોતાની ભાવના વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યાં હતા. એક સત્તા પક્ષ અને એક વિપક્ષ હતો. જ્યારે રેલવે મંત્રી હતો, એ દિવસે પણ મારા જીવનમાં આવો સમય આવ્યો હતો. જ્યારે નિર્ણય કરવો પડ્યો હતો કે દેશ મોટો છે, પક્ષ મોટો છે કે પછી તમે પોતે મોટા છો.

વડાપ્રધાનના નેતૃત્વમાં દેશે કોરોના વિરુ્દ્ધ જંગ લડ્યા
દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીએ કહ્યું કે, આજે પણ જ્યારે જોઈએ કે દેશની શું પરિસ્થિતિ છે. આખી દુનિયા ભારત તરફ જુવે છે. કોવિડ-19 દરમિયાન પણ દુનિયા જોઈ રહી હતી કે કેવી રીતે ભારત આગળ વધે છે. ઘણી સારી રીતે આપણે સૌએ મળીને આ લડાઈ લડી. 130 કરોડ લોકોએ મળીને કોવિડ-19 વિરુદ્ધ લડાઈ લડી, પણ નેતૃત્વ વડાપ્રધાનનું હતું.

મારા પ્રાંતમાં હિંસા થઈ રહી છે, મારો શ્વાસ રુંધાય છે
તેમણે કહ્યું કે, જે રીતે મારા પ્રાંતમાં હિંસા થઈ રહી છે. મને અહીંયા બેઠા બેઠા ખરાબ લાગી રહ્યું છે. આપણે એ પ્રાંતમાંથી આવીએ છીએ જ્યાંથી રવિન્દ્રનાથ ટાગોર,સુભાષ ચંદ્રબોઝ, ખુદીરામ બોઝ આવે છે. આપણે સૌ જન્મભૂમિ માટે જ છીએ. એટલા માટે મારાથી આ જોઈ શકાતું નથી. હું એક પાર્ટીમાં છું અને તેના અમુક નિયમ છે. પણ મારો હવે દમ ઘુટે છે, કે હું કંઈ નથી કરી શકતો. તો આ તરફ બંગાળમાં અત્યાચાર વધી રહ્યો છે. મારી આત્માનો અવાજ એવું કહી રહ્યો છે કે અહીં બેઠા બેઠા ચુપ ચાપ રહો અને કંઈ ન કરી શકો તો અહીંથી રાજીનામું આપી દો. હું બંગાળ માટે આગળ કામ કરતો રહીશે.

TMC સાંસદે કહ્યું, તૃણમૂલનો અર્થ ગ્રાસરૂટ
તેમના સાંસદ દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીના રાજીનામા અંગે TMCના સાંસદ સુખેન્દુ એસ. રોયનું નિવેદન સામે આવ્યું છે. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે તૃણમૂલનો અર્થ ગ્રાસરૂટ છે. ત્રિવેદીના રાજીનામાથી એક તક મળી છે કે આપણે આપણા ગ્રાસરૂટ લેવલના કોઈ કાર્યકર્તાને રાજ્યસભામાં મોકલી શકીએ છીએ.

અત્યારસુધી 11 TMC ધારાસભ્યોએ ભાજપનો હાથ પકડ્યો
બંગાળમાં છેલ્લા બે મહિનાની અંદર 11 TMC નેતાઓએ ભાજપનો હાથ પકડ્યો છે. TMCને છોડીને ભાજપ જોઈન કરવાનો સિલસિલો 19 ડિસેમ્બરથી વધી ગયો છે. જ્યારે શુભેન્દુની સાથે સાથે સાંસદ સુનીલ મંડલ, પૂર્વ સાંસદ દશરથ તિર્કી અને 10 ધારાસભ્ય ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હતા.

કોણ છે દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી?
ત્રિવેદીનો જન્મ ગુજરાતના એક બ્રાહ્મણ પરિવારમાં થયો હતો. તેમણે હિમાચલપ્રદેશની એક બોર્ડિંગ સ્કૂલમાં પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ લીધું હતું. ત્યાર પછી કોલેજના અભ્યાસ માટે કોલકાતા ગયા, જ્યાં તેમણે સેન્ટ જેવિયર્સ કોલેજથી કોમર્સમાં ગ્રેજ્યુએશન કર્યું. ત્રિવેદી ઉચ્ચ શિક્ષણ માટે વિદેશ પણ ગયા, તેમણે ટેક્સાસ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયથી MBA કર્યું છે. તેમની પાસે કોમર્શિયલ પાઇલટનું લાઈસન્સ પણ છે.

ત્રિવેદીની રાજકીય સફરની શરૂઆત 1980ના સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસથી કરી હતી, પણ 1998માં જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીએ તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસની સ્થાપના કરી તો તેઓ પણ TMCમાં જોડાઈ ગયા.
ત્રિવેદીની રાજકીય સફરની શરૂઆત 1980ના સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસથી કરી હતી, પણ 1998માં જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીએ તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસની સ્થાપના કરી તો તેઓ પણ TMCમાં જોડાઈ ગયા.

દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીની રાજકીય સફર ત્રિવેદીની રાજકીય સફરની શરૂઆત 1980ના સમયમાં કોંગ્રેસથી કરી હતી, પણ 1998માં જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીએ તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસની સ્થાપના કરી તો તેઓ પણ TMCમાં જોડાઈ ગયા અને તેમને પાર્ટીના પહેલા મહાસચિવ બનાવાયા હતા. TMCમાં આવતાં પહેલાં તેઓ 1990થી 96 સુધી ગુજરાતથી રાજ્યસભા સભ્ય હતા. ત્યાર પછી TMCએ પશ્વિમ બંગાળથી તેમને રાજ્યસભામાં મોકલ્યા અને તેઓ 2002થી 2008 સુધી સાંસદ તરીકે રહ્યા.

વર્ષ 2006 દરમિયાન જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીનો રાજકીય ગ્રાફ નીચે ગગડ્યો ત્યારે ત્રિવેદી જ તેમની સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા હતા.
વર્ષ 2006 દરમિયાન જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીનો રાજકીય ગ્રાફ નીચે ગગડ્યો ત્યારે ત્રિવેદી જ તેમની સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા હતા.

2009ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી બેરકપુર બેઠક પરથી લડ્યા અને જીત્યા હતા. 2009માં તેમને કેન્દ્રમાં રાજ્યમંત્રી બનાવાયા હતા. મમતા બેનર્જીના સીએમ બન્યા પછી દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીને 13 જુલાઈ 2011ના રોજ દેશના રેલવેમંત્રી બનાવાયા હતા. જોકે એક વર્ષ પછી મમતા બેનર્જીએ રેલવે બજેટમાં યાત્રી ભાડુ વધારવાના દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીના નિર્ણયના વિરોધમાં તેમને રેલવેમંત્રીપદ પરથી હટાવી દીધા હતા.તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના દિગ્ગજ નેતા દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી 2011થી 2012 સુધી કેન્દ્ર સરકારમાં રેલવેમંત્રી રહ્યા. વર્ષ 2009માં પહેલી વખત બૈરકપુરથી TMCના લોકસભા સાંસદ બન્યા. વર્ષ 2006 દરમિયાન જ્યારે મમતા બેનર્જીનો રાજકીય ગ્રાફ નીચે ગગડ્યો ત્યારે ત્રિવેદી જ તેમની સાથે ઊભા રહ્યા હતા.

મમતા બેનર્જીના સીએમ બન્યા પછી દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીને 13 જુલાઈ 2011ના રોજ દેશના રેલવેમંત્રી બનાવાયા હતા.
મમતા બેનર્જીના સીએમ બન્યા પછી દિનેશ ત્રિવેદીને 13 જુલાઈ 2011ના રોજ દેશના રેલવેમંત્રી બનાવાયા હતા.
મમતા બેનર્જીએ હાર્દિક પટેલ માટે દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી સાથે રાખડી મોકલાવી હતી.
મમતા બેનર્જીએ હાર્દિક પટેલ માટે દિનેશ ત્રિવેદી સાથે રાખડી મોકલાવી હતી.

એક દિવસ પહેલાં જ બંગાળયાત્રા પર ગયા હતા અમિત શાહ
ગુરુવારે જ ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળની મુલાકાતે ગયા હતા. અહીં તેમણે ઠાકુરનગરમાં રેલીને સંબોધિત કરતાં મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જી પર પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા. તેમણે નાગરિકતા સંશોધન કાયદા લાવવાની વાત પણ કહી હતી. શાહે કહ્યું હતું કે ભાજપ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં હિંસાનો સમય અટકાવીને વિકાસનો નવો સમય શરૂ કરવા જઈ રહી છે. હું બીજી વખત ઠાકુરનગરની પવિત્ર ધરતી પર આવ્યો છું. અમુક પરિસ્થિતિઓને કારણે મારી ગત વખતની મુલાકાત રદ થઈ હતી. તો મમતા દીદી ખુશ થઈ ગયાં. દીદી હજી ઘણો સમય છે એપ્રિલ સુધી, હું ઘણી વખત આવીશ. જ્યાં સુધી તમે ચૂંટણી હારી નહીં જાઓ ત્યાં સુધી આવીશ.

