મહિલા વોટર્સ પર 'મમતા':દીદીએ કહ્યું- ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ સૌથી વધુ અત્યાચાર, બંગાળને મોદી-શાહની જરૂર નથી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • 7 માર્ચે મમતાએ સિલીગુડીમાં ગેસ સિલિન્ડરની કિંમતોમાં થયેલા ભાવ વધારાની સાથે મહિલાઓ સાથે પગપાળ માર્ચ કાઢી હતી.
  • મમતાએ બોંગો જનનીનું ગઠન કર્યું છે. બોંગો જનનીથી મમતા પોતાની સરકારની મહિલા આધારીત યોજનાઓનો પ્રચાર કરે છે.
  • બંગાળમાં કુલ 7.18 કરોડ વોટર્સમાંથી 3.15 કરોડ મહિલાઓ છે એટલે કે કુલ વોટર્સમાંથી 49% મહિલા વોટર્સ છે.

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં TMCના પ્રમુખ અને રાજ્યના મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જી (દીદી)એ મહિલાઓને સાધવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે. દીદીએ સતત બીજા દિવસે સોમવારે મહિલાઓ માટે પદયાત્રા કાઢીને વુમન પાવર દેખાડ્યું. એક દિવસ પહેલાં પણ એટલે કે 7 માર્ચે જ્યારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી કોલકતાના બ્રિગેડ પરેડ ગ્રાઉન્ડમાં રેલી કરી રહ્યાં હતા, ત્યારે મમતાએ સિલીગુડીમાં ગેસ સિલિન્ડરની કિંમતોમાં થયેલા ભાવ વધારાની સાથે મહિલાઓ સાથે પગપાળ માર્ચ કાઢી હતી.

મમતાએ પોતાના ગળામાં જય બાંગ્લા લખેલું પોસ્ટર લટકાવી રાખ્યું હતું. દીદીએ વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી અને ગૃહ મંત્રી અમિત શાહ પર પ્રહારો કરતા કહ્યું કે, 'બંગાળને બહારના ગુંડા નથી જોઈતા. કેન્દ્ર સરકાર ગેસનો ભાવ વધારે છે, કોવિડ વેક્સિનને મોદી વેક્સિન બનાવી દેવાઈ છે. દેશભરમાં ભાજપ શાસિત રાજ્યો ગુજરાત, ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ અને બિહારમાં મહિલાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનાઓ વધ્યા છે. ગુજરાતમાં મહિલાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ સૌથી વધુ અત્યાચાર થાય છે. તેથી અમે મોદી અને શાહ નથી જોઈતા. ચૂંટણીમાં બંગાળની જનતા તેમને યોગ્ય પાઠ ભણાવશે.'

બંગાળમાં ઉઠાવ્યો UPમાં મહિલા ગુનાઓનો મુદ્દો
વુમેન્સ ડેના અવસરે સાડા ચાર કિલોમીટર લાંબી પદયાત્રાને મમતાએ કોલકાતા માર્ચ નામ આપ્યું. માર્ચથી ઉત્તર પ્રદેશમાં મહિલાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ વધતા ગુનાઓનો વિરોધ કરવામાં આવ્યો.

મમતા બેનર્જી છેલ્લાં 24 કલાકમાં મહિલાઓને લઈને બે માર્ચ કરી ચુકી છે. તેમનું ફોકસ રાજ્યની મહિલા વોટર્સ પર છે. બંગાળમાં કુલ 7.18 કરોડ વોટર્સમાંથી 3.15 કરોડ મહિલાઓ છે એટલે કે કુલ વોટર્સમાંથી 49%. મમતાએ TMCમાંથી 50 મહિલા ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપી છે. જો કે સોમવારે જ તેઓએ માલદા જિલ્લાની હબીબપુર સીટથી સરલા મુર્મૂની ટિકિટ કાપીને પ્રદીપ બાસ્કીને નવા ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કર્યા છે.

મમતાએ બોંગો જનની મોર્ચાનું ગઠન કર્યું
મમતા બેનર્જીએ 2019ની લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં તૃણુમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના ખરાબ પ્રદર્શન પછી પોતાની સરકારની વિકાસ યોજનાઓના પ્રચાર પ્રસાર માટે અને ભાજપ શાસિત રાજ્યોમાં મહિલાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનાઓમાં વૃદ્ધિને ઉજાગર કરવા માટે પાર્ટીના ગેર રાજકીય મોર્ચા બોંગો જનની (બંગાળની માં)નું ગઠન કર્યું છે. બોંગો જનનીથી મમતા પોતાની સરકારની મહિલા આધારીત યોજનાઓનો પ્રચાર કરે છે.

શુભેન્દુ 12 તારીખે ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરશે, તે દિવસે મમતાની નંદીગ્રામમાં રેલી
આ વચ્ચે નંદીગ્રામથી ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર શુભેન્દુ અધિકારી 12 માર્ચે પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરશે. આ દિવસે મમતા બેનર્જી નંદીગ્રામમાં એક સભા પણ કરશે. મમતા બેનર્જીએ 10 માર્ચે પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.

