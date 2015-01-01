તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Delhi Police Special Cell Arrest Jaish e mohammad Two Terrorists, They Planned Blast In Delhi

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાવતરું નિષ્ફળ:દિલ્હીમાં જૈશના બે આતંકીની ધરપકડ, મહત્વના ઠેકાણા અને VIP ટાર્ગેટ પર હતા

14 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર

દિલ્હીમાં આતંકી કાવતરું નિષ્ફળ થયું છે. દિલ્હી પોલીસની સ્પેશિયલ સેલે બે આતંકીની ધરપકડ કરી છે. આ બંને આતંકી જૈશ-એ-મોહમ્મદના હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. પોલીસસૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ બંને આતંકીએ દિલ્હીમાં બ્લાસ્ટનું કાવતરું ઘડ્યું હતું, જે દિલ્હી પોલીસે નિષ્ફળ બનાવ્યું છે.

દિલ્હી પોલીસને આ બંને આતંકીઓ વિશે ઈનપુટ મળ્યા હતા. ત્યાર પછી બંને આતંકીને પકડવા માટે ટ્રેપિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. સોમવારે રાતે 10.15 વાગે જૈશ-એ-મોહમ્મદના બંને આંતકીની સરાયકાલે ખાના મિલિનિયમ પાર્કમાંથી ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમની પાસેથી હથિયાર પણ મળી આવ્યાં છે.

પોલીસના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ધરપકડ કરાયેલા આતંકીઓની ઓળખ જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરના બારામુલ્લા દિલ્હીના સોપોરમાં રહેતા અબ્દુલ લતીફ અને કુપવાડા જિલ્લાના હટ મુલ્લા ગામમાં રહેતા અશરફ ખાતાના તરીકે થઈ છે. પોલીસને તેમની પાસેથી બે સેમી ઓટોમેટિક પિસ્તોલ અને 10 લાઈવ કારતૂસ મળી આવી છે.

અમે આને સતત અપડેટ કરી રહ્યા છીએ…

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાયા બદ્રી-કેદારનાથ ધામ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ, કાશ્મીરના 4 જિલ્લામાં ચેતવણી અપાઈ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો