  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • 75 Doctors Of The Paramilitary Force Took The Front In Delhi; Bharat Biotech Will Also Manufacture Nasal Sprays

દેશમાં કોરોના:પેરામિલિટ્રી ફોર્સના 75 ડોકટર્સે દિલ્હીમાં મોરચો સંભાળ્યો; નાકથી નાખવાની દવા પણ તૈયાર કરશે ભારત બાયોટેક

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
દેશની રાજધાની દિલ્હીમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણને રોકવા માટે પેરામિલિટ્રી ફોર્સના 75 ડોકટર્સ અને 250 પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફે કમાન સંભાળી લીધી છે. તે તમામ CAPF, RAF તેમજ અન્ય પેરામિલિટ્રી ફોર્સના છે. તેઓને ગૃહ મંત્રી અમિત શાહે વિશેષ રીતે દિલ્હીમાં કોરોના દર્દીઓના ઈલાજ માટે બોલાવ્યા છે.

આ ડોકટર્સ અને પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફ આસામ, તમિલનાડુ, ગુજરાત, રાજસ્થાન, મધ્યપ્રદેશ અને ઉત્તરાખંડથી છે. દિલ્હી સરકારે રવિવારે ગૃહ મંત્રાલયમાં થયેલી બેઠકમાં ડોકટર્સ અને પેરામેડિકલ સ્ટાફની ઘટ પડી રહી હોવાનો મુદ્દો ઉઠાવ્યો હતો.

બીજી બાજુ કેન્દ્ર સરકારે ટીમોનું ગઠન કર્યું છે, જે દિલ્હીની અલગ અલગ પ્રાઈવેટ હોસ્પિટલનું નિરીક્ષણ કરશે અને ત્યાં સંશાધન અંગે માહિતી મેળવશે. ટીમ કોરોના દર્દીઓની દાખલ પ્રક્રિયા અને સારવારની રીત અંગે તપાસ પણ કરશે.

દર્દીનો આંકડો 88.73 લાખ

દેશમાં કોરોના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 88 લાખ 73 હજાર 994 થઈ ગયો છે. જેમાં 4 લાખ 53 હજાર 517 દર્દીઓની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 82 લાખ 87 હજાર 930 લોકો ઠીક થઈ ગયા છે. સંક્રમણને કારણે મૃત્યુ પામનારનો આંકડો 1 લાખ 30 હજાર 552 થઈ ગયો છે.

નાકમાં નાંખવાની દવા પણ બનાવી રહ્યાં છે

ઈન્ડિયન કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ મેડિકલ રિસર્ચ (ICMR)ની સાથે કોરોનાની રસી બનાવનાર ભારત બાયોટેકની વેક્સીનના ત્રીજા તબક્કાનું ટ્રાયલ શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે. કંપનીના મુખ્ય કાર્યકારી (CEO) કૃષ્ણા એલ્લાએ જણાવ્યું કે, ‘વેક્સીનના ત્રીજા તબક્કાનું ટ્રાયલ 26,000 લોકો પર કરવામાં આવશે. આ ઉપરાંત અમે એક એવી દવા પણ બનાવી રહ્યાં છે, જે નાકથી ડ્રોપ તરીકે દર્દીઓને આપવામાં આવશે. આ દવાનું ઉત્પાદન આવતા વર્ષથી થવા લાગશે.’

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાયા બદ્રી-કેદારનાથ ધામ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ, કાશ્મીરના 4 જિલ્લામાં ચેતવણી અપાઈ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

