કોરોના દેશમાં:11 રાજ્યના 34 જિલ્લામાં 10 દિવસની અંદર કોરોનાની સ્પીડ બમણી થઈ, દેશમાં સતત ત્રીજા દિવસે એક્ટિવ દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધી

એક કલાક પહેલા

દેશમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યામાં સતત વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. ગુરુવારે સતત ત્રીજા દિવસે એક્ટિવ કેસમાં વધારો જોવા મળ્યો છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં દેશમાં 16 હજાર 824 લોકો કોરોનાથી સંક્રમિત થયા છે. 13 હજાર 788 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે અને 113 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. આ રીતે એક્ટિવ કેસમાં 2,921નો વધારો થયો છે. આ પહેલાં બુધવારે 3,260 અને મંગળવારે 1,781 એક્ટિવ કેસ વધ્યા છે.

આંકડાઓ પર નજર નાખીએ તો દેશમાં અંદાજે 180થી વધારે જિલ્લામાં કોરોના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યામાં ફરી વધારો જોવા મળ્યો છે. જોકે એમાં પણ 34 જિલ્લા એવા છે જ્યાં છેલ્લા 10 દિવસમાં નવા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા બમણી થઈ ગઈ છે. એમાં સૌથી વધારે નવા કેસમાં મહારાષ્ટ્રના 6 જિલ્લા, પંજાબના 5, કેરળ અને ગુજરાતના 4-4 અને મધ્યપ્રદેશના 3 જિલ્લા સામેલ છે.

અત્યારસુધીમાં 1.1 કરોડ સંક્રમિત
દેશમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 1 કરોડ 11 લાખ 73 હજારથી વધારે લોકો કોરોનાની ઝપટમાં આવી ગયા છે. તેમાં 1 કરોડ 8 લાખ 38 હજાર લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 1 લાખ 57 હજાર 584 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. અત્યારે 1 લાખ 73 હજાર 364 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

1.77 કરોડથી વધારે લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી
કેન્દ્રીય સ્વાસ્થ્ય મંત્રાલયે જણાવ્યું હતું કે વેક્સિનેશનના 48મા દિવસે એટલે કે ગુરુવાર સુધી દેશમાં 1 કરોડ 77 લાખ 11 હજારથી વધારે લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે. તેમાંથી 10 લાખ 93 હજાર 954 લોકોને ગુરુવારે જ વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. અત્યારસુધી 68 લાખ 38 હજાર 77 હેલ્થકેરવર્કર્સને પહેલો ડોઝ અને 30 લાખ 82 હજાર 942 લોકોને બંને ડોઝ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે.
આ રીતે 60 લાખ 22 હજાર 136 ફ્રન્ટલાઈનવર્કર્સને પહેલો અને 54 હજાર 177 લોકોને બીજો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. 45થી 60 વર્ષની વચ્ચે 2 લાખ 18 હજાર 939 લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે. 60થી વધુ ઉંમરના 14 લાખ 95 હજાર વૃદ્ધોને વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ આપી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે.

કોરોનાં અપડેટ્સ

  • હૈદરાબાદમાં થયેલા સીરો સર્વેથી ખ્યાલ આવે છે કે, શહેરમાં 54 ટકા લોકોમાં કોરોના એન્ટિબોડી મળી છે. એનો અર્થ એ થાય એ અહીંથી અડધા કરતાં વધારે વસતિ કોરોના ફેલાવનાર SARS-CoV-2 વાઈરસના સંપર્કમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે. તેલંગાણામાં અત્યારસુધી 2 લાખ 99 હજાર 406 અને આંધ્રપ્રદેશમાં 8 લાખ 90 હજાર 317 લોકો કોરોનાથી સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.
  • કોરોનાના વધતા કેસને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં મે સુધી પહેલા ધોરણથી પાંચમા ધોરણના ક્લાસ બંધ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. એમપીના સ્કૂલ શિક્ષણમંત્રી ઈન્દર સિંહ પરમારે આ વાત જણાવી છે. તેમણે કહ્યું છે કે રાજ્યમાં 6થી 8માં ધોરણના ક્લાસ વિશે પણ ટૂંક સમયમાં નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવશે. મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં ભોપાલ અને ઈન્દોરમાં કોરોનાના સૌથી વધારે કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જ્યારે રાજ્યમાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 લાખ 62 હજાર 850 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે.
  • દિલ્હીના મુખ્યમંત્રી અરવિંદ કેજરીવાલે ગુરુવારે કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લીધી છે. તેમણે દિલ્હીની LNJP હોસ્પિટલમાં પહેલો ડોઝ લગાવ્યો છે. 52 વર્ષના કેજરીવાલ 10 વર્ષથી ડાયાબિટીસના દર્દી છે. તેમના પેરન્ટ્સે પણ વેક્સિન લીધી છે. બધાને કોવિશીલ્ડ વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે.

6 રાજ્યની સ્થિતિ
1. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 9,855 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા છે. 6,559 લોકો રિકવર થયા અને 42 લોકોનાં મોત થયા છે. અત્યારસુધી અહીં 21 લાખ 79 હજાર 185 લોકો સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. તેમાંથી 20 લાખ 43 હજાર 349 લોકો ઠીક થયા છે, જ્યારે 52,280 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. 82,343 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

2. કેરળ
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 2,765 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા છે. 4,032 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે, 15 લોકોનાં મોત થયા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 10 લાખ 67 હજાર 45 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. તેમાંથી 10 લાખ 16 હજાર 515 લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 4,242 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. 45,992 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

3. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 417 લોકો સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા છે. 293 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 લાખ 62 હજાર 850 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. તેમાંથી 2 લાખ 55 હજાર 888 લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 3,865 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. 3,097 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

4. રાજસ્થાન
રાજ્યમાં બુધવારે 215 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા છે. 85 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે. અત્યારસુધી અહીં 3 લાખ 20 હજાર 772 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. તેમાંથી 3 લાખ 16 હજાર 515 લોકો એવા છે જે સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. 2787 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે, 1,470 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

5. ગુજરાત
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 475 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા છે. 358 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 લાખ 71 હજાર 245 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. તેમાંથી 2 લાખ 64 હજાર 195 લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 4,412 દર્દીઓના જીવ ગયા છે. 2,638 દર્દીઓ એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

6. દિલ્હી
દિલ્હીમાં ગુરુવારે 240 નવા કોરોના દર્દીની ઓળખ કરવામાં આવી છે. 196 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે અને ત્રણ લોકોનાં મોત થયા છે. અત્યારસુધી 6 લાખ 39 હજાર 921 દર્દીની ઓળખ કરાઈ છે. તેમાંથી 6 લાખ 27 હજાર 423 દર્દી સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 10,914 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. અત્યારે 1,584 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

