  Gujarati News
  National
  Recovery Rate Over 12% In 12 States, 82.88 Lakh Out Of 88.74 Lakh Infected So Far Recovered

કોરોનાથી દેશમાં રાહત:12 રાજ્યમાં રિકવરી રેટ 95%થી વધુ, અત્યારસુધીમાં 88.74 લાખ સંક્રમિતમાંથી 82.88 લાખ સાજા થયા

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
દેશમાં કોરોનાથી સાજા થનારા દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા સતત વધી રહી છે. 48 રાજ્યમાં રિકવરી રેટ 95 ટકાથી વધુ છે. દેશમાં કોરોનાના દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 88 લાખ 74 હજાર 172 થયો છે. એમાંથી 82 લાખ 88 હજાર 169 સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 28 હજાર 377 નવા દર્દી મળ્યા છે. છેલ્લા 4 મહિનામાં આ આંકડો સૌથી ઓછો છે. આ પહેલાં 14 જુલાઈએ સૌથી ઓછા 29 હજાર 917 દર્દી મળ્યા હતા.

એક્ટિવ કેસમાં પણ ફરીથી ઝડપથી ઘટાડાની શરૂઆત થઈ ગઈ છે. છેલ્લા 2 દિવસમાં એક્ટિવ દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 25 હજાર 944 ઘટી છે. હવે દેશમાં 4 લાખ 53 હજાર 449 એક્ટિવ કેસ રહ્યા છે. આ મામલમાં ભારત એક ક્રમાંક ઘટીને 5મા નંબરે પહોંચી ગયું છે. હવે સૌૈથી વધુ એક્ટિવ કેસના મામલામાં બેલ્જિયમ ચોથા નંબરે છે.

વિશ્વમાં ભારતનો રિકવરી રેટ 93 ટકાને પાર
દેશમાં સરેરાશ રિકવરી રેટ 93.39 ટકાએ પહોંચી ગયો છે. વિશ્વના ટોપ-5 સંક્રમિત દેશોમાં ભારતનો રિકવરી રેટ સૌથી ઓછો છે. અમેરિકામાં 60.84 ટકા, બ્રાઝિલમાં 90.22 ટકા, ફ્રાન્સમાં 7.07 ટકા અને રશિયામાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 74.60 ટકા લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

5 રાજ્યની સ્થિતિ
1. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
રાજ્યમાં સોમવારે 597 નવા દર્દી મળ્યા છે. 745 લોકો રિકવર થયા છે, જ્યારે 2 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 1 લાખ 84 હજાર 524 લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બની ચૂક્યા છે. એમાંથી 8 હજાર 996 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 1 લાખ 72 હજાર 436 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. સંક્રમણના કારણે અત્યારસુધીમાં 3 હજાર 92 દર્દીનાં મૃત્યુ થયાં છે.

2. રાજસ્થાન
સોમવારે રાજ્યમાં 2 હજાર 169 નવા દર્દી મળ્યા છે. 1 હજાર 810 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 12 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. એની સાથે જ સંક્રમિતોની સંખ્યા હવે 2 લાખ 27 હજાર 986 થઈ ગઈ છે. એમાંથી 18 હજાર 684 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 2 લાખ 7 હજાર 224 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. સંક્રમણના કારણે અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 હજાર 78 દર્દીનાં મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે.

3. બિહાર
છેલ્લા 24 કલાકની અંદર રાજ્યમાં 517 નવા દર્દી મળ્યા છે. 597 લોકો સાજા થયા અને 5 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 2 લાખ 27 હજાર 433 લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. એમાંથી 5782 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 2 લાખ 20 હજાર 461 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. સંક્રમણને કારણે મૃત્યુ પામનારાઓનો આંકડો હવે 1189 થયો છે.

4. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
સોમવારે રાજ્યમાં 2535 નવા કેસ મળ્યા છે. 3001 લોકો રિકવર થયા અને 60 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં 17 લાખ 49 હજાર 777 લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બની ચૂક્યા છે. એમાંથી 84 હજાર 386 દર્દીઓની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 16 લાખ 18 હજાર 380 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. સંક્રમણના કારણે અત્યારસુધીમાં 46 હજાર 34 દર્દીનાં મોત થયાં છે.

5. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ
છેલ્લા 24 કલાકની અંદર જ રાજ્યમાં 1546 લોકો સંક્રમિત થયા છે. 1889 લોકો રિકવર થયા અને 21 દર્દીનાં મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં 5 લાખ 12 હજાર 850 લોકો સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. તેમાંથી 22 હજાર 603 દર્દીની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે, જ્યારે 4 લાખ 82 હજાર 854 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. સંક્રમણથી મરનારાઓની સંખ્યા હવે 7393 થઈ છે.

