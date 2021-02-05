તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Out Of The Top 20 Countries In Terms Of Deaths Per Day, The Positivity Rate Is Less Than 10% In All States Except Maharashtra And Goa.

કોરોના દેશમાં:પ્રત્યેક દિવસે થતા મૃત્યુના મામલામાં ભારત ટોપ-20 દેશોમાંથી બહાર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને ગોવાને બાદ કરતા તમામ રાજ્યોમાં પોઝિટિવિટી રેટ 10%થી ઓછો

નવી દિલ્હી17 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાહતના સમાચાર છે કે દેશમાં હવે માત્ર મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને ગોવાને છોડીને તમામ રાજ્યોમાં કોરોના સંક્રમણનો પોઝિટિવિટી રેટ 10 ટકાથી ઘટી ગયો છે. તેનો અર્થ એ છે કે અહીં 100 લોકોનું ટેસ્ટિંગ કરવા પર 10થી વધુ સંક્રમિત મળી રહ્યાં છે. મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં સૌથી વધુ 13.6 ટકા અને ગોવામાં 11.6 ટકા પોઝિટિવિટી રેટ છે.

બીજા સારા સમાચાર એ છે કે પ્રત્યેક દિવસે કોરોનાથી થતા મોતના મામલામાં ભારત વિશ્વના ટોપ-20 દેશોની યાદીમાંથી બહાર થઈ ગયો છે. હવે તે 22માં નંબરે છે. મંગળવારે 77 લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. આ સતત 5મો દિવસ હતો, જ્યારે દેશમાં 100થી ઓછા લોકોના મોત થયા છે. હાલ અમેરિકા, બ્રાઝીલ, અને બ્રિટનમાં સૌથી વધુ લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવી રહ્યાં છે. અમેરિકામાં સોમવારે 3265, બ્રાઝીલમાં 1340 અને બ્રિટનમાં 1052 લોકોના મોત થયા છે.

21 રાજ્યો-UTમાં નેશનલ એવરેજથી પણ ઓછા દર્દીઓ મળી રહ્યાં છે
દેશના 21 રાજ્ય અને કેન્દ્ર શાસિત પ્રદેશ(UT) એવા છે જ્યાં પોઝિટિવિટી રેટ નેશનલ એવરેજ 5.4 ટકાથી પણ ઓછો છે. તેમાં રાજસ્થાન, મધ્યપ્રદેશ, તમિલનાડુ, પંજાબ, ગુજરાત, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ જેવા મોટા રાજ્યો પણ સામેલ છે. દિલ્હી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ, હિમાચલ પ્રદેશ અને કર્ણાટક સહિત 13 રાજ્ય અને UT એવા છે જ્યાં 5.4 ટકાથી 10 ટકા સુધી પોઝિટિવિટી રેટ છે.

24 કલાકમાં 10 હજાર નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા
મંગળવારે 10510 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત મળ્યા. 12699 લોકો સાજા થયા અને 85ના મોત થયા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1.08 કરોડથી વધુ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. સારી વાત એ છે કે તેમાંથી 1.05 કરોડ લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. 1.55 લાખ સંક્રમિતોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. જ્યારે 1.38 લાખની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે. આ આંકડો covid19india.orgમાંથી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે.

કોરોના અપડેટ્સ

  • કેન્દ્ર સરકારનો દાવો છે કે કોરોનાની વેક્સિન લગાવ્યા પછી લગભગ 97 ટકા લોકો તેનાથી સંતુષ્ટ થયા છે. હેલ્થ મિનિસ્ટ્રીના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર 17 જાન્યુઆરીથી વેક્સિનેશન દરમિયાન કો-વિન એપ દ્વારા લોકોનો ફીડબેક લેવાઈ રહ્યો છે. આ મુદ્દે અત્યાર સુધીમાં 7.75 લાખ લોકોએ પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી છે.
  • દેશમાં 16 જાન્યુઆરીથી શરૂ થયેલા વેક્સિનેશન અંતર્ગત અત્યાર સુધીમાં 65.28 લાખ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સને રસી આપવામાં આવી છે. તેમાં 55.85 લાખ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સ અને 9.43 લાખ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સ સામેલ છે.
  • ભારત સૌથી ઝડપી 60 લાખ લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન આપનારો પ્રથમ દેશ બની ગયો છે. આ પહેલા સૌથી ઝડપી 10 લાખ, 20 લાખ, 30 લાખ, 40 લાખ અને 50 લાખ લોકોને રસી પણ અહીં જ લગાવવામાં આવી છે. આ મામમલામાં ભારતે અમેરિકા(26) અને બ્રિટન(46)ને પાછળ છોડ્યું હતું.
  • વેક્સિનેશનના 25માં દિવસે એટલે કે મંગળવારે 10 હજાર 269 સેશન્સમાં 2 લાખ 69 હજાર 202 લોકોને રસી લગાવવામાં આવી. તેમાં એક લાખ 2 હજાર 941 હેલ્થકેર અને એક લાખ 66 હજાર 261 ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સ છે. આ દરમિયાન સાઈડ ઈફેક્ટના 25 મામલાઓ પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યા છે. જોકે તેમાં કોઈ પણ ગંભીર નથી.

કો-વિન એપ દ્વારા લેવાઈ રહ્યો છે ફીડબેક
હેલ્થ સેક્રેટરી રાજેશ ભૂષણે જણાવ્યું કે કો-વિન એપ પર રેપિડ એસેસમેન્ટ સિસ્ટમ(RAS) દ્વારા વેક્સિન લગાવી ચૂકેલા લોકોને મેસેજ કરીને 4 સવાલ પુછવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં મળેલા ફીડબેક મુજબ 97.35 ટકા લોકો ઓવરઓલ પ્રોસેસથી ખુશ છે.​​​​​​​

  • સાઈટ પર નેશનલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગથી ખુશ લોકો 97.31 ટકા
  • વેક્સિનેશન વિશે પ્રોપર માહિતીથી ખુશ 98.37 ટકા​​​​​​​
  • સાઈડ ઈફેક્ટની માહિતીથી સંતુષ્ટ 88.76 ટકા
  • 30 મિનિટ સુધી મોનિટરિંગથી ખુશ 97.19 ટકા

5 રાજ્યોની સ્થિતિ
1. દિલ્હી
અહીં મંગળવારે 100 નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા. 144 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 6.36 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. તેમાં 6.24 લાખ લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. જ્યારે 10882 દર્દીઓના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. 1052 દર્દીઓની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

2. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
અહીં મંગળવારે 167 નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા છે. 219 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને બંનેએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યા. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2.56 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. તેમાં 2.50 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. જ્યારે 3825 દર્દીઓના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. 1987 દર્દીઓ એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

3. ગુજરાત
અહીં મગળવારે 234 નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા. 353 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને એકનું મૃત્યુ થયું છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2.63 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બની ચૂક્યા છે. તેમાંથી 2.57 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 4397 દર્દીઓના મોત થયા છે. 2040 દર્દીઓ એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

4. રાજસ્થાન
અહીં મંગળવારે 90 નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા છે. 125 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 3.18 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. તેમાંથી 3.14 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. જ્યારે 2774 દર્દીઓના મોત થયા છે. 1435 દર્દીઓ એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

5. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
અહીં મંગળવારે 2515 નવા દર્દીઓ મળ્યા. 2554 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને 35એ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 20.48 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણનો ભોગ બન્યા છે. તેમાંથી 19.61 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 51360 દર્દીઓના મોત થયા છે. 34640 દર્દીઓ એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

