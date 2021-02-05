તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મુંબઈ ક્રાઈમ:જૂહુમાં ગટરમાંથી 21 લાખનું સોનું નીકળ્યું,17 વર્ષના ચોરે આ પહેલા પણ ચોરીના મોબાઈલ સંતાડ્યા હતા

મુંબઈ13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ચોરે સોનું ચોર્યા પછી તેને મેઈનહોલના ઢાકણાંમાં સંતાડી દીધું હતું અને પોતે મિત્રો સાથે બિયર પાર્ટી કરી રહ્યો હતો(ફાઈલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
ચોરે સોનું ચોર્યા પછી તેને મેઈનહોલના ઢાકણાંમાં સંતાડી દીધું હતું અને પોતે મિત્રો સાથે બિયર પાર્ટી કરી રહ્યો હતો(ફાઈલ તસવીર)

મુંબઈની જુહૂ પોલીસે 17 વર્ષના ચોરની ધરપકડ કરી છે. પોલીસના કહ્યાં પ્રમાણે, ચોરે સોનું ચોર્યા પછી તેને મેઈનહોલના ઢાકણાંમાં સંતાડી દીધું હતું અને પોતે મિત્રો સાથે બિયર પાર્ટી કરી રહ્યો હતો. પોલીસે જ્યારે તેની ધરપકડ કરી તો તેની પાસેથી 21 લાખ રૂપિયાના દાગીના મળી આવ્યા.

આ ઘટના મુંબઈના જુહૂ પોલીસ વિસ્તારમાં બની છે. નહેરુનગર વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી પૂજા તેના પરિવાર સાથે મહાબળેશ્વર ફરવા માટે ગઈ હતી પણ જ્યારે તે મહાબળેશ્વરથી પાછી આવી તો તેના પગ નીચેથી જમીન નીકળી ગઈ હતી. તેણે જોયું કે, ઘરમાં રાખેલા લગભગ 21 લાખ રૂપિયાના ઘરેણા ગુમ થઈ ચૂક્યાં હતા. પૂજાને સમજતા થોડીકવાર લાગી કે ઘરમાં ચોરી થઈ ચૂકી છે.

ઘરમાં રાખેલા લગભગ 21 લાખ રૂપિયાના ઘરેણા ગુમ થઈ ચૂક્યાં હતા. પૂજાને સમજતા થોડીકવાર લાગી કે ઘરમાં ચોરી થઈ ચૂકી છે.
ઘરમાં રાખેલા લગભગ 21 લાખ રૂપિયાના ઘરેણા ગુમ થઈ ચૂક્યાં હતા. પૂજાને સમજતા થોડીકવાર લાગી કે ઘરમાં ચોરી થઈ ચૂકી છે.

પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં FIR નોંધાઈ
પૂજાએ તેના નજીકના જુહૂ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં જઈને આ મામલાની FIR નોંધાવાઈ છે. ત્યારપછી પોલીસે કેસની તપાસ શરૂ કરી. તપાસ દરમિયાન પોલીસને ખબર પડી કે, પૂજાના પરિવારનું કોઈ સભ્ય ઘરે નથી. ચોરીની શંકા આસપાસના લોકો પર ગઈ હતી. પોલીસે આસપાસમાં ગુનાહિત છાપ ધરાવનાર લોકોની પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી. આ દરમિયાન પોલીસને ખબર પડી કે એક છોકરાએ મિત્ર સાથે પાર્ટી કરવા માટે બિયરની બોટલ સાથે અન્ય સામાન ઓર્ડર કર્યો હતો. બસ પોલીસને અહીંથી જ ભાળ મળી.

કિશોર ચોરની ધરપકડ કરાઈ
પોલીસે જ્યારે તપાસ કરી તો ખબર પડી કે, તે છોકરો નવમું ધોરણ નાપાસ છે અને કામની શોધમાં છે. તેના પપ્પા ટેમ્પો ચલાવે છે. આવી ખરાબ સ્થિતિમાં પાર્ટી માટે પૈસા ક્યાંથી આવ્યા? આ વાતની પૂછપરછ માટે જ્યારે પોલીસે તેને બોલાવ્યો તો તેને ચોરી કરી હોવાની વાત સ્વીકારી લીધી.

જ્યારે તેની પૂછપરછ કરાઈ તો તેણે સ્વીકાર્યું કે, ગટરમાં ઉતરતી વખતે તેને ઈજા થઈ હતી. ત્યારપછી પોલીસે ગટરમાં તપાસ કરી તો ચોરી થયેલું સોનું મળી આવ્યું. સાથે જ આ છોકરાએ આ પહેલા પણ મોબાઈલ ચોરી કરીને આ પ્રકારે સંતાડતો હોવાનો ઘટસ્ફોટ કર્યો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપહાડના કારણે ટનલમાં ડ્રિલિંગ અટકાવી દેવાયું, કાટમાળ હટાવીને સીધો અંદર પહોંચવાનો પ્રયાસ ફરી શરૂ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો