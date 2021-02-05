તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Congress MP Says Jyotiraditya Has Become A Backbencher In BJP, If He Had Stayed In Congress He Would Have Become CM, He Will Definitely Come Back

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાહુલ ગાંધીને સિંધિયા યાદ આવ્યા:કોંગ્રેસ સાંસદે કહ્યું-BJPમાં બેકબેંચર બની ગયા છે જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય, કોંગ્રેસમાં રહ્યા હોત તો CM બની ગયા હોત, તેઓ ચોક્કસ પાછા આવશે

નવી દિલ્હી26 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

કોંગ્રેસના ભૂતપુર્વ અધ્યક્ષ અને સાંસદ રાહુલ ગાંધીએ સોમવારે ભાજપના સાંસદ-જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયાને યાદ કર્યાં. કોંગ્રેસ સંગઠનના મહત્વ અંગે પાર્ટીના યૂથ વિંગ સાથે વાતચીત કરતા રાહુલે કહ્યું કે જો સિંધિયા કોંગ્રેસમાં હોત તો આજે CM બની ગયા હોત. મે તેમને રાહ જોવાનું કહ્યું હતું, પણ મારી વાત સાંભળી નહીં. આજે ભાજપમાં જઈને તેઓ બેકબેંચર થઈ ગયા છે. મને માલુમ છે કે તેઓ એક દિવસ ચોક્કસ પરત ફરશે.

સિંધિયાએ પોતાનો માર્ગ પસંદ કર્યો, ભાજપ નહીં બનાવે CM
રાહુલે કહ્યું કે સિંધિયા પાસે કોંગ્રેસ કાર્યકત્રા સાથે કામ કરીને સંગઠનને મજબૂત કરવાનો વિકલ્પ હતો. મે તેમને કહ્યું પણ હતું કે એક દિવસ તમે મુખ્યમંત્રી બનશો, પણ તેમણે પોતાનો માર્ગ પસંદ કર્યો. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ એમ પણ જણાવ્યું કે આ વાત લખી લો કે તેઓ ભાજપમાં રહીને ક્યારેય મુખ્યમંત્રી બની શકે તેમ નથી. આ માટે તેમને પાછું આવવું પડશે. કાર્યક્રમમાં રાહુલે યુવા કાર્યકર્તાઓ સાથે RSSની વિચારધારા સામે લડવા અને કોઈનાથી નહીં ડરવાની પણ વાત કહી હતી.

ત્યારે સિંધિયાએ કહ્યું હતું, રાહુલે પોતાનું વચન પાળ્યું નહીં
જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયાએ કોંગ્રેસ છોડ્યા બાદ કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ પદ પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે નહીં, પણ જનસેવા માટે રાજકારણમાં આવ્યા છે. ભાજપના રાજ્યસભા સાંસદ સિંધિયાએ કમલનાથ સરકાર પર આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે રાહુલ ગાંધીએ 10 દિવસમાં દેવુ માફ કરવાની વાત કરી હતી અને તે પ્રમાણે નહીં થાય તો મુખ્યમંત્રી બદલી દેવાની વાત પણ કહી હતી. મે 11 દિવસ નહીં પણ 11 મહિના સુધી રાહ જોઈ હતી. પણ ખેડૂતોના હાથમાં ફક્ત નિરાશા જ હાથ લાગી હતી. માટે મેં કોંગ્રેસને છોડવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો.

સિંધિયાએ માર્ચ,2020માં કોંગ્રેસ છોડી, 18 વર્ષથી પક્ષમાં હતા
​​​​​​​જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા 18 વર્ષ કોંગ્રેસમાં રહ્યા બાદ માર્ચ,2020માં પક્ષ સામે બળવો કરી ભાજપમાં જોડાયા હતા. તેમણે મધ્ય પ્રદેશમાં કોંગ્રેસની કમલનાથ સરકાર પણ પાડી હતી. ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસના આશરે 22 ધારાસભ્ય પક્ષ છોડીને ભાજપમાં સામેલ થઈ ગયા હતા. સિંધિયાએ આ ધારાસભ્યોના રાજીનામા અપાવ્યા હતા અને છેવટે કમલનાથે મુખ્યમંત્રી પદ છોડવું પડ્યું હતું.સિંધિયા અત્યારે ભાજપમાંથી રાજ્યસભાના સાંસદ છે. પોતાના સમર્થક ધારાસભ્ય મધ્ય પ્રદેશની ભાજપ સરકારમાં મંત્રી અને ધારાસભ્ય છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો આંક 17.50 લાખને પાર, 3.40 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લીધો - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો