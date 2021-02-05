તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  Congress Made Khadge The Leader Of The Opposition In The Rajya Sabha; The Post Fell Vacant Following The Expiration Of Azad's Term

રાજ્યસભામાં વિપક્ષના નવા નેતા:કોંગ્રેસે ખડગેને રાજ્યસભામાં વિપક્ષના નેતા બનાવ્યા; આઝાદનો કાર્યકાળ સમાપ્ત થવાથી પદ ખાલી થયું હતુ

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
ગત લોકસભામાં કોંગ્રેસના સંસદીય દળના નેતા રહેલા મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગે હવે રાજ્યસભામાં ગુલામ નબી આઝાદની જગ્યાએ વિપક્ષનું નેતૃત્વ કરશે. (ફાઇલ ફોટો) - Divya Bhaskar
ગત લોકસભામાં કોંગ્રેસના સંસદીય દળના નેતા રહેલા મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગે હવે રાજ્યસભામાં ગુલામ નબી આઝાદની જગ્યાએ વિપક્ષનું નેતૃત્વ કરશે. (ફાઇલ ફોટો)

કોંગ્રેસે રાજ્યસભામાં મલ્લિકાર્જુન ખડગેને વિપક્ષના નેતા બનાવવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. આ માટે પાર્ટીએ રાજ્યસભાના અધ્યક્ષ વેંકૈયા નાયડુને આ બાબતની જાણકારી પણ આપી દીધી છે. ખડગે 2019ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા હતા, ત્યારબાદ ગયા વર્ષે તેમને રાજ્યસભામાં સભ્ય તરીકે લાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ગત લોકસભામાં કોંગ્રેસ સંસદીય દળના નેતા રહેલા ખડગેને હવે રાજયસભામાં ગુલામ નબી આઝાદની જગ્યાએ વિપક્ષનું નેતૃત્વ કરશે. ઉપલા ગૃહમાં આઝાદનો કાર્યકાળ 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પુરો થવાનો છે, જેના માટે ગૃહમાં તેમને વિદાય પણ આપવામાં આવી છે.

મોદીએ કહ્યું હતું- નવા નેતા માટે આ કામ સરળ નહીં હોય
આઝાદને વિદાય આપતી વખતે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ મંગળવારે રાજ્યસભામાં કહ્યું હતું કે જે કોઈ ગુલામ નબીજી (વિપક્ષના નેતા) ની જગ્યા લેશે, તે માટે તેમને મેચ કરવાનું સરળ રહેશે નહીં. આવું એટલા માટે કે આઝાદ ફક્ત તેમની પાર્ટીની જ ચિંતા કરતાં ન હતા, પણ દેશ અને આ ગૃહની પણ ચિંતા કરતાં હતા.

