  Gujarati News
  National
  Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Press Conference, Said Prime Minister Bowed Down To China, Gave Ours Land

રાહુલના પ્રહાર:રાહુલ ગાંધીએ મોદી સરકારને આડેહાથે લીધી, કહ્યું-વડાપ્રધાને ચીન સામે નમતું આપ્યું, આપણી જમીન આપી દીધી

નવી દિલ્હી14 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ ચીન મુદ્દે કહ્યું કે, આવતીકાલે રક્ષામંત્રીએ સંસદમાં પોતાની વાત કહી, જેમાં અમુક વસ્તુ સ્પષ્ટ હોવી જોઈએ. ભારત સરકારની પોઝિશન મામલાની શરૂઆતમાં હતી કે એપ્રિલ પહેલાની સ્થિતિ લાગૂ કરાશે, પરંતુ હવે રક્ષામંત્રીએ આવીને નિવેદન આપ્યું કે આપણી જગ્યા ફિંગર 4 પર છે, પણ સરકારે ફિંગર 3 પર સહમતિ કેમ આપી. વડાપ્રધાન અને રક્ષામંત્રીએ ભારતીય જમીનને ચીનના હવાલે કેમ કરી.

રાહુલ ગાંધીએ ડેપસાંગ મુદ્દા અંગે પણ કહ્યું કે, ત્યાંથી ચીની સેના પાછળ કેમ નથી ખસી રહી. એ સ્પષ્ટ છે કે દેશના વડાપ્રધાને ભારતની પવિત્ર જમીનને ચીનને આપી દીધી છે. કહ્યું કે, વડાપ્રધાને ચીન સામે નમતું આપ્યું છે.

સંસદમાં રાજનાથ સિંહ શું કહ્યું
ભારત અને ચીનની સેનાઓ લદ્દાખમાં લાઈન ઓફ એક્ચુઅલ કંટ્રોલ પરથી હટવા માટે તૈયાર થઈ ગઈ છે. રક્ષામંત્રી રાજનાથ સિંહે ગુરુવારે રાજ્યસભામાં આ માહિતી આપી. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, પેંગોંગના નોર્થ અને સાઉથ વિસ્તારમાં ડિસએન્ગેજમેન્ટની સમજૂતી થઈ ગઈ છે. જો કે, હાલ પણ અમુક વિવાદ બાકી છે. ચીન સાથે વાતચીતમાં આપણે કંઈ ગુમાવ્યું નથી.

રક્ષા મંત્રીએ કહ્યું કે, ભારતીય સેનાએ તમામ પડકારોનો સામનો કર્યો છે. ઘણા વિસ્તારોને ચિન્હિત કરાયા છે, જ્યાં આપણી સેનાઓ હાજર છે. લદ્દાખના ઊંચા શિખર પર પણ આપણી સેનાઓ હાજર છે, એટલા માટે આપણું વર્ચસ્વ છે. જે શહીદોના પરાક્રમ પર ડિસએન્ગેજમેન્ટ આધારિત છે, તેમને આ દેશ યાદ રાખશે.

