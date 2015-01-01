તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપમાં વિવાદ:બિહારમાં સીએમ પછાત તો ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ સવર્ણ કેમ નહીં? જો પાર્ટી તારકિશોર પર સહમત છે, તો નંદકિશોર પર કેમ નહીં?

પટના2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બિહારમાં સરકારની રચના કરવામાં આવી રહી છે, પરંતુ જે પક્ષો શાસન કરવા જઇ રહ્યા છે તેની અંદર સ્થિતિ સરળ નથી થઈ રહી. ભાજપ સૌથી અસહજ સ્થિતિમાં છે. ડેપ્યુટી સીએમની ખુરશી અહીં હંગામો મચાવવાનું કામ કરી રહી છે.

પાર્ટીમાં આ ત્રણ પ્રશ્ન ચર્ચાનો વિષય:

  1. જો પછાત વર્ગમાંથી જ ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ આપવાના હતા, તો પછી તારકિશોરના ખૂબ વરિષ્ઠ નંદકિશોર યાદવના નામની શા માટે વિચારણા કરવામાં આવી નહીં?
  2. એક્સ્ટ્રીમ બેકવર્ડ વર્ગનાં રેણુ દેવીને ડેપ્યુટી સીએમપદ આપવાનું હતું, તો રેસમાં પહેલેથી સામેલ ડો. પ્રેમ કુમારનું નામ કેમ લેવામાં આવ્યું નહિ?
  3. સીએમ નીતીશ કુમાર પછાત વર્ગના છે, તો ભાજપ કેમ મંગલ પાંડે જેવા સવર્ણ નેતાને ડેપ્યુટી સીએમપદ નથી આપી રહ્યા?

અન્ય રાજ્યોની જેમ બિહારમાં ભાજપાના આ પ્રયોગને પાર્ટીના નેતા સીધી રીતે તો નકારી રહ્યા નથી, પરંતુ અંદરોઅંદર આ બાબતે જ ઝગડો છે. આ જ કારણ છે રાજભવન સુધી મંત્રીઓનાં નામ પહોંચાડવામાં ભાજપને વાર લાગી.

પ્રદેશપ્રમુખ અને બિહાર પ્રભારી બેચેન થઈ ગયા
ભાજપમાં સિનિયર-જુનિયર સાથે જ જાતિના ગણિતની લડત રવિવારે સાંજે શરૂ થઈ હતી અને તે રવિવારે શિખર પર જોવા મળી હતી. પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ ડો. સંજય જયસ્વાલ અને બિહારના પ્રભારી ભૂપેન્દ્ર યાદવ પ્રદેશ ભાજપના મોટા નેતાઓની અંદર ચાલી રહેલી મડાગાંઠ અંગે નારાજ દેખાયા હતા. જેડીયુ દ્વારા સંભવિત શપથ લેવાની ફોર્માલિટી સંભવિત મંત્રીઓને આપવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ ભાજપમાં કામ અટકી રહ્યું છે.

શપથ લેવાના ચાર કલાક પહેલાં ડો. સંજય જયસ્વાલ એક યાદી લઈને રાજભવન પહોંચ્યા હતા. આ યાદીમાં ભાજપના ઘણા વરિષ્ઠ પ્રધાનોનાં નામ છે, પરંતુ તેઓ અસહજ અનુભવે છે કે તેમનું નામ ઇન્ટર પાસ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીના નામ પછી છે. રવિવારે એનડીએની બેઠક દરમિયાન ભાસ્કર સૌથી પહેલા તારકિશોર પ્રસાદનું નામ સામે લાવ્યું હતું. રેણુ દેવીનું નામ રવિવાર સાંજથી જ હેડલાઇન્સમાં છે. ભાજપે આ બંનેનાં નામની પુષ્ટિ કરી નથી. આવી સ્થિતિમાં સંભવ છે કે વરિષ્ઠ પ્રધાનોની ગતિવિધિને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને, ભાજપ નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીપદ માટે બેકફૂટ પર આવશે.

ભાજપના રાજ્ય મુખ્યાલયથી રાજભવન માટેની સૂચિ હટાવ્યા બાદ બિહાર ભાજપના ચૂંટણી પ્રભારી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસ સામે આ મુદ્દો ઉઠાવવામાં આવ્યો નથી, પરંતુ વરિષ્ઠ નેતાઓ વચ્ચે આ ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે કે તારકિશોર અને પ્રેમકુમારની જગ્યાએ રેણુ દેવીનું નામ કેમ ફાઇનલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. નીતીશના મુખ્યમંત્રી અને નિત્યાનંદને નાયબ મુખ્ય પ્રધાન બનાવવાની ચર્ચાથી પક્ષના નેતાઓ અસહજ નહોતા, પરંતુ મંગલ પાંડેના નામને કેમ કાઢી નાખવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે, એ અંગે તેમને શંકા છે.

નંદ કિશોરને સ્પીકર તરીકે મેનેજ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ
નીતીશ કુમારની ઈચ્છા હોવા છતાં સુશીલ કુમાર મોદીને ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા ન હતા, તેથી જેડીયુ પાસે અધ્યક્ષપદ રહેવાની સંભાવના હતી. વિજય કુમાર ચૌધરીનું નામ પણ નિશ્ચિત હતું, પરંતુ ભાજપે જેડીયુ પાસેથી આ પદ જ લઈ લીધું હતું. આ પદ આગળની જાતિના અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપ સિંહને આપવાની વાત હતી, જેથી મોટા હોદ્દાઓ સાથે તાલેમલ બની રહે, પરંતુ હવે આ પોસ્ટનો ઉપયોગ ભાજપના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ અને વરિષ્ઠ પ્રધાન નંદકિશોર યાદવને મેનેજ કરવા માટે થઇ શકે છે.

સોમવારે બપોરે સ્પીકરની જગ્યાએ અમરેન્દ્ર પ્રતાપને મંત્રીપદ આપ્યું છતાં ભાજપની અંદરનું તોફાન અટક્યું નહીં. નંદકિશોર યાદવ અને ડો. પ્રેમ કુમાર વચ્ચે સ્પીકરપદ પર રાજ ભવન પહોંચ્યા બાદ પ્રધાનોની સૂચિ નક્કી થવાની છે. બંને નેતાઓ કંઈપણ બોલવાનું ટાળી રહ્યા છે.

