  Center And Trinamool Bet On Netaji In Bengal, AIADMK Forgives Debts Of 16 Lakh Farmers In Tamil Nadu

ચૂંટણીના રંગમાં સરકાર:બંગાળમાં કેન્દ્ર અને તૃણુમૂલનો નેતાજી પર દાંવ, તમિલનાડુમાં અન્નાદ્રમુકે 16 લાખ ખેડૂતોના દેવાં માફ કર્યા

એક કલાક પહેલા
23 જાન્યુઆરીએ નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝના 125માં જન્મજયંતિ પર વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી અને પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જી એક જ મંચ પર હતા. મમતા જ્યારે ભાષણ દેવા આવ્યા તો જય શ્રીરામના નારા લાગ્યા. તેઓ નારાજ થઈ ગયા અને કાર્યક્રમ અધવચ્ચેથી જ છોડીને જતા રહ્યાં. - Divya Bhaskar
23 જાન્યુઆરીએ નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝના 125માં જન્મજયંતિ પર વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી અને પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જી એક જ મંચ પર હતા. મમતા જ્યારે ભાષણ દેવા આવ્યા તો જય શ્રીરામના નારા લાગ્યા. તેઓ નારાજ થઈ ગયા અને કાર્યક્રમ અધવચ્ચેથી જ છોડીને જતા રહ્યાં.

આ વર્ષે એપ્રિલ-મેમાં પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ, આસામ, તમિલનાડુ, કેરળ અને પુડ્ડુચેરીમાં વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી યોજાવવાની છે. અહીંની સરકારની સાથે સાથે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર પણ ચૂંટણી મોડમાં આવી ગઈ છે. બંગાળમાં મમતાની તૃણુમૂલ સરકાર અને કેન્દ્રની મોદી સરકાર નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝ પર દાંવ ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે તો તમિલનાડુમાં અન્નાદ્રમુકે 16 લાખથી વધુ ખેડૂતોના દેવાં માફ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. જે રાજ્યોમાં ચૂંટણી થવાની છે, તેમનો કાર્યકાળ મે-જૂન વચ્ચે પુરો થવાનો છે. જાણઓ કઈ જાહેરાતોથી સરકાર જનાદેશને પોતાની તરફ આકર્ષવાના પ્રયાસ કરી રહી છે...

નેતાજીના નામે કેન્દ્રની મહત્વની જાહેરાત
દેશની 383 સ્કૂલ અને 680 હોસ્ટેલનું નામ નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝ રેસિડેન્શિયલ સ્કૂલઃ
કેન્દ્ર સરકારે દેશના 383 રહેણાંક સ્કૂલ અને 680 હોસ્ટેલનું નામ બદલીને નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝ રેસિડેન્શિયલ સ્કૂલ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. આ તમામ સ્કૂલ શિક્ષણ મંત્રાલયની સમગ્ર શિક્ષણ યોજના અંતર્ગત ચાલે છે.

વિદ્યાર્થીઓને રક્ષા સંસ્થાનોમાં ઈન્ટરશિપ કરવાની તક
શિક્ષણ મંત્રાલયે નેતાજીના નામે પાંચ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયોમાં બેંચ બનાવવાની રજૂઆત કરી છે. મંત્રાલય છાત્રોને સૈન્ય પ્રશિક્ષણ અપાવવાની યોજના પર પણ કામ કરી રહ્યું છે. હાલ તેને લઈને છ મહિનાનો એક ક્રેડિટ બેઝ્ડ પ્રોગ્રામ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે, જેમં તમામ છાત્રોને રક્ષા સંસ્થાનો કે ફરી અન્ય સુરક્ષા બળોની સાથે જોડીને ઈન્ટરશિપ કરવાની તક આપવામાં આવશે. તો વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય અનુદાન આયોગ (UGC)એ પણ તેમના જીવન અને કાલંખડ પર ઓનલાઈન અધ્યયન સામગ્રી તૈયાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.

જે ટ્રેનથી નેતાજી અંગ્રેજોને થાપ આપીને ભાગ્યા હતા તેનું નામ નેતાજી એક્સપ્રેસ
રેલવે મંત્રાલયે કાલકા મેલનું નામ નેતાજી એક્સપ્રેસ રાખવામાં આવ્યું છે. હાવડા-કાલકા મેલ વર્તમાન ચાલતી સૌથી જૂની ટ્રેનમાંથી એક છે. 1લી જાન્યુઆરી 1866નાં રોજ કાલક મેલ પહેલી વખત ચાલી હતી અને તે 150 વર્ષથી વધુ સમયથી દેશની સેવામાં છે. તે સમયે આ ટ્રેનનું નામ 63 અપ હાવડા પેશાવર એક્સપ્રેસ હતું. 18 જાન્યુઆરી 1941નાં રોજ અંગ્રેજોને થાપ આપીને નેતાજી સુભાષચંદ્ર બોઝ ધનબાદ જિલ્લાના ગોમો જંકશનથી આ ટ્રેનમાં જ સવાર થઈને નીકળ્યા હતા.

મમતા સરકારની જાહેરાત- નેતાજીના નામે હશે નવી બટાલિયન
બંગાળના મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જીએ શુક્રવારે કોલકાતા પોલીસમાં નેતાજીના નામથી નવી બટાલિયન બનાવવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. જેનું નામ નેતાજી બટાલિયન હશે. આ પહેલાં નેતાજીની 125મી જન્મજયંતિ પર કેન્દ્ર સરકારે પરાક્રમ દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી હતી. જેમાં વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી પણ સામેલ થયા હતા. કાર્યક્રમમાં જય શ્રીરામના સૂત્રોચ્ચાર થતાં મમતા બેનર્જી પોતાનું ભાષણ અધવચ્ચે જ ખતમ કરીને કાર્યક્રમમાંથી નીકળી ગયા હતા.

તમિલનાડુઃ ખેડૂતોનું 12,110 રૂપિયાનું દેવું માફ
તમિલનાડુની અન્નાદ્રમુક (AIADMK) સરકારે શુક્રવારે સહકારી બેંકમાંથી લીધેલા ખેડૂતોના 12,110 રૂપિયાનું દેવું માફ કરી દિધું છે. વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી પહેલાં AIADMK સરકારનો આ મોટો દાંવ માનવામાં આવે છે, કેમકે તેનાથી 16.43 લાખ ખેડૂતોને સીધો ફાયદો થશે. વિધાનસભામાં મુખ્યમંત્રી કે. પલાનીસ્વામીએ યોજના તાત્કાલિક અસરથી લાગુ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

તમિલનાડુના CM પલાનીસામી (ડાબેથી બીજા) તિરુવરુર જિલ્લામાં ખરાબ થયેલા પાકને લઈને ખેડૂતો સાથે વાતચીત કરતા નજરે પડે છે. (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
તમિલનાડુના CM પલાનીસામી (ડાબેથી બીજા) તિરુવરુર જિલ્લામાં ખરાબ થયેલા પાકને લઈને ખેડૂતો સાથે વાતચીત કરતા નજરે પડે છે. (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
