તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આંધ્રપ્રદેશ:કોર્પોરેટર પર કાર ચઢાવી-ચઢાવીને મોતને ઘાટ ઉતાર્યો, કમકમાટીભર્યાં દૃશ્યો CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ

30 મિનિટ પહેલા

આંધ્રપ્રદેશના કાકીનાડાના ઇસ્ટ ગોદાવરી વિસ્તારમાં રિઅલ એસ્ટેટના કામ સાથે સંકળાયેલાં અને YSRCPના કોર્પોરેટરની નિર્મમ હત્યા કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ સમગ્ર ઘટના રૉડ પર લાગેલાં CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. CCTV ફૂટેજમાં સ્પષ્ટ જોઈ શકાય છે કે, પહેલાં કેટલાક યુવક બે કાર વચ્ચે ઊભા રહી દલિલ કરતાં હતાં. આ દરમિયાન કોર્પોરેટર કાર વચ્ચે ઊભો રહી જાય છે અને ગુજરાના ચિન્ના નામનો યુવક કાર હંકારી દે છે. આ પછી રૉડ પર પણ કોર્પોરેટર પર બે-ત્રણવાર કાર ચઢાવીને ભાગી જાય છે. આ ઘટનામાં કોર્પોરેટર ગંભીર રીતે ઈજાગ્રસ્ત થતાં તેના બે ફ્રેન્ડ તેને તાત્કાલિક ઘટના સ્થળેથી હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જાય છે. જ્યાં તેને ડૉક્ટરો મૃત જાહેર કરે છે. મહત્ત્વનું છે કે, હત્યાનો આરોપી ગુજરાના ચિન્ના તેના પરિવાર સાથે ફરાર થઈ ગયો છે અને પોલીસ તેને શોધી રહી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો