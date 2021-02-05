તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Candidates Who Took The Civil Service Exam Last Year Will Get One More Chance, Though The Age Limit Should Not Be Exceeded.

UPSC અંગે કેન્દ્રનો નિર્ણય:ગત વર્ષે સિવિલ સર્વિસની પરીક્ષામાં ભાગ લેનાર ઉમેદવારોને વધુ એક તક મળશે, જો કે વયમર્યાદા પાર ન હોવી જોઈએ

14 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગત વર્ષે UPSCની પરીક્ષા આપનાર ઉમેદવારોને આ વર્ષે બીજી તક મળશે. શુક્રવારે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં સુનાવણીમાં UPSC તરફથી આ વાત જણાવવામાં આવી હતી. આનાથી તે ઉમેદવારોને લાભ થશે જેઓ પરીક્ષામાં વધુમાં વધુ વખત સામેલ થઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

UPSC સિવિલ સર્વિસીઝ પરીક્ષા (SCE)માં કોઈપણ ઉમેદવાર વધુમાં વધુ ચાર વખત સુધી હાજર રહી શકે છે. આ પરિસ્થિતિમાં ચોથી વખત પરીક્ષા લેવાનું છેલ્લી એટેન્ડન્ટ કહેવામાં આવે છે. UPSCની સિવિલ સર્વિસ પ્રારંભિક પરીક્ષા (CSE-2020) છેલ્લી એટેન્ડન્ટ સાથેના ઉમેદવારોએ આ અરજી સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં કરી હતી. તેમાં વધારાની તક આપવા માંગ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

કેન્દ્રએ કહ્યું- શરતો સાથે મળશે વધુ એક તક
કોર્ટમાં કેન્દ્ર સરકાર તરફથી કહેવામાં આવ્યું કે, 'સિવિલ સર્વિસિસ પરીક્ષા 2020માં છેલ્લી એટેન્ડન્ટ્સ એટલે કે જે ઉમેદવારોએ છેલ્લો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે તેમણે વધુ એકવાર તક આપી શકાય છે. શરત એ છે કે આવા ઉમેદવાર વય મર્યાદા ઓળંગેલી ન હોવી જોઈએ, એટલે કે, તેણે પરીક્ષામાં ભાગ લેવાની ઉંમર ઓળંગી નથી. એડિશનલ સોલિસિટર જનરલે કોર્ટમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, "આ છેલ્લી હાજર રહેનારા ઉમેદવારોને આ છૂટ ફક્ત 2021ની પરીક્ષા માટે એક જ વાર આપવામાં આવશે. આ નિર્ણયને ભવિષ્યમાં આધાર બનાવીને આ પ્રકારની છૂટનો દાવો કરવામાં આવશે નહીં.

સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કેન્દ્ર પાસેથી રેકોર્ડ મંગાવ્યા હતા
ગયા અઠવાડિયે સુનાવણી દરમિયાન સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર અને UPSCને પૂછ્યું હતું કે કોરોનાને કારણે જે ઉમેદવારો પરીક્ષા આપી શક્યા ના હતા તેમને વધુ એક તક કેમ નહીં આપી શકાય? કોર્ટે કેન્દ્રને પૂછ્યું હતું કે અગાઉ કેટલી વાર ઉમેદવારોને પરીક્ષા માટે વધારાની તકો આપવામાં આવી છે.

પહેલા સરકાર વધુ તક આપવા માટે તૈયાર ન હતી
આ પહેલા કેન્દ્ર સરકારનો પક્ષ રાખી રહેલા એડ્વોકેટે કહ્યું હતું કે સરકાર આવા ઉમેદવારોને બીજી તક આપવા માટે તૈયાર નથી અને સોગંદનામામાં આ માટેનું કારણ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ તરફ અરજદારે જવાબ રજૂ કરવા માટે 27 જાન્યુઆરી સુધીનો સમય માંગ્યો હતો. કોર્ટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારને નિર્દેશ આપ્યો હતો કે જ્યારે આ મામલે નિર્ણય ન આવે ત્યાં સુધી નવા વર્ષ માટે કોઈ જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડવામાં ન આવે.

