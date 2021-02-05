તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • By Waiving Rs 6 Cr Import Duty And GST On Imported Medicine, Modi Govt Helps 5 month old Teera Kamat Fight SMA

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મોદીએ મદદ કરી, જેથી બાળકી બચી શકે:5 મહિનાની બાળકીને 16 કરોડનું અમેરિકન ઈન્જેક્શન આપવાનું છે, PMએ આની પર 6.5 કરોડ ટેક્સ માફ કર્યો

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
તીરા માત્ર 5 મહિનાની છે અને 13 જાન્યુઆરીથી મુંબઈની એક હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ છે. - Divya Bhaskar
તીરા માત્ર 5 મહિનાની છે અને 13 જાન્યુઆરીથી મુંબઈની એક હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ છે.

પાંચ મહિનાની તીરાની જીવિત રહેવાની આશા વધી ગઈ છે. તેને SMA Type 1 બીમારી છે, જેની સારવાર અમેરિકાથી આવતા Zolgensma ઈન્જેક્શનથી શક્ય છે, જે લગભગ 16 કરોડ રૂપિયાનું છે. જેની પર 6.5 કરોડ રૂપિયા ટેક્સ અલગથી ચૂકવવાના હોય, પણ મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસની ચિઠ્ઠી પર PM નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટેક્સ માફ કરી દીધો છે. ઈન્જેક્શન ન લાગે તો બાળકી માંડ 13 મહિના વધુ જીવી શકે છે.

તીરા સાથે તેનાં માતા-પિતા.પિતા મિહિર. IT કંપનીમાં જોબ કરે છે. માતા પ્રિયંકા ફ્રીલાન્સ ઈલેસ્ટ્રેટર છે.
તીરા સાથે તેનાં માતા-પિતા.પિતા મિહિર. IT કંપનીમાં જોબ કરે છે. માતા પ્રિયંકા ફ્રીલાન્સ ઈલેસ્ટ્રેટર છે.

તીરા કામતને 13 જાન્યુઆરીએ મુંબઈના SRCC ચિલ્ડ્રન હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. તેના એક ફેફસાએ કામ કરવાનું બંધ કરી દીધું હતું, ત્યાર પછી તેને વેન્ટિલેટર પર રાખવામાં આવી હતી.

તીરા જમવાનું પચાવી શકે છે અને ન તો દૂધ પી શકે છે. દૂધ પીવે તો શ્વાસ રુંધાવા લાગે છે.
તીરા જમવાનું પચાવી શકે છે અને ન તો દૂધ પી શકે છે. દૂધ પીવે તો શ્વાસ રુંધાવા લાગે છે.

ક્રાઉડ ફંડિંગથી જમા કરાયા 16 કરોડ રૂપિયા
ઈન્જેક્શન એટલું મોઘું છે કે સામાન્ય માણસ માટે એને ખરીદવું શક્ય નથી. તીરાના પરિવાર માટે પણ આ મુશ્કેલી સામે ઊભી હતી. તેના પિતા મિહિર IT કંપનીમાં જોબ કરે છે. માતા પ્રિયંકા ફ્રીલાન્સ ઈલેસ્ટ્રેટર(કોઈ વાતને ચિત્રથી સમજવી) છે. એવામાં તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એક પેજ બનાવ્યું અને આની પર ક્રાઉડ ફંડિંગ શરૂ કરી દીધું. અહીં સારો રિસ્પોન્સ મળ્યો અને અત્યારસુધી લગભગ 16 કરોડ રૂપિયા ભેગા થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. હવે આશા છે કે ઝડપથી ઈન્જેક્શન ખરીદી જઈ શકશે.

શું છે SMA બીમારી?
સ્પાઈનલ મસ્ક્યૂર અટ્રોફી(SMA) બીમારી થાય તો શરીરમાં પ્રોટીન બનાવનાર જીન નથી હોતા. જેનાથી માંસપેશીઓ અને તંત્રિકાઓ(Nerves) સમાપ્ત થવા લાગે છે. મગજની માંસપેશીઓની એક્ટિવિટી પણ ઓછી થવા લાગે છે. મગજથી તમામ માંસપેશીઓ સંચાલિત થાય છે, એટલા માટે શ્વાસ લેવા અને ભોજન ચાવવા સુધીમાં તકલીફ પડવા લાગે છે. SMA ઘણા પ્રકારના હોય છે, પણ તેમાં Type 1 સૌથી ગંભીર છે.

માતાનું દૂધ ઝેર બની ગયું હતું
મિહિરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે તીરાનો જન્મ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ થયો હતો. તે ઘરે આવી ત્યારે બધું બરાબર હતું, પણ ઝડપથી સ્થિતિ બદલવા લાગી. માતાનું દૂધ પીતી વખતે તીરાનો શ્વાસ રુંધાવા લાગતો હતો. શરીરમાં પાણીની અછત થવા લાગતી હતી. એક વખત તો અમુક સેકન્ડ માટે તેના શ્વાસ રોકાઈ ગયા હતા. પોલિયો વેક્સિન પીવડાતી વખતે પણ તેના શ્વાસ અટકી જતા હતા. ડોક્ટર્સની સલાહ પર બાળકીને ન્યૂરોલોજિસ્ટને બતાવ્યું ત્યારે તેની બીમારીની ખબર પડી.

મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્ય મંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને પત્ર લખીને તીરાની મદદ કરવાની અપીલ કરી હતી.
મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્ય મંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને પત્ર લખીને તીરાની મદદ કરવાની અપીલ કરી હતી.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો