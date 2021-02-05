તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બંગાળ ફતેહની તૈયારી:ભાજપ 5 રથયાત્રા કાઢશે, જેને અટકાવવા માટે PIL દાખલ; વિજયવર્ગીયે કહ્યું- લોકો વચ્ચે જવું અમારો મૂળભૂત અધિકાર

કોલકાતાએક કલાક પહેલા
અમિત શાહ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પશ્વિમ બંગાળમાં કૂચ બિહારમાં પાર્ટીની રથયાત્રામાં ભાગ લેશે. ભાજપ 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજ્યમાં પાંચ રથયાત્રા કાઢશે(ફાઈલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
અમિત શાહ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પશ્વિમ બંગાળમાં કૂચ બિહારમાં પાર્ટીની રથયાત્રામાં ભાગ લેશે. ભાજપ 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજ્યમાં પાંચ રથયાત્રા કાઢશે(ફાઈલ તસવીર)

પશ્વિમ બંગાળમાં એપ્રિલ અથવા મે મહિનામાં ચૂંટણી થઈ શકે છે. જેની તૈયારી માટે ભાજપ અહીં પાંચ રથયાત્રાઓ કાઢવા જઈ રહી છે. જેના વિરુદ્ધ કોલકાતા હાઈકોર્ટમાં જનહિત અરજી દાખલ કરાઈ છે. ભાજપ નેતા કૈલાશ વિજયવર્ગીયએ અરજી દાખલ કરવાના સવાલ અંગે કહ્યું- કોર્ટે રથયાત્રા પર સ્ટે ઓર્ડર નથી આપ્યો, જેથી જિલ્લા પ્રશાસન રથયાત્રાને ન અટકાવી શકે. આ અમારો મૂળભૂત અધિકાર છે.

રથયાત્રામાં શાહ અને નડ્ડા ભાગ લેશે
ગુરુવારે રથયાત્રાને અટકાવવા માટે કોલકાતા હાઈકોર્ટમાં અરજી કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં કહેવામાં આવ્યું છે કે આની પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવવામાં આવે, કારણ કે કોવિડ-19નું જોખમ છે અને બીજું આનાથી કાયદો વ્યવસ્થા બગડી શકે છે. અરજી અંગે આગામી સુનાવણી 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી થશે.

અરજી દાખલ કરવાના સવાલ અંગે ભાજપના પશ્વિમ બંગાળ પ્રભારી કૈલાશ વિજયવર્ગીયએ કહ્યું કે, કોર્ટે સ્ટે નથી આપ્યો, એટલા માટે જિલ્લા પ્રશાસન તેને અટકાવી ન શકે. વિપક્ષ હોવાની રીતે જનતા વચ્ચે આવવું અમારો મૂળભૂત અધિકાર છે. 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ કૂચબિહારથી કાઢવામાં આવનારી રથયાત્રામાં અમિત શાહ પણ સામેલ થશે.

આ પાંચ રથયાત્રાઓ કાઢવાની તૈયારી
ભાજપે જે પાંચ રથયાત્રાઓની તૈયારી કરી છે. પહેલી- શનિવારે 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ નવાદ્વીપમાં. બીજી- 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ કૂચ બિહારમાં. બાકીની ત્રણ ઝારગ્રામ, કાકદ્વીપ અને તારાપીઠમાં કાઢવામાં આવશે. ભાજપ આ રથયાત્રાઓ દ્વારા રાજ્યની તમામ 294 વિધાનસભા બેઠકોને કવર કરશે. બંગાળ ભાજપના પ્રવક્તા સૌમિક ભટ્ટાચાર્યના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ પરિવર્તન યાત્રાઓ છે. 2011માં મમતા બેનર્જીએ પરિવર્તનના નારા સાથે આ પ્રકારની યાત્રાઓ કાઢી હતી.

તૃણમૂલનું સીધું વલણ
ભાજપની રથયાત્રા યોજના અંગે તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસ સંભાળીને ચાલી રહી છે. તે સીધો વિરોધ નથી કરી રહી, કારણ કે રાજ્યમાં 34 વર્ષના વામપંથી શાસનને હટાવવા માટે તેમને પણ આ જ રીત અપનાવી હતી. TMC મહાસચિવ પાર્થ ચેટર્જીએ કહ્યું- રથયાત્રાઓ માટે મંજૂરી પુરી રીતે પ્રશાસનિક મામલો છે. આ અંગે પ્રશાસન જ નિર્ણય કરશે. અમે નથી ઈચ્છતા કે કોઈ આપણી સંસ્કૃતિને નષ્ટ કરે. અહીંયા ધર્મનિરપેક્ષતાને સુરક્ષિત રાખવામાં આવે.

મમતાએ કહ્યું- TMCનો વિકલ્પ નથી
ગુરુવારે મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જીએ કહ્યું- રાજ્યમાં TMCનો કોઈ વિકલ્પ નથી. અમારી જગ્યા કોઈ ન લઈ શકે. અનુસૂચિત જાતિ અને જનજાતિઓની એક મીટિંગમાં મમતાએ કહ્યું- TMC નો જો કોઈ વિકલ્પ છે તો તે TMC જ છે. ભાજપ જોખમી પાર્ટી છે. તેને દેશને વેચી દીધો. ચાર કે પાંચ દિવસમાં ચૂંટણીની જાહેરાત થઈ જશે.

ભાજપે કહ્યું- મમતા ડરી ગઈ છે
તેલંગાણા ભાજપના નેતા એનવી સુભાષના પ્રમાણે, બંગાળના સીએમ ભાજપથી ડરી ગયા છે. સુભાષે કહ્યું- મમતા ભાજપની રથયાત્રાઓને અટકાવવા માટે તમામ નુસકા અપનાવી રહી છે. આ કાયરતા છે. તેમને એ વાતની બીક છે કે જનતા હવે પરિવર્તન ઈચ્છે છે. મમતાનું રાજ્ય પર નિયંત્રણ ખતમ થઈ ચૂક્યું છે અને તેની સરકાર હવે થોડાક દિવસોની મહેમાન છે. અમને એ નથી સમજાતું કે હવે ભાજપને રથયાત્રા કાઢવાની મંજૂરી મળી ચૂકી છે તો બંગળ સરકાર આમા અડચણ કેમ ઊભી કરી રહી છે.

