તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • BJP National President J.P. Nadda Said The Center Would Decide How To Get The Corona Vaccine; Now It Was About Bihar ... Our Team Decided

ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ:ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ જે.પી. નડ્ડાએ કહ્યું- કેન્દ્ર નક્કી કરશે કોરોનાની વેક્સિન કેવી રીતે મળશે; અત્યારે બિહારની વાત હતી... અમારી ટીમે નક્કી કરી નાંખ્યું

પટના12 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ જે.પી. નડ્ડાની ફાઇલ તસવીર.
  • રાજદ-માલે ગઠબંધનથી તો જંગલરાજ જ આવશે: જે.પી. નડ્ડા

બિહાર ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના સેનાપતિઓમાં અત્યારે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સાથે સૌથી વધુ સક્રિયતા પક્ષના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ જે.પી. નડ્ડાની છે. રાજ્યમાં ચૂંટણી પ્રચારથી લઈ જમીની સ્તરે જોડાણને એક રાખવા સુધીના તમામ પ્રસંગે તેમની હાજરી છે. બિહારમાં ફ્રી કોરોના વેક્સિન જેવા ચૂંટણી વચનોથી લઈ પક્ષમાં સેકન્ડ લાઈન મુદ્દે સંશય જેવા વિષય પર ભાસ્કરના બિહારના એડિટર સતીષકુમારસિંહ સાથે તેમણે વિશેષ વાતચીત કરી. વાંચો આ વાતચીતના સંપાદિત અંશ...

સવાલ: શું માત્ર એવા રાજ્યોને જ કોરોનાની ફ્રી રસી મળશે કે જ્યાં ચૂંટણી થવાની છે?
નડ્ડા: એ કેન્દ્ર સરકાર નક્કી કરશે પરંતુ મને એ સમજાતું નથી કે આમાં ખોટું શું છે? ઢંઢેરો હોય છે જ એના માટે કે આગામી 5 વર્ષમાં શું કરીશું. અમે તે જ જણાવ્યું છે. તેમાં બે પ્રકારની પહેલ હોય છે. એક કેન્દ્ર સરકાર ખરીદીને બધાને આપે અને બીજું રાજ્ય પહેલ કરે. અમારી બિહારની ટીમ નક્કી કર્યું હતું કે અહીં સરકાર પછી અમે પોતે લોકોને ફ્રી વેક્સિન આપીશું. અમારા આરોગ્યમંત્રી એવું કહે છે તેમાં ખોટું શું છે?

સવાલ: પરંતુ તેની જાહેરાત તો કેન્દ્રીય નાણામંત્રીએ કરી. તેઓ દેશનું પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરે છે.
નડ્ડા: કેન્દ્રીય નાણામંત્રીએ બિહારનો ઢંઢેરો જ જાહેર કર્યો હતો. આ મુદ્દો એટલા માટે બન્યો કે બીજા કોઈના મગજમાં આ વસ્તુ આવી નહીં. અમે તો દરેક જીવનરક્ષક રસીને પહેલાથી જ ફ્રી કરી રાખી છે.

સવાલ: તો શું સમગ્ર દેશને ફ્રી વેક્સિન મળશે?
નડ્ડા: એ ભારત સરકારે નક્કી કરવાનું છે. અને તે સમયે નક્કી થશે કે હવે શું કરવું. અત્યારે બિહારની વાત હતી તો બિહારમાં અમારી ટીમે નક્કી કર્યું કે રાજ્યમાં ફ્રી વેક્સિન આપીશું.

સવાલ: ચિરાગ આજે પણ પીએમનો હનુમાન છે? તેનાથી શું ખોટો મેસેજ નથી જતો?
નડ્ડા: આ બધી વાતો અડધો દિવસ ચાલી. જ્યારે ભાજપનું નિવેદન આવી ગયું કે અમે એક સાથે છીએ અને કોઈ દ્વારા પ્રશંસા કરવાથી તથા કોઈને કહેવાથી ભાજપને કોઈ ફરક પડતો નથી. તે સમયે જ આ ક્લિયર થઈ ગયું હતું. અમારી કેડરબેઝ પાર્ટી છે. અમારે ત્યાં આવી મુશ્કેલી ઊભી થતી નથી. ભાજપ માટે જદયુ અને જદયુ માટે ભાજપ ખભે ખભો મિલાવી કામ કરે છે.

સવાલ: તો શું અમે એલજેપી પ્રતિ એક તરફી પ્રેમ માનીએ?
નડ્ડા: અમારા પક્ષમાં સ્પષ્ટતા છે. અમે એલજેપીને કારણે અમારી વચ્ચે કોઈ ખોટો ભ્રમ ઊભો થાય તેમ ઇચ્છતા નથી. અમે એક જવાબદાર પક્ષ છીએ. અમારા સ્વભાવમાં આવું નથી.

સવાલ: આજે પક્ષમાં સેકન્ડ લાઈન નથી દેખાતી?
નડ્ડા: અમારે ત્યાં નહીં, આવું કોંગ્રેસમાં છે. ત્યાં સોનિયા-રાહુલ પછી કોણ છે. અમારે ત્યાં પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડથી લઈ નીચે સુધી નેતાઓની લાઈન છે. અત્યારે જે રાષ્ટ્રીય ટીમની રચના થઈ છે તેમાં 70 ટકા નેતા નવા છે. 10 વર્ષ અગાઉ હું અને ભૂપેન્દ્ર યાદવ નેશનલ ટીમમાં આવ્યા હતા. હવે તેઓ સિનિયર મોસ્ટ જનરલ સેક્રેટરી છે. અને હું રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ...!

સવાલ: પાર્ટીએ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની જે બેઠક ખાલી થઈ તેને હજુ સુધી કેમ ભરી નથી?
નડ્ડા: જલ્દી ભરાઈ જશે. બોર્ડની રચના હમણાં થઈ છે. અમિતજીના સમયમાં કેટલીક બેઠક ખાલી થઈ હતી. હું કાર્યકારી અધ્યક્ષ બન્યો. પછી ચૂંટણી હતી. કોરોના હતો. ચૂંટણી પછી બોર્ડની જાહેરાત ઝડપથી કરાશે.

સવાલ: ભાજપનો સૌથી મોટો મુદ્દો જંગલરાજ છે? શું તે ડરાવી રહી છે? તેનાથી યુવાન શા માટે પ્રભાવિત થશે?
નડ્ડા: યુવાનોએ નથી જોયું તો તેમના પિતાએ બધું જ જોયું છે. તેઓ તેને સમજાવી રહ્યા છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, આપણા બિહારના લોકો લંગોટિયું પહેરીને જતા હતા અને સૂટ પહેરીને આવતા હતા. જે 10 લાખ નોકરીની વાત કરે છે, તેમણે 25 લાખથી વધુ લોકોનું પલાયન કરાવ્યું હતું.

સવાલ: ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ જંગલરાજને જ મુદ્દો બનાવી રહી છે?
નડ્ડા: હા, કેમ કે તેઓ બદલાયા નથી. નીતિશ કુમાર મહાગઠબંધનમાં ચૂંટણી જીતીને સીએમ બન્યા. તેમણે રાજદને શા માટે છોડ્યો? કેમકે, તેમનું જંગલરાજ, કુશાસન બધું જ યથાવત ચાલુ હતું. આજે પણ ચાલુ છે. જે રીતે રાજદે માલે (માર્ક્સવાદી-લેનિનવાદી) સાથે હાથ મિલાવ્યા, ત્યાર પછી શું બાકી રહ્યું? માલે છે? વિધ્વંસવાદી તાકતો માત્ર સત્તા માટે લડી રહી છે. આ ગઠબંધનમાં તો જંગલરાજ જ આવશે.

સવાલ: ભાજપે પોતાનાં નિવેદનોમાં જરૂર કરતાં વધુ માલેને સ્થાન આપ્યું છે?
નડ્ડા: અમારું કામ સમાજમાં જે છુપાયેલા લોકો છે તેમની સત્ય હકીકત સામે લાવવાનું છે. તેમના વિચારોમાંથી નિકળતા વિધ્વંસને બતાવવું અમારી જવાબદારી હતી. તેઓ નરસંહાર કરનારી પાર્ટી છે. મેં તો ત્યાં સુધી પડકાર ફેંક્યો છે કે જો હું ખોટું બોલતો હોઉં તો મને જણાવો. તો પછી તેઓ ચૂપ કેમ છે? ડેમોક્રેસિમાં શુગર કોટિંગ કરીને હિડન એજન્ડાને અમે ચાલવા નહીં દઈએ.

સવાલ: ભાજપ-જદયુમં અનેક સ્થળે આંતરિક તાલમેલનો અભાવ દેખાય છે?
નડ્ડા: સાસારામ, બિહટા, બેતિયા, પૂર્ણિયા, સીવાનમાં રાત્રે રોકાઈને અમે બેઠકો કરી છે. આ તમામ સ્થળો પર તાલમેલ સારો છે. એકાદ જગ્યાને છોડીને. અમારા કાર્યકર્તાઓના

સવાલ: મનમાં એનડીએ તરીકે જ લડવાની ઈચ્છા હતી. ગઠબંધનના અંદર ગઠબંધનની રાજનીતિથી નુકસાન નહીં થાય?
નડ્ડા: માત્ર સીટ શેરિંગ માટે આવું થયું છે. એવું નક્કી થયું છે કે, અમને નીતિશજી એડજસ્ટ કરશે અને વીઆઈપીને ભાજપ.

સવાલ: લવ જેહાદ અંગે ભાજપશાસિત રાજ્ય કાયદો બનાવી રહ્યા છે, શું કેન્દ્ર પણ કાયદો બનાવવા વિચારી રહ્યું છે?
નડ્ડા: વર્તમનમાં દેશના કાયદામાં આ અંગે ઘણી જોગવાઈ છે. કેટલાક રાજ્યોમાં ત્યાંની સરકારોની બબાત હતી. તેમણે પોતાની રીતે જોગવાઈઓ કરી છે. તેઓ જમીની સ્તરે વધુ જોડાયેલા છે. તેઓ આ બાબતને કાયદાકીય રીતે જોઈ રહ્યા છે. અમારે કંઈક કહેવું હશે તો તેમને કહીશું, કેન્દ્રીય સ્તરે આવા કોઈ કાયદાનો વિચાર નથી.

સવાલ: પુલવામા પર પાક.ના કબૂલાતનામાથી બિહાર ચૂંટણીમાં તમને ફાયદો થશે?
નડ્ડા: ચૂંટણીની દૃષ્ટિએ અમે તેને જોતા નથી. કોંગ્રેસ મોદીજીનો વિરોધ કરતા-કરતા દેશનો વિરોધ કરવા લાગી છે. આ તો પહેલાથી જ સાચું હતું. પાકિસ્તાનના મંત્રી ફવાદ ચૌધરીના બોલવાથી તેમાં કોઈ ફરક પડ્યો નથી. રાહુલની 370ની દલીલ અંગે પાકિસ્તાન યુએનમાં જાય છે. શશિ થરૂર-મણિશંકર અય્યર-ચિદમ્બરમ પાકિસ્તનની ઢફલી વગાડે છે. પુલવામાએ સાબિત કર્યું કે, કોંગ્રેસ દેશહિત અંગે વિચારતી નથી.

સવાલ: કૃષિ કાયદા પર આટલો હોબાળો થયો છે. શું તમે માનો છો કે તેમાં પારદર્શકતા રખાઈ નથી?
નડ્ડા: એવું નથી. કોરોનાનો સમય હતો. સંસદ કેવી રીતે ચાલી એ બધા જ જાણે છે. વટહૂકમ લાવવો પડ્યો. મોદીજીના રી-ફાર્મના માધ્યમથી દેશને આગળ વધારવાનો છે. વિરોધ લોકોનો નથી. પક્ષોનો છે. તેમણે મેનિફેસ્ટોમાં લખ્યા પછી વિરોધ કર્યો છે.

સવાલ: એન્ટી ઈન્કમ્બન્સીથી શું ભાજપને નુકસાન નહીં થાય?
નડ્ડા: આ એક કન્ફ્યુઝન ક્રિએટ કરાયું છે. હકીકતમાં, નીતિશઝીની પર્સનાલિટીથી નીતિશજીની પર્સનાલિટીની સરખામણી કરાઈ રહી છે. હવે તમે 2015ની લોકપ્રિયતા સાથે 2020ની સરખામણી કરો છો. આ ખોટું છે. તેમની લોકપ્રિયતાની સરખામણી 2010 સાથે થવી જોઈએ. મહાગઠબંધન આવ્યું ત્યારે એક મોટો સમુહ તેમનો સમર્થક બન્યો હતો. તેમણે જ્યારે મહાગઠબંધન છોડ્યું તો એટલો જ મોટો સમુહ તેમનાથી વિખૂટો પડ્યો. જે વોકલ પણ થયો. અમે જાણતા હતા કે, સુશાસનનો સંબંધ કુશાસન સાથે થઈ શકે નહીં. રાજદનું ચરિત્ર બદલાયું નથી. એટલે જ નીતિશ તેમનાથી અલગ થયા. નીતિશજીનો ઓરિજનલ બેઝ હતો ભાજપ-જદયુનો. હવે તેમાં વધારો થયો છે.

સવાલ: મોદીજીને શા માટે કહેવું પડ્યું કે, અમારો જદયુ સાથે સાડા ત્રણ વર્ષનો સાથ છે?
નડ્ડા: એ સમયે હું કેન્દ્રીય આરોગ્ય મંત્રી હતો. મંગલ પાંડેજી અહીં આરોગ્યમંત્રી હતા. અમે એક એઈમ્સ અને 11 મેડિકલ કોલેજ અહીં આપી છે. હવે પૂર્ણિયા, સીવાન, છપરા, સીતામઢી દરેક જગ્યાએ મેડિકલ કોલેજ છે. આ અગાઉ આરોગ્યની શું સ્થિતિ હતી? તેજ પ્રતાપ મળતો જ ન હતો. ઘોડા પર ચડેલો હતો. તેના ઉતરતા-ઉતરતા સરકાર જ ઉતરી ગઈ. અમે દરભંગા-પૂર્ણિયામાં એરપોર્ટ, મુઝફ્ફરપુર-સીતામઢી-દરભંગામાં રેલવેલાઈનોનું વિદ્યુતીકરણ, બ્રીજ-ઓવરબ્રીજ બનાવ્યા છે. આટલો વિકાસ થયો છે.

સવાલ: શું ભાજપે રોજગાર મુદ્દાને સમજવામાં ભૂલ કરી? તેને નબળો આંક્યો?
નડ્ડા: બિહારના યુવાનો જાણે છે કે, તેજસ્વી શું કરવાનો છે. જે હોબાળો મચાવે છે તે રાજદના જ કાર્યકર્તા છે. જે વ્યક્તિ વિપક્ષનો નેતા હોવા છતાં એક વર્ષ પણ વિધાનસભા ગયો નથી તે પ્રજાતંત્રની કેટલી ઈજ્જત કરે છે. બિહારની જનતા હવે સમજે છે કે, આ લાલટેન યુગના લોકો છે. તેઓ બિહારને પાછળ લઈ જશે. એક ઘોડા પરથી ઉતર્યો નહીં અને બીજો કુશાસનની મૂર્તિ હતો. રાજનીતિમાં તમે પોતાનો વિકાસ ત્યાં સુધી કરી શકતા નથી જ્યાં સુધી તમે સમજતા નથી કે તમે ખોટા હતા. તમે જે પ્રકારનું જંગલરાજ કર્યું, તેમાંથી પાછળ ખસ્યા નથી. તમે આજે પણ એ જ છો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓટ્રમ્પને ચૂંટણી જીતવાનો વિશ્વાસ, સમર્થકોને કહ્યું-આજની રાત શાનદાર રહેશે, અમેરિકામાં પરિણામો બાદ હિંસાનો ભય; ન્યૂયોર્કમાં અગ્રણી સ્ટોર્સની સુરક્ષા મજબૂત કરાઈ - US ઇલેક્શન - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો