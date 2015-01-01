તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બિહાર:પહેલીવાર એવું બન્યું કે બિહાર કેબિનેટમાં એકપણ મુસ્લિમ ચહેરો નહીં, JDUના તમામ મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારો હારી ગયા હતા

બિહારમાં NDAની જીત પછી નીતીશ કુમારે સોમવારે સાતમીવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી પદના શપથ લીધા હતા. બિહારમાં 16% મુસ્લીમ વસ્તી હોવા છતાં મંત્રીમંડળમાં એકપણ મુસ્લિમ સામેલ નથી. NDAમાં માત્ર JDUએ જ 11 મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારોને મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા હતા, જે તમામ ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા હતા. નીતીશના મંત્રીમંડળમાં દલિત, બ્રાહ્મણ, યાદવ અને રાજપૂત સામેલ છે. આઝાદી પછી પ્રથમવારે એવું બન્યું કે બિહાર કેબિનેટમાં એકપણ મુસ્લિમ ચહેરાને સ્થાન ન મળ્યું હોય. આવામાં હવે મુસ્લિમ ચહેરાને મંત્રીમંડળમાં લાવવાનો એકજ રસ્તો છે, તે છે વિધાનપરિષદમાં ચૂંટીને લાવવાનો.

આ વખતે બિહારમાં મુસ્લિમ ધારાસભ્યોની સંખ્યા 24થી ઘટીને 19 થઈ ગઈ છે. ગઈ વખતે નીતીશ કુમારની સરકારમાં ખુર્શીદ ઉર્ફે ફિરોઝ મંત્રી હતા. પરંતુ આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં તેણે હારનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો છે. હવે મંત્રીમંડળના વિસ્તરણ સમયે જ મુસ્લિમ ચહેરાને સામેલ કરી શકાશે. હાલ પણ JDU પાસે પુરતી સંખ્યામાં મુસ્લિમ કાઉન્સિલર છે.

ગત કેબિનેટમાં મંત્રી રહેલા ખુર્શીદે બિહાર વિધાનસભામાં NDAના વિશ્વાસમત સમયે 'જયશ્રી રામ'ના નારા લગાવ્યા હતા. જો કે તે વાતનો તેમને આ ચૂંટણીમાં કોઈ લાભ ન થયો. 'જયશ્રી રામ'ના નારા લગાવ્યા ત્યારે તેમની સામે ફતવો બહાર પડાયો હતો. એ સમયે તેમણે માફી પણ માંગી લીધી હતી.

