હવે ઠંડી વધશે:બરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાયા બદ્રી-કેદારનાથ ધામ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ, કાશ્મીરના 4 જિલ્લામાં ચેતવણી અપાઈ

નવી દિલ્હી5 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કેદારનાથ ધામમાં સોમવારે હિમવર્ષા વચ્ચે પંચમુખી ડોલી ઉઠાવતા શ્રદ્ધાળુ. કેદારનાથ ધામના કપાટ શિયાળા માટે બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે

જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરના ઊંચાઈવાળા વિસ્તારોમાં સોમવારે આ સિઝનની પહેલી હિમવર્ષા થઈ હતી. ભારે હિમવર્ષાને લીધે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ કરવાની ફરજ પડી હતી. કાશ્મીરના ચાર જિલ્લા માટે હિમપ્રપાતની વોર્નિંગ જારી કરવામાં આવી છે. બીજી બાજુ ઉત્તરાખંડમાં કેદારનાથ ધામ બરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાઈ ગયેલુ જોવા મળતુ હતું તો બદ્રીનાથ ધામમાં પણ આ સિઝનની પહેલી હિમવર્ષા થઈ હતી.

જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર, ઉત્તરાખંડ, હિમાચલ પ્રદેશમાં હિમવર્ષા ઉપરાંત રાજસ્થાન, પંજાબ અને હરિયાણામાં રવિવારે વરસાદ થયો હતો. અનેક શહેરોમાં વરસાદ સાથે કરા પડ્યા હતા. તેને લીધે કેટલાક પ્રમાણમાં નુકસાન પણ થયુ છે. મોટાભાગના સ્થળો પર હવામાનમાં પલટો આવવાની સાથે તાપમાન પણ સડસડાટ ગગડી ગયું છે.

ઉત્તર રાજ્યોના ઊંચાઈવાળા વિસ્તારોમાં સતત હિમવર્ષા થઈ રહી છે. ધૌલાધર રેન્જના શિખરો બરફથી ઢંકાઈ ગયા છે
ઉત્તર રાજ્યોના ઊંચાઈવાળા વિસ્તારોમાં સતત હિમવર્ષા થઈ રહી છે. ધૌલાધર રેન્જના શિખરો બરફથી ઢંકાઈ ગયા છે

હિમવર્ષાને લીધે જવાહર સુરંગ બંધ
જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરના હવામાન વિભાગના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે ગુલમર્ગ, સોનમર્ગ, પહલગામ, કુપવાડા, બારામૂલા, કુલગામ, શોપિયાં અને અનંતનાગમાં છેલ્લા 12 કલાકમાં વ્યાપક પ્રમાણમાં હિમવર્ષા થઈ રહી છે. જવાહર સુરંગની આજુબાજુ ભારે હિમવર્ષા થવાને લીધે જમ્મુ-શ્રીનગર હાઈવે પર ટ્રાફિકને અટકાવી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. પીરપંજાલના શિખરો પર ભારે હિમવર્ષાને લીધે મુગલ ગાર્ડનને પણ બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. ઊંચાઈવાળા વિસ્તારોમાં હિમવર્ષા અને મેદાની વિસ્તારોમાં વરસાદને લીધે કાશ્મીરના ચાર જિલ્લામાં બરફનું તોફાન આવવાની ચેતવણી આપવામાં આવી છે. હવામાન વિભાગે ઉત્તર કાશ્મીરના કુપવાડા, બાંદીપોરા, બારામૂલા અને મધ્ય કાશ્મીરના ગાંદરબલ જિલ્લામાં હિમપ્રપાતની ચેતવણી આપી છે.

(આ પણ વાંચોઃ ઉત્તરાખંડનાં ચારધામ:આજે સવારથી કેદારનાથ ધામનાં કપાટ શિયાળા સુધી બંધ, આ વર્ષે 1.35 લાખથી વધુ શ્રદ્ધાળુઓએ દર્શન કર્યાં)

સિંથાન પાસમાં બરફમાં 10 નાગરિક ફસાયા
બીજી બાજુ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરના સિંથાન દર્રેમાં સતત હિમવર્ષાને લીધે 10 નાગરિક ફસાઈ ગયા છે. સેના અને જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર પોલીસે સંયુક્ત અભિયાન ચલાવી તેમને ત્યાંથી કાઢવામાં આવ્યા છે. આ લોકોને બહાર કાઢવા માટે રેસ્ક્યૂ ટીમ રાત્રીના સમયે આશરે 5 કિલોમીટર ચાલીને પહોંચી હતી.

સિંધાન પાસમાં 10 નાગરિકો હિમવર્ષામાં ફસાઈ ગયા હતા. સેના અને જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર પોલીસે સંયુક્ત અભિયાન હાથ ધરીને તેમને રેસ્ક્યૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા
સિંધાન પાસમાં 10 નાગરિકો હિમવર્ષામાં ફસાઈ ગયા હતા. સેના અને જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર પોલીસે સંયુક્ત અભિયાન હાથ ધરીને તેમને રેસ્ક્યૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા

બરફની સફેદ ચાદર હેઠળ બદ્રીનાથ અને કેદારનાથ ધામ
ઉત્તરાખંડના બે પ્રસિદ્ધ ધામ બદ્રીનાથ અને કેદારનાથ બરફની સફેદ ચાદરમાં ઢકાઈ ગયા છે. શિયાળા માટે કેદારનાથ ધામના પટ બંધ થયા તે સમયે સોમવારે ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના મુખ્યમંત્રી યોગી આદિત્યનાથ પૂજા કરવા માટે પહોંચ્યા હતા. તે સમયે પણ કેદારનાથ ઘાટીમાં બરફ પડતો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. હિમવર્ષાને લીધે અનેક સ્થળો પર તાપમાનમાં તીવ્ર ઘટાડો થયો હતો. રુદ્રપ્રયાગ, ચમોલી અને આજુબાજુના વિસ્તારોમાં રવિવારની રાત્રે ભારે હિમવર્ષા થઈ હતી.

સતત હિમવર્ષાને લીધે કેદારનાથ ધામમાં સોમવારે ચોતરફ બરફની ચાદર જોવા મળતી હતી
સતત હિમવર્ષાને લીધે કેદારનાથ ધામમાં સોમવારે ચોતરફ બરફની ચાદર જોવા મળતી હતી

હિમાચલમાં ઘરોથી લઈ માર્ગો બરફાચ્છાદિત
હિમાચલ પ્રદેશના પર્યટન સ્થળ મનાલીમાં પણ આ સિઝનનો પહેલી હિમવર્ષા થઈ. અહીં લોકો હિમવર્ષાની મજા માણતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા. રાજધાની શિમલા, કુફરી અને નારકંડા પણ સોમવારે સવારે બરફાચ્છાદિત જોવા મળ્યુ હતું. હિમાચલના મોટાભાગના પર્યટન સ્થળોમાં હિમવર્ષાની શરૂઆત થઈ ગઈ છે.

શિમલા પાસે મંઢોલ ગામમાં પહાડી મકાન અને વૃક્ષો પર બરફ છવાઈ ગયો છે. તાપમાન પણ ગગડી ગયુ છે
શિમલા પાસે મંઢોલ ગામમાં પહાડી મકાન અને વૃક્ષો પર બરફ છવાઈ ગયો છે. તાપમાન પણ ગગડી ગયુ છે

ત્રણ રાજ્યમાં વરસાદ થયો અને કરા પડ્યા
રાજસ્થાન, પંજાબ અને હરિયાણામાં રવિવારે હવામાનમાં અચાનક પલટો આવી ગયો હતો. જયપુર અને બારાંમાં અચાનક તોફાન સાથે વરસાદ શરૂ થઈ ગયો હતો. જયપુરમાં અનેક જગ્યા પર કરા પડ્યા હતા. હરિયાણાના હિસારમાં કરા પડ્યા હતા. જ્યારે પંજાબમાં લુધિયાના, ફિરોજપુર, પઠાણકોટ, સંગરુર, મુક્તસર અને અમૃતસરમાં વરસાદ થયો હતો.

આ તસ્વીર હિમાચલ પ્રદેશના પ્રસિદ્ધ પર્યટન સ્થળ કુફરીની છે. સોમવારે સવારે અહીં સમગ્ર વિસ્તાર બરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાઈ ગયો હતો
આ તસ્વીર હિમાચલ પ્રદેશના પ્રસિદ્ધ પર્યટન સ્થળ કુફરીની છે. સોમવારે સવારે અહીં સમગ્ર વિસ્તાર બરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાઈ ગયો હતો
