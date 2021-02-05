તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હરિયાણા:કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં બાર એસોસિએશનના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ પર કુહાડીથી હુમલો, ઘટના CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ

21 મિનિટ પહેલા

હરિયાણાના કુરુક્ષેત્રમાં કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં બાર એસોશિએશનના પૂર્વ અધ્યક્ષ પર કુહાડીથી હુમલો થયાની ઘટના સામે આવી છે. આ ઘટના કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં લાગેલાં CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. CCTV ફૂટેજમાં સ્પષ્ટ જોઈ શકાય છે કે, કોર્ટ પરિસરમાં વકીલો બેસ્યા છે તેની પાછળ હુમલાખોર કુહાડી લઈને ઊભો છે. થોડીવાર પછી તરત જ વકીલના પગ પર કુહાડીનો ઘા મારે છે અને વકીલ તરત જ બીજીવાર હુમલાથી બચવા ખુરશીનો સહારો લે છે. આ પછી પરિરસમાં બીજા વકીલો પણ આવી જાય છે અને હુમલાખોરને પકડી પોલીસને સોંપી દે છે. મહત્ત્વનું છે કે, આ પછી ઘાયલ વકીલને હોસ્પિટલ દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. જ્યાં તેમનું સ્વાસ્થ્ય હવે સારું છે. પોલીસે ફરિયાદ નોંધી હુમલાખોરની ધરપકડ કરી વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

