તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2021 BJP Announces List Of 70 Candidates, Cuts Tickets Of 11 Sitting MLAs

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આસામમાં BJPનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર:ભાજપે 70 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરી, 11 વર્તમાન ધારાસભ્યોની ટિકિટ કાપી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સાથે એક કાર્યક્રમમાં આસામના મુખ્યમંત્રી સર્બાનંદ સોનોવાલ અને સ્વાસ્થ્ય મંત્રી હેમંત બિસ્વ સરમા નજરે પડે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સાથે એક કાર્યક્રમમાં આસામના મુખ્યમંત્રી સર્બાનંદ સોનોવાલ અને સ્વાસ્થ્ય મંત્રી હેમંત બિસ્વ સરમા નજરે પડે છે.
  • કોંગ્રેસે 6 પાર્ટી સાથે મહાગઠબંધન કર્યું છે, જેણે ભાજપની ચિંતા વધારી છે

આસામ વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે 70 ઉમેદવારોનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું છે. જેમાં 11 વર્તમાન ધારાસભ્યોની ટિકિટ કપાઈ છે. મુખ્યમંત્રી સર્બાનંદ સોનોવાલ મંજુલી અને સ્વાસ્થ્યમંત્રી હેમંત બિસ્વ શર્મા જલુકવાડીની પરંપરાગત બેઠકો પરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે.

ભાજપે આસામ ગણ પરિષદ અને UPPL સાથે સઠબંધન કર્યું
ભાજપે રાષ્ટ્રીય મહાસચિવ અરુણ સિંહે કહ્યું હતું કે આસામ ગણ પરિષદ અને યુનાઈટેડ પીપલ્સ પાર્ટી લિબરલ (UPPL) સાથે ગઠબંધન કરીને પાર્ટી ચૂંટણી લડશે. આસામ ગણ પરિષદને 26 અને UPPLને 8 બેઠક અપાઈ છે.

ભાજપ સામે કોંગ્રેસ અને AIUDFનો પડકાર
આસામમાં ભાજપે પોતાના સહયોગી દળો સાથે મળીને 126 બેઠકોમાંથી 100થી વધારે બેઠકોનો ટાર્ગેટ રાખ્યો છે. કોંગ્રેસ અને મૌલાના બદરુદ્દીન અજમલની પાર્ટી ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા યુનાઈટેડ ડેમોક્રેટિક ફ્રન્ટ (AIUDF)ના ગઠબંધને તેની ચિંતા વધારી દીધી છે. કોંગ્રેસે 6 પાર્ટી સાથે મહાગઠબંધન કર્યું છે. તેમાં AIUDF, CPI, CPM, CPM (ML) અને CAA છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VS
ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપોલીસે પૂછ્યું તો આરિફે જવાબ આપ્યો- હા, મેં જ આઈશાને કહ્યું હતું કે વીડિયો બનાવજે અને પછી ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો