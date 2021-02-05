તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપનું મિશન કેરળ શરુ:અમિત શાહે ત્રણ મોટા મુદ્દા ઉઠાવ્યા; CM વિજયનને ગોલ્ડ કૌભાંડને લઈને 6 પ્રશ્નો પૂછ્યા, સબરીમાલાનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો

તિરુવનંતપુરમએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: ગૌરવ પાંડેય
તિરૂવનતંપુરમમાં રવિવારે અમિત શાહે કહ્યું કે આજથી અમે ચૂંટણી અભિયાન શરૂ કરી રહ્યાં છીએ. આ ભગવાન પદ્મનાભની ભૂમિ છે. અહીં આવીને ઘણો જ ખુશ છું. - Divya Bhaskar
  • શાહે સબરીમાલાને લઇને વિજયન સરકારને ઘેરી, કહ્યું- મંદિર ક્ષેત્ર પર માત્ર અયપ્પાના ભક્તોનો હક
  • શાહ કેરળના 29 મઠોના સાધુ-સંતોને મળીને રાજ્યના 51% હિંન્દુ મતદારોને પોતાના તરફ આકર્ષવાની કોશિશ કરી

અરબી સમુદ્રના ભવ્ય બીચ પર અમિત શાહની બેઠક. દેશના દક્ષિણ તટ પર તિરુવંતપુરમનો શંકુમુધમનો ભવ્ય બીચ આવેલો છે. તેનો માહોલ ઉત્તર ભારતની રેલીયો કરતા બિલ્કુલ અલગ જ જોવા મળ્યો. શાહ પણ અહીં અલગ જ અંદાજમાં જોવા મળ્યા.

તેમણે મિશન કેરળની શરૂઆત કરાવી હતી. પણ આ સમય દરમિયાન શાહની જીભ પર બંગાળનું નામ આવી ગયું. અમિત શાહ રેલીની શરૂઆત કરાવતા લોકોને કહ્યું કે તમે કેરળના આ સમુદ્ર કિનારેથી એટલા જોરથી ભારત માતા કી જયના નારા લગાવો કે અવાજ પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના કિનારા સુધી જાય.

ત્યારબાદ શાહનું ભાષણ લાંબુ ન ચાલ્યું. તેઓ રાજ્યનાં મુખ્ય ત્રણ મુદ્દા પર આવ્યા. તેમણે સોનાના કૌભાંડને લઈને કેરળના મુખ્યમંત્રી પી વિજયનને એક પછી એક એમ છ પ્રશ્ન પૂછ્યા. તેમણે કહ્યું કે મુખ્યમંત્રી જાહેર જીવનમાં હોવાને લીધે મારા પ્રશ્નોના જવાબ આપશે તેવી હું આશા રાખું છું. શાહે એમ પણ કહ્યું કે કૌભાંડ તો ઘણા છે. પણ હું સરકારને એક-એક કરીને પ્રશ્નો પુછી રહ્યો છું જેથી વિજયન કન્ફ્યુઝ ન થાય.

કેરળમાં ભાજપની સભાઓ દરમિયાન આ ઝંડો હાલ ઘણો જ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. કાર્યકર્તા આ ઝંડાની સાથે જય શિવાજીના નારાઓ લગાવે છે.
વાસ્તવમાં કેરળની ચૂંટણીમાં સોનાનું કૌભાંડ એક મોટો મુદ્દો બની ગયો છે, પરંતુ મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજયન અત્યાર સુધી આ સંબંધિત કોઈપણ પ્રશ્નોના જવાબ આપવાથી દૂર ભાગતા રહ્યા છે. પક્ષનું કહેવું છે કે આ બાબત મુખ્યમંત્રીની જાણમાં નહોતી. જ્યારે આ કૌભાંડમાં વડાપ્રધાનના સચિવનું નામ પણ સામે આવ્યું છે.

સબરીમાલા ક્ષેત્ર પરનો અધિકાર ફક્ત અયપ્પાના ભક્તોનો: અમીત શાહ
અમીત શાહે સબરીમાલાનો મુદ્દા પણ ઉઠાવ્યો. શાહે કહ્યું કે જ્યારે કમ્યુનિસ્ટ સરકાર ભગવાના ભક્તો પર અત્યાચાર કરી રહી હતી, ત્યારે કોંગ્રેસ એક શબ્દ પણ બોલી નહોતી. ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટી અને તેના લોકો માને છે કે સબરીમાલા ક્ષેત્ર પરનો અધિકાર ફક્ત અયપ્પાના ભક્તોનો હોવો જોઈએ, સત્તાને દખલ કરવાની જરૂર નથી. તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, ચૂંટણી આવતાની સાથે સબરીમાલા ફરી એકવાર મોટો ચૂંટણીનો મુદ્દો બની ગયું છે. વિજયન સરકારે આંદોલન દરમિયાન નોંધાયેલા કેસો પાછા ખેંચી લીધા છે.

વિજય યાત્રા દરમિયાન ગઠબંધનો સામે સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા
અમીત શાહે કહ્યું- કેરળ રાજકીય અવ્યવસ્થા અને રાજકીય હિંસા માટે જાણીતું છે. અમારા કાર્યકર્તાઓની હત્યા કરવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ સરકાર તેના વિશે કોઈ જવાબ આપતી જ નથી. તેમણે કોંગ્રેસ મહાગઠબંધનના પર પણ સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. કહ્યું- કોંગ્રેસને સમજવું મુશ્કેલ છે. તેઓ કેરળમાં LDF સામે લડે છે, બંગાળમાં તેઓનો સાથે લે છે. ભાજપ આ મુદ્દે વિજય યાત્રા દરમિયાન ગઠબંધનો સામે સવાલ કરતી રહી છે.

અમિત શાહ રેલી પહેલાં રવિવારે કેરળના તિરુઅનંતપુરમ સ્થિત રાધાકૃષ્ણ આશ્રમ પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યાં તેઓએ 27 મઠ-મંદિરોના સાધુઓ સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી.
વિકાસ કાર્યોનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો
આ ત્રણ મુદ્દાઓ સિવાય અમીત શાહે મેટ્રોમેન શ્રીધરનનો ખૂબ આદર સાથે ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો. પછી તેમણે એક પછી એક એમનાં કાર્યોનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો. અંતમા શાહે વડાપ્રધાન મોદીના વિકાસ કાર્યોનો ઉલ્લેખ શરૂ કર્યો. જો કે, તેમના ભાષણ દરમિયાન, બીચ પર પડેલી ખુરશીઓ ખાલી થવા લાગી. આ જોઈને અમીત શાહ કદાચ સમજી ગયા હશે, પછી તેણે તરત જ પોતાનું ભાષણ ટૂંકાવી દીધુ. પરંતુ તિરુવનંતપુરમના આ બીચ પરની રેલી શરૂઆતમાં હાઉસફૂલ હતી. રેલી બાદ પણ માર્ગ પર ભીડ જોવા મળી. રેલીમાં આવેલી બસો શહેરમાં કેટલાક કિ.મી. સુધી પાર્ક થયેલી જોવા મળી હતી.

શાહ 27 મઠના સાધુ-સંતોને મળ્યા

આ યુવક ભાજપની ટોપી, ઝંડા જેવી વસ્તુઓ વેચી રહ્યો છે. ભાસ્કર રિપોર્ટે જ્યારે તેમનો ફોટો લીધો તો તે ડરી ગયો કે ક્યાંક લેફ્ટના લોકોને જાણ થશે તો તેઓ તેને નુકસાન કરી શકે છે.
​​​​​​આ પહેલા અમિત શાહે કેરળમાં 29 મઠોના સાધુ-સંતો સાથે પણ મુલાકાત કરી હતી. શાહ રવિવારે રેલી પહેલા કેરળના તિરુવનંતપુરમ સ્થિત રાધાકૃષ્ણ આશ્રમમાં પહોંચ્યા હતા. શાહ વેલ્લુર મઠના આ આશ્રમમાં લગભગ અડધો કલાક રોકાયા. આ બેઠકનો હેતુ રાજ્યના 51% હિંદુ મતદારોને આકર્ષવાનો છે, જે કેરળના ચૂંટણીના વલણને પલટાવી શકે છે.

કેરળના તિરુવનંતપુરમમાં ભાજપે એક બેઠક જીતી હતી
કેરળમાં ગત વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપને તિરુવનંતપુરમની એકમાત્ર બેઠક જીતી હતી. પહેલીવાર પાર્ટીએ આ રાજ્યમાં પોતાનું ખાતું ખોલ્યું. પૂર્વ કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રી ઓ. રાજગોપાલે નેમોમ બેઠક જીતી હતી. તેમણે CPI-Mના 2 વખતના ધારાસભ્ય વી. શિવાનકુટ્ટીને 8,671 મતોથી હરાવ્યા. અગાઉ પણ રાજગોપાલ 13 ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા હતા.

અમિત શાહની સભાની શરૂઆતમાં સારી એવી ભીડ જોવા મળતી હતી પરંતુ બાદમાં લોકો બહાર જવા લાગ્યા અને ખુરસીઓ ખાલી થવા લાગી.
