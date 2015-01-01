તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • BJP MP Rita Bahuguna's 8 year old Granddaughter Dies After Being Stabbed On Diwali Night

બેદરકારી જીવલેણ બની:ભાજપનાં સાંસદ રીતા બહુગુણાની 8 વર્ષની પૌત્રીનું મોત, દિવાળીની રાતે ફટાકડાથી દાઝી હતી

પ્રયાગરાજએક કલાક પહેલા
દાદા-દાદીની સાથે પૌત્રી કિયા. બાળકી ગંભીર રીતે દાઝેલી સ્થિતિમાં મળ્યા બાદ તેને હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવામાં આવી હતી. (ફાઈલ ફોટો).
  • દિવાળીના તહેવારને કારણે જોશી પરિવાર પ્રયાગરાજમાં પોતાના ઘરે હતો
  • સાંસદની પૌત્રી છત પર અન્ય બાળકો સાથે ફટાકડા ફોડતી હતી ત્યારે ઘટના બની

અલાહાબાદની સંસદીય સીટ પરથી ભાજપનાં સાંસદ રીતા બહુગુણા જોશીની આઠ વર્ષની પૌત્રીનું સોમવારે રાતે હોસ્પિટલમાં મોત થયું હતું. દિવાળીની રાતે ફટાકડા ફોડતી વખતે તે દાઝી ગઈ હતી. એ પછી પ્રયાગરાજની એક હોસ્પિટલમાં તેની સારવાર ચાલી રહી હતી. સ્થિતિમાં સુધારો ન થવાને કારણે પરિવારના સભ્યો તેને દિલ્હી લઈ જવા માગતા હતા. જોકે એ પહેલાં જ છોકરીનું મૃત્યુ થયું. બાળકી સાંસદના પુત્ર મયંક જોશીની પુત્રી હતી.

ડ્રેસમાં લાગી હતી આગ, છત પર દાઝી ગઈ હતી
અલાહાબાદનાં સાંસદ રીતા બહુગુણા જોશીનો પરિવાર દિવાળીના પ્રસંગે પ્રયાગરાજમાં પોતાના મ્યોર રોડ સ્થિત ઘર પર હતો. શનિવારે રાતે કિયા બીજાં બાળકો સાથે ઘરની છત પર રમવા ગઈ હતી. આ સમયે ફટાકડાને કારણે તેના કપડામાં આગ લાગી, જેને કારણ તે ગંભીર રીતે દાઝી હતી.

કપડામાં આગ લાગ્યા પછી કિયાએ ચીસો પાડી હતી. જોકે ઘરના સભ્યોને લાગ્યું કે બાળકો રમવાને કારણે અવાજ આવી રહ્યો છે. આ કારણે કોઈએ આ બાબતે ધ્યાન ન આપ્યું અને તેને કોઈ જોવા પણ ન ગયું. કોઈ ઘણા સમય પછી છત પર ગયું તો જોયું કે તે દાઝી ગઈ હતી.

