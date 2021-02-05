તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • After The Car Crashed, People Including The Truck Driver And The Cleaner Jumped And Ran Away.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બિહાર:કારને ટક્કર માર્યા બાદ જોવા જેવી થઈ, ટ્રક ડ્રાઈવર, ક્લિનર સહિતના લોકો કૂદી-કૂદીને ભાગ્યા

એક કલાક પહેલા

બિહારના સમસ્તીપુરમાં પાછી આવતી જાનને અકસ્માત નડ્યો હતો. આ અકસ્માતની ઘટના રોડ પર લાગેલાં CCTV કૅમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. CCTV ફૂટેજમાં સ્પષ્ટ જોઈ શકાય છે કે, સિંગલ રોડ પર એક ટ્રક આવી રહી છે અને વળાંક પર પહોંચતા સામેથી આવી રહેલી કાર અથડાય છે. કાર ટ્રક સાથે અથડાતાં રોડની સાઇડમાં ફંગોળાઈ જાય છે. આ પછી ટ્રક ડ્રાઇવર અને કેટલાક લોકો ઊતરીને ભાગી જાય છે. આ અકસ્માતમાં કારમાં સવાર 5 જાનૈયા ગંભીર રીતે ઘાયલ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાયા છે. આ અકસ્માતના CCTV ફૂટેજને આધારે પોલીસે ફરિયાદ નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો