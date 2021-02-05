તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Adfet Took The Young Man By Train As He Was Crossing The Track, Hitting Him In The Pillar

ઓડિશા:ટ્રેક ક્રોસ કરતાં યુવકને ધસમસતી ટ્રેને અડફેટે લીધો, પિલરમાં અથડાતાં મોત

26 મિનિટ પહેલા

ઓડિશાના સંબલપુર રોડ રેલવે સ્ટેશન પર અકસ્માત થયો છે. આ અકસ્માતમાં યુવકનું મોત થયું છે. આ અકસ્માતના શૉકિંગ CCTV ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યાં છે. નાભિદિત્ય બગાર્તી નામનો યુવક 28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીની સાંજે રેલવે સ્ટેશનથી બહાર આવી રહ્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન પૂરપાટ ઝડપે ટ્રેન આવી રહી હોવા છતાં તે ટ્રેક ક્રોસ કરવા જાય છે. સામે ઉભેલા લોકો ના પાડતાં રહે છે પરંતુ યુવક નીચે જોઈને ટ્રેક ક્રોસ કરવા લાગે છે. જો કે, યુવક ટ્રેક ક્રોસ કરે એ પહેલાં જ ટ્રેન પહોંચી જાય છે અને ટ્રેનની અડફેટે ચઢી કચડાઈ જાય છે. આ દૃશ્યો એટલા ભયાનક હતા કે, નજીકમાં ઉભેલા લોકો ભાગવા લાગ્યા હતા.

