  • A Family Traveling To Nepal Had An Accident, A Car Traveling At Full Speed Collided With An Unknown Vehicle; Death Of 4 Including Husband And Wife And Son

અકસ્માતમાં કાળનો કોળિયો થઈ 4 જિંદગી:નેપાળ જઈ રહેલ પરિવારને નડ્યો અકસ્માત, પૂરપાટ ઝડપે જઈ રહેલી કારને અજાણ્યા વાહને મારી ટક્કર; પતિ-પત્ની અને પુત્ર સહિત 4ના મૃત્યુ

ગ્વાલિયર2 કલાક પહેલા
અકસ્માત એટલો ગંભીર હતો કે કારનો કચ્ચરઘાણ થઈ ગયો હતો. અકસ્માતમાં કારની આગળની સીટ પાછળની સીટ સાથે ભેગી થઈ ગઈ હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • ભિંડના મેહગાંવમાં કાર-ટ્રક વચ્ચે અકસ્માત, 7 ઇજાગ્રસ્ત
  • NH-92 પર શુક્રવારે સવારે સર્જાયો અકસ્માત

મહારાષ્ટ્રથી નેપાળ જઈ રહેલા પરિવાર ભિંડના મેહગાંવમાં અકસ્માતનો શિકાર થયો હતો. પૂરપાટ જઈ રહેલી કારને સામેથી આવી રહેલા વાહને ટક્કર મારી દીધી હતી. ટક્કર એટલી ભયાનક હતી કે કારની આગળની સીટ પાછળની સીટ સાથે ભેગી થઈ ગઈ હતી. કારમાં સવાર ચાર લોકો (3 પુરુષ, 1 મહિલા)ના ઘટનાસ્થળ પર જ મૃત્યુ થયા હતા, જ્યારે 7 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા હતા. મૃતકોમાં પતિ-પત્ની અને પુત્ર સામેલ છે. ગેસ કટર વડે કચ્ચરઘાણ થઈ ગયેલી કારની બોડીને કાપીને મૃતદેહ અને ઘાયલોને બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

અકસ્માત શુક્રવારે સવારે 5 વાગે NH-92 પર જ્ઞાનેન્દ્રના પુરા નજીક સર્જાયો હતો. પોલીસને જાણ થતાં જ તે ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી હતી. ત્યાં હાજર લોકોની મદદથી પોલીસે ઘાયલો અને મૃતદેહોને બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા. તમામ ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને જેએએચ ખાતે રેફર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ઘટના બાદ ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને ગ્વાલિયર રેફર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તમામ ઇજાગ્રસ્તો ICUમાં દાખલ છે.
નેપાળના સેતુરીના રહેવાસી શેર બહાદુર હુડ્ડા, વિનોદ અને અન્ય તમામ મહારાષ્ટ્રના ઉલ્હાસ નગરમાં વોચમેન છે. દર વર્ષે તેઓ માર્ચ મહિનામાં શિવરાત્રિ પહેલા પુજા કરવા માટે ઘરે જાય છે. આ જ ક્રમમાં મહારાષ્ટ્રના ઉલ્હાસ નગરથી શેરબહાદુર પરિવાર અને મિત્રો સહોત કુલ 11 લોકો કારમાં (MH02BT-8385)સવાર થઈને ગુરુવારે સવારે નીકળ્યા હતા. શુક્રવારે સવારે જયારે તે લોકો NH-92 (નેશનલ હાઇ-વે) પર મેહગાંવમાં જ્ઞાનેન્દ્રના પુરા નજીક પહોંચ્યા હતા. આ દરમિયાન જ સામેથી પૂરપાટ ઝડપે આવી રહેલ વાહને ટક્કર મારી દીધી હતી.

ઇજાગ્રસ્તોમાં ત્રણની હાલત નાજુક
અકસ્માત એટલો ભયાનક હતો કે નેપાળી પરિવારની કારનો કચ્ચરઘાણ થઈ ગયો હતો. અકસ્માત સર્જાતા કારમાં ફસાયેલા લોકોને પોલીસે બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા, પરતું ચાર લોકોના ઘટના સ્થળે જ મૃત્યુ થયા હતા. અકસ્માતમાં કારમાં સવાર 7 લોકો ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા. પોલીસે ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને ગ્વાલિયરના જેએએચ રેફર કર્યા હતા, જ્યાં ત્રણની હાલત નાજુક છે.

અકસ્માતના 4 લોકોના મૃત્યુ, 7 ઇજાગ્રસ્ત
કારમાં 11 લોકો સવાર હતા. ટક્કર મારીને નાસી છૂટેલા વાહન બાબતે હજુ કોઈ જાણ થઈ નથી. ઘટના બાદ આરોપી ડ્રાઈવર વાહન લઈને ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો. પોલીસને આશંકા છે કે ટક્કર મારનાર વાહન કોઈ ટ્રક હશે.

અકસ્માતમાં મૃત્યુ થયેલ લોકો

માન બહાદુર (45) પુત્ર જીતબહાદુર સિંહ

કાલા રાવલ (48) પુત્ર તલ્લા રાવલ

સૂજા (43) પત્ની કાલા રાવલ

ટોપેન્દ્ર (23) રાવત પુત્ર કાલા રાવલ

અકસ્માતમાં મૃતક, જેમને એમ્બ્યુલન્સ દ્વારા હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવાયા હતા, પરંતુ રસ્તામાં જ તેમના મૃત્યુ થઈ ચૂક્યા હતા.
અકસ્માતમાં આ ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા

ઉદય કુમાર હુડ્ડા (31)

કૃષ્ણ હુડ્ડા (28) પુત્ર પરશુરામ

સિતા (27) પુત્રી પરશુરામ

વિનોદ કુમાર (30)

શેરબહાદુર હુડ્ડા (42)

પ્રકાશ કુમાર (21)

કિશન સિંહ (28)

કારમાં ગંભીત રીતે ફસાયા હતા ઇજાગ્રસ્ત
અકસ્માત બાદ જ્યારે પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી તો જોયું કે કચ્ચરઘાણ થઈ ગયેલી કારમાં મૃતકો અને ઇજાગ્રસ્તો ગંભીર રીતે ફસાયેલા હતા. ત્યાર બાદ પોલીસે કરણ મંગાવી હતી. સાથે જ, ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને પહેલા બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આ માટે કારની બોડી કટરથી કપાવી પડી હતી. લગભગ 2 કલાક જેટલો સમય લાગ્યો હતો, પરંતુ ત્યાર બાદ પણ 4 લોકોના જીવ બચાવી શકાયા ન હતા.

