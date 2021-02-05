તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હિમાચલમાં પણ ઉત્તરાખંડ જેવો ખતરો:લાહૌલ સ્પીતિમાં 65 ગ્લેશિયર 360 સરોવરમાં બદલાશે, આકાર લગભગ 50 વર્ગ કિમીનો હશે

મંડી/ઉજ્જૈન32 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગ્લેશિયર નામ સાંભળતા જ કેદારનાથમાં થયેલી દુર્ઘટના યાદ આવે છે. તાજેતરમાં જ ઉત્તરાખંડના ચમોલીમાં થયેલી દુર્ઘટનાએ કેદરનાથની દુર્ઘટનાની યાદ અપાવી. આ જ પ્રકારની દુર્ઘટના હિમાચલ પ્રદેશમાં પણ આવી શકે છે.

આ દાવો ઉજ્જેનના ડો.અંકુર પંડિતે કર્યો છે. જેમણે IIT બોમ્બેમાંથી આ ગ્લેશિયર પર વર્ષો સુધી રિસર્ચ કર્યું છે. સતત બની રહેલા આ ગ્લેશિયરની પહોંળાઈ સહિત અન્ય માહિતી એકત્રિત કરવા માટે તેમણે ગ્લેશિયર(હિમાચલ)માં જઈને જીપીઆર સર્વે પણ કર્યો છે.

મનાલીથી 40 કિમી દૂર છે સિસ્સૂ ગામ. આ ગામની ઉપર પહાડોમાં એક સરોવર છે, જેની આસપાસ ગ્લેશિયર જમા થયો છે. જો આ ગ્લેશિયર પીગળે છે તો સરોવરમાં ઝડપથી પાણી આવશે અને નીચેની તરફ પડશે. તેનાથી સિસ્સૂના 20 હજાર લોકોને નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે.

સરોવરની સતત વોચની જરૂરિયાત
ડો.અંકુરે જણાવ્યું કે આપણે 2013માં કેદારનાથમાં થયેલી દુર્ઘટનામાંથી સબક લઈને હિમાલય ક્ષેત્રમાં બની રહેલા સરોવરોની નિરંતર વોચ રાખવાની જરૂરીયાત છે. શોધમાં જણાવવામાં આવેલી માહિતી ભવિષ્યમાં સરોવર ફાટવા જેવી ઘટનાઓને ઓછી કરવામાં મદદ કરશે. નીતી-નિર્માતાઓ, ડિઝાસ્ટર મેનેજમેન્ટ અધિકારીઓ અને સ્થાનિક પ્રશાસનિક અધિકીઓને તેનાથી મદદ મળશે. સરોવરની દેખરેખ માટે સેટેલાઈટ ઈમેજીસનો ભરપુર ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય છે. સેટેલાઈટ ફોટોઝ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં ઈસરો અને ઘણી વિદેશી સંસ્થાઓ મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવી રહી છે.

સરોવરમાં ઘણું પાણી હશે
ડો.અંકુરે જણાવ્યું કે ભવિષ્યમાં આ સરોવરનું સ્ટોરેજ વોલ્યુમ લગભગ 1.08 ક્યુબિક કિમીનું હશે. તેમાંથી સૌથી મોટું સરોવર ગપાંગ ગાથ ગ્લેશિયર પર બનશે, જેનો આકાર 2.06 વર્ગ કિમીનો હશે. ગપાંગ ગાથ ગ્લેશિયર પર હાલનું સરોવર લગભગ 0.8 વર્ગ કિમીનું છે. ગપાંગ ગાથ ગ્લેશિયર પર ભવિષ્યમાં બનનારા સરોવરનો આકાર ખૂબ મોટો છે અને સતત જળવાયુ પરિવર્તનના કારણે જ્યારે સરોવર ફાટશે તો તેમાં આવેલા પુરથી ગામને અસર થઈ શકે છે.

ચમોલી દુર્ઘટનામાંથી સબક લેવાની જરૂરિયાતઃ સીએમ જયરામ
હિમાચલના સીએમ જયરામ ઠાકુરે કહ્યું કે રાજ્યએ પનબિજલી પરિયોજનાઓની યોજનાના સંબંધમાં ચમોલીની ઘટનામાંથી સબક શીખવા અને હાઈડલ પરિયોજનાઓ માટે સ્થળોની ઓળખ કરવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

