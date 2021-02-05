તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • 5 Shot Dead, 3 Injured In Rohtak, Haryana; Suspicion Of An Event Due To Old Animosity

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હરિયાણામાં ફાયરિંગ:રોહતકની કોલેજમાં 5 લોકોની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા, 2 ઘાયલ; જૂની અદાવતના કારણે ઘટના ઘટી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આ ફોટો રોહતકમાં તે અખાડાની છે, જ્યાં ફાયરિંગ થયું. ફોટો વિચલિત કરી શકે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
આ ફોટો રોહતકમાં તે અખાડાની છે, જ્યાં ફાયરિંગ થયું. ફોટો વિચલિત કરી શકે છે.

હરિયાણાના રોહતકમાં શુક્રવારની રાત્રે 5 લોકોની ગોળી મારીને હત્યા કરવામાં આવી છે. મૃતકોમાં 2 મહિલાઓ પણ સામેલ છે. તો અઢી વર્ષનો એક બાળક પણ ફાયરિંગનો ભોગ બન્યો છે. આ ઘટનામાં 2 લોકો ઘાયલ પણ થયા છે. મળતી માહિતી મુજબ શહેરની જાટ કોલેજની અંદર જિમ્નેશિયમ હોલના કોચ અને ખેલાડીઓ પર રાત્રે 9:30 વાગ્યે હુમલાખોરોએ ફાયરિંગ કર્યું. ઘટનાનું કારણે જૂની અદાવત માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. હજુ સુધી હુમલાખોરની ઓળખ થઈ શકી નથી.

કોલેજની અંદર મેહર સિંહ અખાડામાં ફાયરિંગની ઘટનામાં સાત લોકોને ગોળી વાગી હતી. ગોળી લાગવાથી પ્રદીપ મલિક, પૂજા અને સાક્ષી સહિત પાંચ લોકોના મોત નિપજ્યા છે. પોલીસે મૃતકોની બોડીને પોસ્ટમોર્ટમ માટે મોકલી દિધી છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા છે.

સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું કે કોચ વચ્ચેના ઝઘડામાં થયું ફાયરિંગ
સૂત્રો દ્વારા મળતી માહિતી મુજબ, રેસલિંગના કોચ વચ્ચે થયેલા ઝઘડાને પગલે આ ઘટના ઘટી. હુમલાખોર પોતે પણ કોચ હોવાનું માનવામાં આવે છે. તેનું નામ સુખવિંદર જણાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. તે રોહતક પાસે બડૌદા ગામનો રહેવાસી છે અને ઘણાં સમયથી તે અહીં નોકરી કરતો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટની 16 વર્ષની છોકરી રૂ.500 લઈ હિરોઈન બનવા મુંબઈ ભાગી, છેડતી કરનારા ગુંડાઓને પાઠ ભણાવ્યો, 4 દિવસ બાદ પોલીસે શોધી કાઢી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો