તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

પિતાની કેવી મજબૂરી:​​​​​​​ અમેઠીમાં 5 મહિનાના બાળકને બેગમાં છોડી દીધુ, પત્રમાં લખ્યુ- દિકરાને 5-6 મહિના ઉછેરશો

અમેઠી2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અમેઠીમાં જે બેગમાં બાળક મળ્યું તે બેગમાં બાળકની આવશ્યક સામગ્રી અને 5 હજાર રૂપિયા પણ રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેની સાથે એક પત્ર પણ મળ્યો છે.

ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના અમેઠીમાં એક આઘાતજનક ઘટના સામે આવી છે. અહીંના ત્રિલોકપુર ગામમાં એક બેગમાંથી 5 મહિનાનું બાળક મળી આવ્યું છે. બેગમાંથી શિયાળામાં પહેરવાના કપડા, જેકેટ, સાબુ, વિક્સ, દવાઓ અને 5 હજાર રૂપિયા પણ રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આ બેગમાંથી એક પત્ર પણ મળી આવ્યો છે. આ પત્રને વાંચીને એવું લાગે છે કે તે બાળકના પિતા દ્વારા લખવામાં આવ્યો છે.

પત્રમાં લખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે મારા દિકરાનું 5-6 મહિના માટે પાલન-પોષણ કરી દો, હું પ્રત્યેક મહિને પૈસા મોકલીશ. પિતાએ આ સ્થિતિ માટે કારણ રજૂ કર્યું છે કે દિકરા માટે તેના પરિવારમાં જોખમ છે. પોલીસે કહ્યું છે કે ત્રિલોક પુર ગામના આનંદ ઓઝાના ઘરે આ બેગ રાખવામાં આવી હતી. બાળકના રડવાનો અવાજ સંભળાતા ગામ લોકો ભેગા થઈ ગયા હતા. ત્યારબાદ પોલીસને આ અંગે માહિતી આપવામાં આવી હતી.

બેગમાં બાળકને રાખવાની વિનંતી કરતો ઈમોશનલ પત્ર
પત્રમાં લખવામાં આવ્યુ છે કે ''આ મારો દિકરો છે. તેને હું તમારી પાસે 5-6 મહિના માટે છોડીને જઈ રહ્યો છું. મે તમારા વિશે ઘણુ સારું સાંભળ્યુ છે, માટે હું મારું આ બાળક તમારી પાસે મુકી રહ્યો છું. દર મહિને રૂપિયા 5000 હિસાબથી હું તમને પૈસા આપીશ. તમને હાથ જોડીને વિનંતી કરું છું કે કૃપા કરી આ બાળકની કાળજી લો. મારી કેટલીક મજબૂરી છે. આ બાળકની માતા નથી. મારા પરીવારમાં તેના માટે જોખમ છે, માટે 6-7 મહિના સુધી તેને તમારી પાસે રાખી લો. યોગ્ય ઉકેલ લાવીને હું મારા બાળકને લઈ જઈશ."

" હું બાળકને તમારી પાસે છોડીને ગયો છું તે કોઈને કહેશો નહીં, અન્યથા આ વાતની બધાને જાણ થઈ જશે. જે મારા માટે યોગ્ય નહીં હોય. અન્ય લોકોને કહી દેશો કે આ બાળક તમારા કોઈ મિત્રનું છે, જેની પત્ની હોસ્પિટલમાં કોમામાં છે. થોડા સમય માટે તમે તેને તમારી પાસે રાખ્યુ છે. હું તમને મળીને પણ આ બાળક આપી શકુ તેમ હતો, પણ આ વાત મારા સુધી રહે તે જ યોગ્ય છે."

" મારે એક જ બાળક છે. તમારે વધારે પૈસાની જરૂર હોય તો મને કહી દેશો. હું તે આપીશ. બસ બાળકને થોડા સમય તમારી પાસે રાખો. તેની જવાબદારી લેવાથી ડરતા નહીં. ભગવાન કરેને બાળકને કંઈ થઈ જાય તો હું તમારા પર કોઈ જ બ્લેમ નહીં કરું. મને તમારી ઉપર સંપૂર્ણ વિશ્વાસ છે, બાળક પંડિતના ઘરનું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ69% મુસ્લિમોએ બાઈડનને મત આપ્યો, 17%એ ટ્રમ્પને; 2016 કરતાં ટ્રમ્પને મુસ્લિમોના 4% મત વધુ મળ્યા - US ઇલેક્શન - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો