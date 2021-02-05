તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં હવે હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ:આર્ટિકલ 370 હટાવ્યાને 18 મહિના પછી કાશ્મીરમાં 4G ઈન્ટરનેટ સર્વિસ શરૂ, ઉમર અબ્દુલ્લાએ કહ્યું- 4G મુબારક

શ્રીનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજ્યમાં ઓગસ્ટ 2019માં વિશેષ રાજ્યનો દરજ્જો પરત ખેંચ્યો તે પહેલાં જ હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ સર્વિસ બંધ કરવામાં આવી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવા શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. 18 મહિના પછી રાજ્યમાં 4G ઈન્ટરનેટ સર્વિસ ફરીથી શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં પાવર એન્ડ ઈન્ફોર્મેશનના પ્રધાન સચિવ રોહિત કંસલે આ વાતની જાણકારી શુક્રવારે આપી.

હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવા શરૂ થયા બાદ જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી ઉમર અબ્દુલ્લાએ ટ્વીટ કરી કહ્યું કે, 4G મુબારક! ઓગસ્ટ 2019 પછી પહેલી વખત સમગ્ર જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં 4G મોબાઈલ ડેટા સર્વિસ શરૂ કરાઈ છે.

ઉધમપુર અને ગાંદરબલને છોડીને અન્ય જિલ્લામાં હતી 2G સેવા
જમ્મુ કાશ્મીરમાં ઓગસ્ટ 2019માં વિશેષ રાજ્યનો દરજ્જો પરત ખેંચવામાં આવ્યા બાદ હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ સર્વિસ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવી હતી. 5 ઓગસ્ટ 2019નાં રોજ રાજ્યને યુનિયન ટેરેટરીનો દરજ્જો આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. રાજ્યમાં 2G ઈન્ટરનેટ સર્વિસ 25 જાન્યુઆરી 2020નાં રોજ શરૂ કરાઈ હતી. 16 ઓગસ્ટ 2020નાં રોજ ઉધમપુર અને ગાંદરબલમાં હાઈસ્પીડ ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવા ટ્રાયલ બેઝ પર શરૂ કરવામાં આવી હતી. અન્ય જિલ્લામાં 2G ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવા જ કાર્યરત હતી.

સરકારને રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધી તત્વો એક્ટિવ થશે તેવી શક્યતા હતી
સુરક્ષા એજન્સીઓનું માનવું હતું કે રાષ્ટ્ર વિરોધી તત્વો આર્ટિકલ 370 હટાવવામાં આવ્યા બાદ દુષ્પ્રચાર તેજ કરશે અને ઈન્ટરનેટ તેના માટે મદદરૂપ સાબિત થશે. તેથી 4G મોબાઈલ ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવા પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દેવાયો હતો. તે દરમિયાન રાજ્યના અનેક રાજકીય દળો અને અલગાવવાદી નેતાઓને નજરકેદ પણ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

