દિલ્હીમાં ધરા ધ્રૂજી:રાજસ્થાનના અલવરમાં 4.2ની તીવ્રતાના ભૂકંપથી દિલ્હીમાં આંચકા અનુભવાયા, મણિપુરમાં પણ 3.2ની તીવ્રતાનો ભૂકંપ આવ્યો

@NDRFHQ EARTHQUAKE REPORT

As intimated by National centre for Seismology, EQ Magnitude 4.2 occurred per details below:

Date: 17.12.20

Time: 23:46:45 IST

Lat: 28.06 N

Long: 76.72 E

Depth: 5 Km

Region: Alwar, Raj

No report of loss/Damaged so far to control room/BEING ASSESSED