  • 3 More Rafale Will Come To India From France Today; The 7364 Km Mileage Will Be Completed Without Stopping

વાયુસેનાની તાકાતમાં વધારો:આજે ફ્રાંસથી ભારત આવશે વધુ 3 રાફેલ; 7364 કિમીની મજલ અટક્યા વિના પૂરી કરશે

નવી દિલ્હી28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
29 જુલાઈએ ફ્રાંસથી 5 રાફેલ ભારત આવ્યા હતા. આ ફોટો એ સમયનો છે. ચીન સાથેના તણાવ વચ્ચે રાફેલને લદાખમાં તહેનાત કરાયા છે.

ઈન્ડિયન એરફોર્સને આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં વધુ 3 રાફેલ ફાઈટર જેટ મળી જશે. ત્રણેય રાફેલ ફ્રાંસથી ઉડ્ડયન શરૂ કર્યા પછી 7364 કિમીની સફર અટક્યા વિના પૂરી કરશે. સાંજ સુધી આ વિમાનો ભારત પહોંચવાની આશા છે. મીડિયા રિપોર્ટ્સ અનુસાર, આ વખતે આ ત્રણેય રાફેલ ગુજરાતના જામનગર એરબેઝ પર લેન્ડ કરશે. તેના આવતાની સાથે ભારતમાં રાફેલની સંખ્યા 8 થઈ જશે. આગામી 2 વર્ષમાં ફ્રાંસ તમામ 36 ફાઈટર જેટ ડિલિવર કરશે.

ભારતે ફ્રાંસ સાથે 2016માં 58 હજાર કરોડમાં 36 રાફેલ ફાઈટર જેટની ડીલ કરી હતી. 36માંથી 30 ફાઈટર જેટ્સ હશે અને 6 ટ્રેનિંગ એરક્રાફ્ટ હશે. ટ્રેનર જેટ્સ ટુ સીટર હશે અને તેમાં પણ ફાઈટર જેટ્સ જેવા તમામ ફિચર હશે.

હવામાં ઈંધણ ભરવામાં આવશે, આ વખતે કોઈ હોલ્ટ નહીં
ન્યૂઝ એજન્સીના અનુસાર, રાફેલની સાથે હવામાં ફ્યુલ ભરનારું ફ્રાંસના એરફોર્સનું સ્પેશિયલ જેટ પણ હશે. ગત 29 જુલાઈએ ફ્રાંસથી 5 રાફેલ ભારત આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે પણ હવામાં ઈંધણ ભરાયું હતું. જો કે, ત્યારે પાંચેય રાફેલે ફ્રાંસના દાસૌ એવિએશનથી ઉડ્ડયન શરૂ કર્યા પછી યુએઈમાં હોલ્ટ કર્યો હતો પણ આ વખતે હોલ્ટ નથી.

પરમાણુ હુમલો કરવામાં સક્ષમ છે રાફેલ
રાફેલ ડીએચ(ટુ-સીટર) અને રાફેલ ઈએચ(સિંગલ સીટર), બંને ટ્વીન એન્જિન, ડેલ્ટા વિંગ, સેમી સ્ટીલ્થ ક્ષમતાઓ સાથે ચોથી જનરેશનનું ફાઈટર છે. તે સ્ફ્રૂર્તિલું જ નથી પણ તેનાથી પરમાણુ હુમલો પણ કરી શકાય છે. આ ફાઈટર જેટને રડાર ક્રોસ સેક્શન અને ઈન્ફ્રા-રેડ સિગ્નેચર સાથે ડિઝાઈન કરાયા છે. તેમાં ગ્લાસ કોકપિટ છે. તેની સાથે જ એક કમ્પ્યુટર સિસ્ટમ પણ છે, જે પાઈલટને કમાન્ડ અને કંટ્રોલ કરવામાં મદદ કરે છે.

તેમાં શક્તિશાળી એમ 88 એન્જિન લાગેલું છે. રાફેલમાં એક એડવાન્સ્ડ એવિઓનિક્સ સૂટ પણ છે. તેમાં લાગેલું રડાર, ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક કમ્યુનિકેશન સિસ્ટમ અને સેલ્ફ પ્રોટેક્શન ઈક્વિપમેન્ટનો ખર્ચ વિમાનની કુલ કિંમતના 30% જેટલો છે. આ જેટમાં આરબીઈ 2 એએ એક્ટિવ ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિકલી સ્કેન્ડ એરે (એઈએસએ) રડાર લાગેલા છે, જે લો-ઓબ્ઝર્વેશન ટારગેટને ઓળખવામાં મદદ કરે છે. 100 કિમીના વ્યાપમાં પણ ટારગેટને ડિટેક્ટ કરી લે છે.

રાફેલ સિન્થેટિક અપર્ચર રડાર (એસએઆર) પણ છે, જે આસાનીથી જામ થઈ શક્તું નથી. જ્યારે, તેમાં લાગેલ સ્પેક્ટ્રા લાંબા અંતરના ટારગેટને પણ ઓળખી શકે છે. આ બધા ઉપરાંત કોઈપણ ખતરાની આશંકાની સ્થિતિમાં તેમાં લાગેલું રડાર વોર્નિંગ રિસિવર, લેઝર વોર્નિંગ અને મિસાઈલ એપ્રોચ વોર્નિંગ એલર્ટ થઈ જાય છે અને રડારને જામ થતા બચાવે છે. આ ઉપરાંત રાફેલની રડાર સિસ્ટમ 100 કિમીના વ્યાપમાં પણ ટારગેટને ડિટેક્ટ કરી લે છે. રાફેલમાં આધુનિક હથિયાર પણ છે. જેમકે-તેમાં 125 રાઉન્ડની સાથે 30 એમએમની કેનન છે. આ એકવારમાં સાડા નવ હજાર કિલોનો સામાન લઈ જઈ શકે છે.

વિમાનોને પાવરફુલ બનાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે
રાફેલ ફાઈટર જેટને વધુ શક્તિશાળી બનાવાઈ રહ્યા છે. વાયુસેના તેને હેમર મિસાઈલથી સજ્જ કરાવી રહી છે. તેના માટે ઈમર્જન્સી ઓર્ડર કરાયા હતા. વાયુસેનાની આવશ્યકતાને જોઈને ફ્રાંસના અધિકારીઓએ કોઈ અન્ય માટે તૈયાર કરાયેલા સ્ટોકમાંથી ભારતને હેમર આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો. હેમર (હાઈલી એજાઈલ મોડ્યુલર મ્યુનિશન એક્સ્ટેન્ડેડ રેન્જ) મીડિયમ રેન્જ મિસાઈલ છે. જેને ફ્રાંસની વાયુસેના અને નેવી માટે બનાવાઈ હતી. તે આકાશથી જમીન પર પ્રહાર કરે છે. હેમર લદાખ જેવા પહાડી વિસ્તારોમાં પણ મજબૂતથી અતિ મજબૂત શેલ્ટર અને બંકરોને તબાહ કરી શકે છે.

મીટિયર અને સ્કાલ્પ જેવી મિસાઈલોથી સજ્જ છે
રાફેલ ફાઈટર જેટ્સ મીટિયર અને સ્કાલ્પ જેવી મિસાઈલોથી પણ સજ્જ છે. મીટિયર વિઝ્યુઅલ રેન્જને પાર પણ પોતાના ટારગેટ હિટ કરનારી અત્યાધુનિક મિસાઈલ છે. તેને પોતાની આ જ ખાસિયત માટે દુનિયામાં ઓળખવામાં આવે છે. મીટિયરની રેન્જ 150 કિમી છે. સ્કાલ્પ ડીપ રેન્જમાં ટારગેટ હિટ કરી શકે છે. સ્કાલ્પ લગભગ 300 કિમી સુધી પોતાના ટારગેટ પર સચોટ નિશાન સાધી તેને તબાહ કરી શકે છે.

