દિલ્હી / સિંધિયાએ 13 દિવસ અગાઉ કોંગ્રેસની બેઠકમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો, દિલ્હી તોફાનો માટે મોદી સરકારને દોષિત ઠરાવી હતી

Scindia participated in Congress meeting 13 days ago, blames Modi government for Delhi riots

  • જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા કોંગ્રેસમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપતા પહેલા ભાજપ પર સતત પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા
  • તેમણે દિલ્હીમાં 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ CWCની બેઠક બાદ 2 ટ્વિટ કરી ભાજપ પર નિશાન સાધ્યું હતુ

Mar 10, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હીઃ જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયાએ મંગળવારે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધુ છે. તે સાંજ સુધી ભાજપમાં સામે થઈ શકે છે. 25 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સિંધિયાએ દિલ્હી તોફાનો માટે પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીની ટીકા કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ તેઓ કોંગ્રેસ વર્કિંગ કમિટીની બેઠકમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો અને તોફાનોમાં માર્યા ગયેલા લોકોને 2 મિનિટ મૌન રાખી શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પણ આપી હતી. 14 દિવસ અગાઉ સુધી મોદી સરકાર અને ભાજપને દિલ્હી તોફાનો માટે જવાબદાર ઠરાવતા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત તેમણે એવો પણ આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે કેન્દ્રની વિભાજનકારી નીતિઓને લીધે દિલ્હીમાં તોફાન સમયે સ્થિતિ બગડી ગઈ હતી.

