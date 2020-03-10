જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા કોંગ્રેસમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપતા પહેલા ભાજપ પર સતત પ્રહાર કર્યા હતા

તેમણે દિલ્હીમાં 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ CWCની બેઠક બાદ 2 ટ્વિટ કરી ભાજપ પર નિશાન સાધ્યું હતુ

Divyabhaskar.com Mar 10, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હીઃ જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયાએ મંગળવારે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધુ છે. તે સાંજ સુધી ભાજપમાં સામે થઈ શકે છે. 25 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ સિંધિયાએ દિલ્હી તોફાનો માટે પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીની ટીકા કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ 26 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ તેઓ કોંગ્રેસ વર્કિંગ કમિટીની બેઠકમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો અને તોફાનોમાં માર્યા ગયેલા લોકોને 2 મિનિટ મૌન રાખી શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ પણ આપી હતી. 14 દિવસ અગાઉ સુધી મોદી સરકાર અને ભાજપને દિલ્હી તોફાનો માટે જવાબદાર ઠરાવતા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત તેમણે એવો પણ આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે કેન્દ્રની વિભાજનકારી નીતિઓને લીધે દિલ્હીમાં તોફાન સમયે સ્થિતિ બગડી ગઈ હતી.

शिवपुरी के करैरा विकासखंड में अन्नदाताओं के लिऐ आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जय किसान फसल ऋण माफी प्रमाण पत्र वितरित किए। ऋण माफी के द्वितीय चरण में योजना के अंतर्गत करेरा विधानसभा के 1200 किसानों के 10 करोड़ को मिलाकर शिवपुरी जिले में कुल 7000 किसानों का 47 करोड़ से अधिक का ऋण माफ किया pic.twitter.com/MpzDnS7UKN — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 3, 2020

The situation in Delhi today is the result of a huge failure of duty on the part of the state and central governments. What took them so long to respond to the situation? — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020

The CWC today observed silence to mourn those who lost their lives in the Delhi violent outbreak. @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/Oy578MDiCQ — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020