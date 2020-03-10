Change Cookies Settings

સોશિયલ મીડિયા / સિંધિયા બાદ પાયલોટ-દેવડાનો વારો, રાજસ્થાન-મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકાર પણ થોડા દિવસની મહેમાન હોવાનો અંદાજ

Rajasthan-Maharashtra government is also expected to be a few days' guest after Sindhia's pilot-god turn

Divyabhaskar.com

Mar 10, 2020, 04:29 PM IST

સોશિયલ મીડિયા/મંગળવારે કોંગ્રેસના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા અને તેમના 19 ધારાસભ્ય સાથીએ પક્ષમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધા બાદ રાજકિય ઘટનાક્રમ ઝડપથી બદલાયો છે. હોળીના દિવસે બપોરે 12:10 વાગે સિંધિયાએ રાજીનામુ આપતો પત્ર ટ્વિટ કર્યો અને તેના 20 મિનિટ બાદ જ કોંગ્રેસે તેમને પક્ષમાંથી દૂર કરવા માટે આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

આ સાથે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વરિષ્ઠ પત્રકારો અને સંપાદકોને ટાંકી હવે એ બાબતનો અંદાજ કાઢવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે કે હવે રાજસ્થાન અને મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં સત્તા પરિવર્તન થશે. લોકો સિંધિયાને અભિનંદન આપે છે અને કહે છે કે સચિન પાયલોટ તથા મિલિંદ દેવડાએ પણ આ માર્ગે ચાલવુ જોઈએ. યુઝર્સ લખે છે કે સિંધિયા બાદ સચિન પાયલોટ રાજસ્થાન સરકારના આ હાલ કરશે. ફરી મિલિંદ દેવડા અને જતિન પ્રસાદ મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારના કેટલાક દિવસના મહેમાન છે બન્ને સરકાર. શું કોંગ્રેસ હવે પાર્ટી નહીં એનજીઓ વધારે છે?

ધ હિન્દુના ભૂતપુર્વ સંપાદક માલિની પાર્થ સારથીની પોસ્ટઃ

ABPના પત્રકાર બ્રજેશ રાજપૂતની ટ્વિટઃ ABPના પત્રકાર વિકાસ ભદૌરિયાની ટ્વિટઃ ધ હિન્દુના ચેરમેન એન રામની પ્રતિક્રિયાઃ લેખક ચેતન ભગતે ટ્વિટ કર્યું: NDTVના ભૂતપુર્વ પત્રકાર અને editorjiના સંસ્થાપક વિક્રમ ચંદ્રાનું ટ્વિટઃ NDTVના પોલિટિકલ એડિટર અખિલેશ શર્માની ફોટો પ્રતિક્રિયા
Social MeadiaMPRajasthan

