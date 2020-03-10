Divyabhaskar.com Mar 10, 2020, 04:29 PM IST

સોશિયલ મીડિયા/મંગળવારે કોંગ્રેસના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા જ્યોતિરાદિત્ય સિંધિયા અને તેમના 19 ધારાસભ્ય સાથીએ પક્ષમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધા બાદ રાજકિય ઘટનાક્રમ ઝડપથી બદલાયો છે. હોળીના દિવસે બપોરે 12:10 વાગે સિંધિયાએ રાજીનામુ આપતો પત્ર ટ્વિટ કર્યો અને તેના 20 મિનિટ બાદ જ કોંગ્રેસે તેમને પક્ષમાંથી દૂર કરવા માટે આદેશ કર્યો હતો.

આ સાથે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વરિષ્ઠ પત્રકારો અને સંપાદકોને ટાંકી હવે એ બાબતનો અંદાજ કાઢવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે કે હવે રાજસ્થાન અને મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં સત્તા પરિવર્તન થશે. લોકો સિંધિયાને અભિનંદન આપે છે અને કહે છે કે સચિન પાયલોટ તથા મિલિંદ દેવડાએ પણ આ માર્ગે ચાલવુ જોઈએ. યુઝર્સ લખે છે કે સિંધિયા બાદ સચિન પાયલોટ રાજસ્થાન સરકારના આ હાલ કરશે. ફરી મિલિંદ દેવડા અને જતિન પ્રસાદ મહારાષ્ટ્ર સરકારના કેટલાક દિવસના મહેમાન છે બન્ને સરકાર. શું કોંગ્રેસ હવે પાર્ટી નહીં એનજીઓ વધારે છે?



ધ હિન્દુના ભૂતપુર્વ સંપાદક માલિની પાર્થ સારથીની પોસ્ટઃ

I congratulate @JM_Scindia for having the courage to call a spade a spade & quit @INCIndia for its sheer failure to face up to the real challenges facing the country. Talented persons like Scindia, @SachinPilot & @milinddeora could have infused dynamism into this defeated party! pic.twitter.com/lyQyZypcUM — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) March 10, 2020

कांग्रेस सूत्र- मध्य प्रदेश के अलावा राजस्थान और महाराष्ट्र में भी बड़ी बगावत के आसार। — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbhaABP) March 9, 2020

What a fall, my fellow citizens, but is this a total suprise? https://t.co/txgjm9hmPx — N. Ram (@nramind) March 10, 2020

10 months since the general election, and the Congress changed little, if at all.



And today they lost a good young leader. Many others will leave as well.



When you surround yourself with your old guard and yes-men, you become blind to what you need to do. Sad. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 10, 2020