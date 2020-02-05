Change Cookies Settings
કોંગ્રેસ / રાહુલે દસ વર્ષની બાળકીને પૂછ્યું, ‘પાંચ વર્ષમાં ભાઇચારો ગાયબ થઇ ગયો એ ખબર પડી ને?’

  • એક રેલીમાં રાહુલ ગાંધીએ સભામાં બેઠેલી કોઇ બાળકીને સવાલ કરીને જવાબ લીધા
  • જો દસ વર્ષની બાળકીને ખબર પડતી હોય તો તમે પણ સમજી ગયાને કે માહોલ બગડી ગયો છે- રાહુલ

Divyabhaskar.com

Feb 05, 2020, 06:47 PM IST
નેશનલ ડેસ્ક: કોંગ્રેસના નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીએ એક રેલીના સંબોધનમાં દસ વર્ષની બાળકીને ઉદ્દેશીને દેશની વર્તમાન પરિસ્થિતિ વિશે સવાલો પૂછીને જવાબ માંગ્યા હતા. એક રેલીમાં રાહુલ ગાંધીએ સભામાં ઉપસ્થિત કોઇ બાળકીને પૂછ્યું, ‘તમે કેટલા વર્ષના છો ?’. તેનો જવાબ મળ્યો કે તે દસ વર્ષની છે. વીડિયોના અંતે તેનું નામ આકૃતિ હોવાનું પણ કોઇએ રાહુલ ગાંધીને કહ્યું હતું. આકૃતિને સંબોધીને રાહુલ ગાંધીએ પૂછ્યું, ‘‘તમને ખબર પડી, છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં જોયું તમે કે માહોલ બગડી ગયો ? જોયું ને? જે પહેલા મૂડ હતો, શાંતિ હતી, ભાઇચારો હતો, તે ગાયબ થઇ ગયું ને? તમારું નામ શું છે? અચ્છા આકૃતિ. જો આકૃતિ, દસ વર્ષની બાળકીને આ વાત સમજાઇ ગઇ તો સૌને ખબર પડી ને કે માહોલ બગડી ગયો.’’
રેલીમાં સંબોધન કરી રહેલા રાહુલ ગાંધીરેલીમાં સંબોધન કરી રહેલા રાહુલ ગાંધી
Rahul Gandhi Delhi Assembly election 2020
