જવાહરલાલ નહેરુ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ફી વધારાના વિરોધ દરમિયાન હિંસા

હિંસામાં સ્ટુડન્ટ યુનિયન અધ્યક્ષ આઈસી ઘોષ અને ઘણાં પ્રોફેસર્સ સહિત 18 લોકો ઘાયલ

Divyabhaskar.com Jan 06, 2020, 11:55 AM IST

નવી દિલ્હી: જવાહરલાલ નહેરુ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં રવિવારે ફી વધારાના વિરોધમાં પ્રદર્શન દરમિયાન હિંસા થઈ હતી. આ દરમિયાન સ્ટુડન્ટ યુનિયન અધ્યક્ષ આઈશી ઘોષ પણ ઘાયલ થઈ છે. એક વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે જેમાં બુકાનીધારી લોકો ડંડા અને લોખંડના રૉડ લઈને કેમ્પસમાં માર-ઝૂડ કરી રહ્યા છે. આ દરમિયાન ટ્વિટર પર #JNUViolence, #SOSJNU, #JNUattack અને #JNUProtests ટ્રેન્ડ થવા લાગ્યું. યુઝર્સે આ હિંસા વિરુદ્ધ ઘણાં ટ્વિટ પણ કર્યા. એક યુઝર્સે એવું પણ લખ્યું છે કે, આપણાં દેશનો પ્રેમ ક્યાં જઈ રહ્યો છે.

એબીવીપીના ગુન્ડા સરકારના ઈશારા પર કામ કરી રહ્યા છે: ઉમર ખાલિદ

જેએનયુના પૂર્વ વિદ્યાર્થી ઉમર ખાલિદે ટ્વિટ કર્યું છે કે, જેએનયુમાં બુકાનીધારી ભીડે શિક્ષકોને પણ નથી છોડ્યા. જેએનયુ સમુદાયને સારી રીતે ખબર છે કે આ બુકાનીધારીઓ કોણ છે? એબીવીપીના ગુન્ડા જેએનયુના એડમિન અને સરકારના ઈશારે કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.

Even teachers aren't spared in the masked mob attack in JNU. The JNU community knows very well who these masked people are: ABVP goons working at the behest of the JNU admin and govt to break the student movement against fee hike. #JNU #SOSJNU https://t.co/DidSbhFYf9 — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 5, 2020

યોગેન્દ્ર યાદવ સાથે મેન ગેટ પર ખરાબ વર્તન કરાયું

એક અન્ય યુઝર્સે લખ્યું કે, યોગેન્દ્ર યાદવ સાથે મેન ગેટ પાસે ખરાબ વર્તન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. અમારે જેએનયુના મુખ્ય દરવાજા પાસે મોટી ભીડની જરૂર છે, જ્યાં એબીવીપી અને બજરંગ દળના સભ્યો લોકો સાથે મારઝૂડ કરી રહ્યા છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને કર્મચારીઓ હજી પણ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયની અંદર ફસાયેલા છે.

Yogendra Yadav being harassed at jnu main gate. We need HUGE mobilisation outside JNU main gate, where ABVP & alleged Bajrang Dal members are assaulting people. Students, staff and faculty are still trapped inside the University. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/I3PMMD1kwK — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) January 5, 2020

A premeditated and coordinated attack by ABVP and other extremist goons from outside, hostels vandalized, students terrorised and attacked.#SOSJNU Part 3 pic.twitter.com/olYeSvKUjF — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

If your parents are bhakts, please show them the visuals from JNU and just ask them to imagine you as one of those students with their faces covered in blood, brutally beaten by an armed masked mob inside your college. Ask them if they're proud of Modi for this new India.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/lBKt4kCb4e — Official PeeingHuman (@thepeeinghuman) January 5, 2020