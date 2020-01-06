Change Cookies Settings

JNUમાં હિંસા / સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર #JNUViolence અને #SOSJNU ટ્રેન્ડમાં, યુઝર્સે લખ્યું- આપણાં દેશનો પ્રેમ ક્યાં જઈ રહ્યો છે

હિંસા પછી જેએનયુમાં મોટી માત્રામાં પોલીસબળ તહેનાત કરવામાં આવ્યું
  • જવાહરલાલ નહેરુ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ફી વધારાના વિરોધ દરમિયાન હિંસા
  • હિંસામાં સ્ટુડન્ટ યુનિયન અધ્યક્ષ આઈસી ઘોષ અને ઘણાં પ્રોફેસર્સ સહિત 18 લોકો ઘાયલ

Jan 06, 2020, 11:55 AM IST

નવી દિલ્હી: જવાહરલાલ નહેરુ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં રવિવારે ફી વધારાના વિરોધમાં પ્રદર્શન દરમિયાન હિંસા થઈ હતી. આ દરમિયાન સ્ટુડન્ટ યુનિયન અધ્યક્ષ આઈશી ઘોષ પણ ઘાયલ થઈ છે. એક વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો છે જેમાં બુકાનીધારી લોકો ડંડા અને લોખંડના રૉડ લઈને કેમ્પસમાં માર-ઝૂડ કરી રહ્યા છે. આ દરમિયાન ટ્વિટર પર #JNUViolence, #SOSJNU, #JNUattack અને #JNUProtests ટ્રેન્ડ થવા લાગ્યું. યુઝર્સે આ હિંસા વિરુદ્ધ ઘણાં ટ્વિટ પણ કર્યા. એક યુઝર્સે એવું પણ લખ્યું છે કે, આપણાં દેશનો પ્રેમ ક્યાં જઈ રહ્યો છે.

એબીવીપીના ગુન્ડા સરકારના ઈશારા પર કામ કરી રહ્યા છે: ઉમર ખાલિદ
જેએનયુના પૂર્વ વિદ્યાર્થી ઉમર ખાલિદે ટ્વિટ કર્યું છે કે, જેએનયુમાં બુકાનીધારી ભીડે શિક્ષકોને પણ નથી છોડ્યા. જેએનયુ સમુદાયને સારી રીતે ખબર છે કે આ બુકાનીધારીઓ કોણ છે? એબીવીપીના ગુન્ડા જેએનયુના એડમિન અને સરકારના ઈશારે કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.

યોગેન્દ્ર યાદવ સાથે મેન ગેટ પર ખરાબ વર્તન કરાયું
એક અન્ય યુઝર્સે લખ્યું કે, યોગેન્દ્ર યાદવ સાથે મેન ગેટ પાસે ખરાબ વર્તન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. અમારે જેએનયુના મુખ્ય દરવાજા પાસે મોટી ભીડની જરૂર છે, જ્યાં એબીવીપી અને બજરંગ દળના સભ્યો લોકો સાથે મારઝૂડ કરી રહ્યા છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને કર્મચારીઓ હજી પણ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયની અંદર ફસાયેલા છે.

