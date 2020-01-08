- JNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલરે સેલિબ્રિટીઓના સ્ટેન્ડ પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યો
Divyabhaskar.comJan 08, 2020, 06:48 PM IST
JNU વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમારે કહ્યું- વિરોધ કરી રહેલાઓને સમર્થન આપવા આવતી સેલિબ્રિટીઓને હું પૂછવા માંગુ છું કે તેમને હજારો વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને શિક્ષકો જેઓ તેમના રિસર્ચ અને ભણાવવાના અધિકારથી વંચિત છે તેમનું શું ? શા માટે તમે તેમની સાથે ઉભા નથી રહેતાં? મહેરબાની કરીને અમારી યુનિવર્સિટીને રાજકીય અખાડો ન બનાવો. અમને છોડી દો અને કામ કરવા દો.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar: I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students&teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can't you stand with them? pic.twitter.com/aQcV1l7c7r— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020