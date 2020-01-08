Change Cookies Settings

નિવેદન / JNUના VCએ કહ્યું- સેલિબ્રીટીઓને વિરોધીઓ દેખાય છે પણ રિસર્ચના વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો હક કેમ નથી દેખાતો?

JNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમાર
JNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમાર

  • JNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલરે સેલિબ્રિટીઓના સ્ટેન્ડ પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યો

Divyabhaskar.com

Jan 08, 2020, 06:48 PM IST
નેશનલ ડેસ્ક: JNUમાં ચાલતા વિવાદની વચ્ચે વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમારે એક નિવેદન આપ્યું હતું. મંગળવારે રાત્રે કેમ્પસમાં પ્રદર્શન કરી રહેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સપોર્ટ કરવા માટે અભિનેત્રી દીપિકા પાદૂકોણ પહોંચી હતી. આ મુદ્દાને દીપિકાની આવનારી ફિલ્મના પ્રમોશન તરીકે પણ સોશિયલ મીડિયા યૂઝર્સે જોયું હતું. હવે આ મુદ્દે વાઇસ ચાન્સલરે એક નિવેદન આપ્યું છે.
JNU વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમારે કહ્યું- વિરોધ કરી રહેલાઓને સમર્થન આપવા આવતી સેલિબ્રિટીઓને હું પૂછવા માંગુ છું કે તેમને હજારો વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને શિક્ષકો જેઓ તેમના રિસર્ચ અને ભણાવવાના અધિકારથી વંચિત છે તેમનું શું ? શા માટે તમે તેમની સાથે ઉભા નથી રહેતાં? મહેરબાની કરીને અમારી યુનિવર્સિટીને રાજકીય અખાડો ન બનાવો. અમને છોડી દો અને કામ કરવા દો.
X
JNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમારJNUના વાઇસ ચાન્સલર એમ.જગદીશકુમાર
JNU Deepika Padukone NATIONAL NEWS
COMMENT

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી