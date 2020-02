Divyabhaskar.com Feb 05, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

Bihar: Former JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul, today. Kanhaiya was heading towards Saharsa, after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of incident. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IzJhtWzxiB