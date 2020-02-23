Change Cookies Settings

નમસ્તે ટ્રમ્પ / એન્ડ્રૂઝ એરફોર્સ બેઝ પરથી ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ અમદાવાદ આવવા રવાના, ઇવાન્કાએ મોદી સાથેના ફોટા Tweet કર્યા

એન્ડ્રૂઝ એરફોર્સ બેઝ પરથી આ પ્લેનમાં ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ રવાના થયા
ઇવાન્કાએ ટ્વીટ કરેલી તસવીર
I am coming back to India after meeting PM Modi in Hyderabad, an honor to me - Ivanka
  • હૈદરાબાદમાં PM મોદીને મળ્યા બાદ ફરી ભારત આવું છું, મારા માટે સન્માનની વાત- ઇવાન્કા

Feb 23, 2020
નેશનલ ડેસ્ક: અમદાવાદ આવવા માટે અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટપતિ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ રવાના થઇ ગયા છે. એન્ડ્રૂઝ એરફોર્સ બેઝ પરથી તેઓ રવાના થયા હતા. રવાના થતા પહેલા ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે કહ્યું હતું કે મોદી તેમના સારા મિત્ર છે અને તેઓ ભારતના લોકોને મળવા માટે ઉત્સાહિત છે. આ પહેલા તેમની પુત્રી ઇવાન્કાએ એક ટ્વિટ કરીને નરેન્દ્ર મોદી સાથેની મુલાકાતના સંસ્મરણો વાગોળ્યા હતા. 28 નવેમ્બર 2017ના રોજ ત્રણ દિવસના ગ્લોબલ આંત્રપ્રેન્યોર સમિટમાં ઇવાન્કા અમેરિકન ડેલીગેશન સાથે હૈદરાબાદમાં ઉપસ્થિત રહી હતી. આ મુલાકાતને યાદ કરીને ઇવાન્કાએ ટ્વીટ કર્યું છે. આ ટ્વીટમાં ઇવાન્કાએ વડાપ્રધાન મોદી સાથેની અમુક તસવીરો શેર કરી છે.
ઇવાન્કાએ કહ્યું- વિશ્વના બે સૌથી મોટા લોકતંત્રની ભવ્ય મિત્રતાની ઉજવણી ક્યારેય આટલી મજબૂત ન હતી.ગ્લોબલ આંત્રપ્રેન્યોર સમિટમાં PM મોદીને મળ્યાના બે વર્ષ બાદ ફરી ભારત આવું છું તે મારા માટે સન્માનની વાત છે.
