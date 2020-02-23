- હૈદરાબાદમાં PM મોદીને મળ્યા બાદ ફરી ભારત આવું છું, મારા માટે સન્માનની વાત- ઇવાન્કા
Divyabhaskar.comFeb 23, 2020, 09:00 PM IST
ઇવાન્કાએ કહ્યું- વિશ્વના બે સૌથી મોટા લોકતંત્રની ભવ્ય મિત્રતાની ઉજવણી ક્યારેય આટલી મજબૂત ન હતી.ગ્લોબલ આંત્રપ્રેન્યોર સમિટમાં PM મોદીને મળ્યાના બે વર્ષ બાદ ફરી ભારત આવું છું તે મારા માટે સન્માનની વાત છે.
US President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump depart from Andrews Air Force Base for a two day visit to India. President Trump will attend the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4WpBfP2YM6— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020