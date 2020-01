Divyabhaskar.com Jan 23, 2020, 06:54 PM IST

Minister of State for External Affairs,V Muraleedharan: About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested&none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus.Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital& is recovering well pic.twitter.com/RRfp2ugRkO