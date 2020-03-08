Divyabhaskar.com Mar 08, 2020, 03:16 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હીઃ વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રવિવારે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસે 7 મહિલાઓને પોતાનું સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ સોંપ્યું છે. તેમાં સામાજિક કાર્યકર્તા માલવિકા અય્યર પણ સામેલ છે. તેણે 13 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં બોમ્બ બ્લાસ્ટમાં પોતાના બે હાથ ગુમાવી દીધા હતા. તેમણે વડાપ્રધાનના ટ્વિટર પરથી ટ્વિટ કર્યું- હાર માનવી તે કોઈ વિકલ્પ નથી. તઓ દિવ્યાંગોના હક માટે લડે છે. તેમણે સોશિયલ વર્કમાં પીએચડી પણ કરી છે.

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most.



Know more about me and my work- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/T3RrBea7T9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

ફુડ બેન્ક ચલાવનાર સ્નેહા મોહનદાસે કહ્યું- ગરીબોના ભવિષ્ય માટે કઈક સારું કરવાનો સમય

જે સાત મહિલાઓને સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ સોંપવામાં આવ્યું છે, તેમાં ફૂડ બેન્ક ચલાવનાર સ્નેહા મોહનદાસ પણ સામેલ છે. તેમણે વડાપ્રધાનના ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પરથી પ્રથમ ટ્વિટ કર્યું.

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.



Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

કાશ્મીરની આરિફા સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓને સશક્ત બનાવી રહી છે.





I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women.



I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft.



I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

પાણી બચાવવા માટે અભિયાન ચલાવનાર કલ્પનાએ કહ્યું- શું તમે ક્યારેય પાણીની કમી વિશે વિચાર્યું છે ? આપણામાંથી દરેક સામુહિક રૂપથી પોતાના બાળકોના ભવિષ્ય માટે પાણીને બચાવવા માટે કાર્ય કરી શકે છે.

Be a warrior but of a different kind!



Be a water warrior.



Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children



Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

મહિલા દિવસના પ્રસંગે વડાપ્રધાને રાજસ્થાનના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને ભાજપ નેતા વસુધરારાજે સિંધિયાને પણ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી. તેમણે કહ્યું કે રાજસ્થાનની પ્રગતિ માટે તેમનું યોગદાન ઉલ્લેખનીય અને પોતને કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રીના રૂપમાં પ્રતિષ્ઠિત કર્યા. હું તમને લાંબા અને સ્વસ્થ જીવનની કામના કરું છું.

Greetings to senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Ji. She has made noteworthy contributions towards Rajasthan’s progress and distinguished herself as a Union Minister. May she lead a long and healthy life. @VasundharaBJP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

આ પહેલા મોદીએ ટ્વિટ કર્યું આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની શુભેચ્છા. અમે નારી શક્તિની ભાવનાઓ અને યોગ્યતાઓને સલામ કરીએ છીએ. મેં થોડા દિવસો પહેલા કહ્યું હતું કે હું સાઈન ઓફ કરી રહ્યો છું. ઉપલબ્ધીઓ પ્રાપ્ત કરી ચૂકેલી સાત મહિલાઓ મારા સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ દ્વારા પોતાની જીવન યાત્રા વિશે જણાવશે અને તમારી સાથે વાત કરશે.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

એક અન્ય ટ્વિટમાં કહ્યું- ભારતમાં મહિલાઓએ દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં સારું કામ કર્યું છે. તેમનો સંધર્ષ અને મહત્વાકાંક્ષાઓ લાખો લોકોને પ્રેરિત કરે છે. આપણે આવી મહિલાઓની ઉપલબ્ધીઓને ઉજવવી જોઈએ અને તેમની પાસેથી શીખ લેવી જોઈએ.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

મોદીએ #SheInspiresUs પર મહિલાઓના કિસ્સા શેર કરવાની વાત કહી હતી

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ 8 માર્ચ એટલે કે મહિલા દિવસના દિવસે સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ તે મહિલઓને સોંપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો, જે બીજા માટે પ્રેરણા છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ મોદીએ અપીલ કરી હતી કે તે #SheInspiresUs પર એવી મહિલાઓના કિસ્સાઓ શેર કરવામાં આવે જે બીજા માટે પ્રેરણા છે.