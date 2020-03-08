Change Cookies Settings

વુમન્સ ડે / મોદીએ તેમના સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ 7 મહિલાઓને સોંપ્યા, 13 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં બંને હાથ ગુમાવનાર માલવિકાએ કહ્યું- હાર માનવી તે કોઈ વિકલ્પ નથી

Modi hands over his social media accounts to 7 women;

Divyabhaskar.com

Mar 08, 2020, 03:16 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હીઃ વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રવિવારે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસે 7 મહિલાઓને પોતાનું સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ સોંપ્યું છે. તેમાં સામાજિક કાર્યકર્તા માલવિકા અય્યર પણ સામેલ છે. તેણે 13 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં બોમ્બ બ્લાસ્ટમાં પોતાના બે હાથ ગુમાવી દીધા હતા. તેમણે વડાપ્રધાનના ટ્વિટર પરથી ટ્વિટ કર્યું- હાર માનવી તે કોઈ વિકલ્પ નથી. તઓ દિવ્યાંગોના હક માટે લડે છે. તેમણે સોશિયલ વર્કમાં પીએચડી પણ કરી છે.

ફુડ બેન્ક ચલાવનાર સ્નેહા મોહનદાસે કહ્યું- ગરીબોના ભવિષ્ય માટે કઈક સારું કરવાનો સમય

જે સાત મહિલાઓને સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ સોંપવામાં આવ્યું છે, તેમાં ફૂડ બેન્ક ચલાવનાર સ્નેહા મોહનદાસ પણ સામેલ છે. તેમણે વડાપ્રધાનના ટ્વિટર હેન્ડલ પરથી પ્રથમ ટ્વિટ કર્યું.

કાશ્મીરની આરિફા સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓને સશક્ત બનાવી રહી છે.

પાણી બચાવવા માટે અભિયાન ચલાવનાર કલ્પનાએ કહ્યું- શું તમે ક્યારેય પાણીની કમી વિશે વિચાર્યું છે ? આપણામાંથી દરેક સામુહિક રૂપથી પોતાના બાળકોના ભવિષ્ય માટે પાણીને બચાવવા માટે કાર્ય કરી શકે છે.

મહિલા દિવસના પ્રસંગે વડાપ્રધાને રાજસ્થાનના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને ભાજપ નેતા વસુધરારાજે સિંધિયાને પણ શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી. તેમણે કહ્યું કે રાજસ્થાનની પ્રગતિ માટે તેમનું યોગદાન ઉલ્લેખનીય અને પોતને કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રીના રૂપમાં પ્રતિષ્ઠિત કર્યા. હું તમને લાંબા અને સ્વસ્થ જીવનની કામના કરું છું.

આ પહેલા મોદીએ ટ્વિટ કર્યું આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની શુભેચ્છા. અમે નારી શક્તિની ભાવનાઓ અને યોગ્યતાઓને સલામ કરીએ છીએ. મેં થોડા દિવસો પહેલા કહ્યું હતું કે હું સાઈન ઓફ કરી રહ્યો છું. ઉપલબ્ધીઓ પ્રાપ્ત કરી ચૂકેલી સાત મહિલાઓ મારા સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ દ્વારા પોતાની જીવન યાત્રા વિશે જણાવશે અને તમારી સાથે વાત કરશે.

એક અન્ય ટ્વિટમાં કહ્યું- ભારતમાં મહિલાઓએ દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં સારું કામ કર્યું છે. તેમનો સંધર્ષ અને મહત્વાકાંક્ષાઓ લાખો લોકોને પ્રેરિત કરે છે. આપણે આવી મહિલાઓની ઉપલબ્ધીઓને ઉજવવી જોઈએ અને તેમની પાસેથી શીખ લેવી જોઈએ.

મોદીએ #SheInspiresUs પર મહિલાઓના કિસ્સા શેર કરવાની વાત કહી હતી

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ 8 માર્ચ એટલે કે મહિલા દિવસના દિવસે સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ તે મહિલઓને સોંપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો, જે બીજા માટે પ્રેરણા છે. આ નિર્ણય બાદ મોદીએ અપીલ કરી હતી કે તે #SheInspiresUs પર એવી મહિલાઓના કિસ્સાઓ શેર કરવામાં આવે જે બીજા માટે પ્રેરણા છે.

X
Modi hands over his social media accounts to 7 women;
International Women DayPM Narendra ModiSocial Accounts

Next Stories

    ની  સંપૂર્ણ વાંચનસામગ્રી